'Ghosts' Cast Previews 'Wild' and 'Bonkers' Halloween Seance Episode (Exclusive)

The Ghosts gang is celebrating Halloween in the best way possible -- having a seance, of course!. This week's episode, "Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past," puts the spooky holiday center stage when Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) hold a last-minute Halloween party and have a seance, which conjures up a spirit from Hetty's former life. The episode features guest stars Carolyn Taylor, Saturday Night Live's Punkie Johnson, Darrin Baker and Hannah Rose May.
'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage

The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
See Tim Allen Back in His Red Suit in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer

Here comes Santa Claus! On Thursday fans were in for an early holiday treat as the first full trailer for the Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, premiered. Things are looking up -- or maybe down -- for Santa a.k.a Scott Calvin as he makes his way...
Jonathan and Drew Scott Remember 'Amazing' Leslie Jordan as a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)

Jonathan and Drew Scott are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on that impact and legacy he's left behind. "Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just, so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan reflected. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."
JoJo Siwa Is a Dead Ringer for Draco Malfoy in Epic Halloween Transformation

Now that's magic! JoJo Siwa has already singlehandedly won Halloween after she transformed into Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy in a seriously impressive video. On Tuesday, 19-year-old performer, who recently dyed her hair platinum blonde, channeled the Slytherin bully in green-and-black robes, a gray cardigan and a green tie, acting out a famous scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone where Malfoy meets Harry Potter for the first time. In the Potter film adaptations, Malfoy is played by British actor Tom Felton.

