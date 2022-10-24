Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
ladailypost.com
Sandhill Cranes Moving South Over White Rock
Sandhill Cranes flying in ‘V‘ formation south Tuesday over White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Ready For Trick-Or-Treaters
On the job in Los Alamos late this afternoon are copy clerk Alex Vives, left, and owner James Cline of Aspen Copies all prepared for the expected onslaught of ghosts, goblins and others during the annual Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/lsdailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
The Tub Releases Fall Harvest Beers With Local Connections
A member from Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op presses Merlot grapes for their new Wine Grape Wild Ale. Courtesy/The Tub. From Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op (The Tub) Management:. Beer, good beer anyway, is an aesthetic. New brewers David and Adam are brewing delicious beer right here in Los Alamos, each telling...
ladailypost.com
Crazy Cat Lady, Sheriff Woody Pride Spotted At Blue Window
A crazy cat lady (also known as owner Melissa Paternoster) is spotted tending to diners early this evening in Blue Window Bistro on Central Avenue during Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Sheriff Woody Pride (also known as Jared Krupp) making sure diners obey the law early this...
ladailypost.com
Medieval Princess And Anime Character At Los Alamos Family Eye Care Booth Prepared For Trick-Or-Treaters
From left, a medieval princess, (also known as Los Alamos Family Eye Care owner Lisa Shin), center, with friends Luke Brown as an anime character and Amanda Brazee all ready to distribute candy and other items to trick-or-treaters late this afternoon at Central Avenue and 20th Street. The annual event is hosted by Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, part of Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC), along with sponsors including Los Alamos County, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Del Norte Credit Union and the dozens of businesses and organizations such as Los Alamos Family Eye Care that hand out candy to the costumed trick-or-treaters. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
National Weather Service looks back at New Mexico’s 2022 wildfire season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After devastating wildfires scarred the state across northern and central New Mexico, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque unveiled a detailed look into this year’s record-breaking wildfire season. “We wanted to document and show that it’s not anybody’s imagination, it was a bad fire season, and that weather was a big part […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during drive-thru collection event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday. Items to bring:. cleaning supplies. gasoline. paint. automotive oil. finishers. stain removers. Pesticides/Herbicides. poison. Antifreeze. Mercury. Pool Chemicals. Do not bring:. Fire extinguishers.
ladailypost.com
Artist Richard Swenson Donates Lobo Sculpture To UNM-LA
Artist Richard Swenson created this sculpture called, ‘Lobo’ and donated it to UNM-LA to remind students that they too are fierce and can achieve their goals with education and perseverance. Courtesy/UNM-LA UNM-LA News:. Los Alamos – The University of New Mexico–Los Alamos (UNM-LA) has announced a donation of...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
ladailypost.com
Halloween Dance Party At Fuller Lodge Sunday Oct. 30
Everyone is invited to a free Halloween dance party, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Fuller Lodge hosted by Ballroom etc. Dance or just watch friends, neighbors and colleagues waltz, swing, foxtrot, rhumba, tango, etc. to recorded music selected by Scott Bordenet. What could be spookier than that?. There will...
ladailypost.com
Skeleton Family Spotted Camping In White Rock
A skeleton family spotted camping with their dog early this morning in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
rrobserver.com
Halloween events this weekend
Halloween isn’t just about children dressing up and over-indulging on candy; there’s something for everyone. As we crawl closer to All Hallows’ Eve, there are a slew of events around Albuquerque to celebrate the wicked holiday, which falls on a Monday this year. No reason to fret; there will be plenty of fun and frights scattered around town this weekend … and even a little exercise to prep the body for what’s to come.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
ladailypost.com
Tickets Still Available For Rocky Horror Picture Show Oct. 29 & Nov. 5
Tickets are still available for the Saturday, Oct. 29 Rocky Horror Picture Show production at Los Alamos Little Theater (LALT), as well as the special double feature with ‘Clue’ Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets may be purchased by visiting CreativeLosAlamos.com. Proceeds from the prop bag sales will benefit the non-profit organization, Self Help. Courtesy/Lauren McDaniel.
Bernalillo County searching for solutions to keep people off medians of busy areas
Bernalillo County is considering an ordinance to keep people off of the medians at dangerous intersections.
KRQE News 13
A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
Fire crews respond to three fires around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to three residential fires Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. AFR says crews responded to a residential fire in northeast Albuquerque around 4 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 3000 block of Aliso Drive. Crews says heavy flames were coming from the house when crews arrived on scene. […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
ladailypost.com
Quorum Notice: Celebrate UNM-LA New Campus Art, Facilities & Student Resources
Members of the UNM-Los Alamos Advisory Board may attend an event to celebrate UNM-Los Alamos’ new campus art, new facilities, and student resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event will be held in the Learning Resource Center (building 7) and the Student Center (building 2) on the...
Comments / 0