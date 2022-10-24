Read full article on original website
'The Crown' Star Jonathan Pryce Thinks the Season 5 Disclaimer Is 'Unnecessary' (Exclusive)
As anticipation builds for The Crown's return to Netflix with season 5, so have calls for a disclaimer to be added to creator Peter Morgan's historical drama clarifying that it is a fictional account of events involving the royal family. But one of the series' incoming stars, Jonathan Pryce, finds it all "a bit unnecessary."
'90 Day Fiancé's Tania Wants to Date Women After Her Divorce From Syngin (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Tania is open to dating both men and women after her divorce from Syngin. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania meets a woman whom she's attracted to, but her plan to make a move doesn't go as planned.
'Ghosts' Cast Previews 'Wild' and 'Bonkers' Halloween Seance Episode (Exclusive)
The Ghosts gang is celebrating Halloween in the best way possible -- having a seance, of course!. This week's episode, "Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past," puts the spooky holiday center stage when Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) hold a last-minute Halloween party and have a seance, which conjures up a spirit from Hetty's former life. The episode features guest stars Carolyn Taylor, Saturday Night Live's Punkie Johnson, Darrin Baker and Hannah Rose May.
'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
'I Am Shauna Rae': Shauna and Rylee Spill Sister Secrets and Talk Season 2 (Exclusive)
Shauna Rae and her family are back for season 2 of the TLC reality series, I Am Shauna Rae! Earlier this year, the world was introduced to Shauna, who is a 23-year-old living in an 8-year-old's body, as a result of pituitary dwarfism. Shauna’s condition is the direct result of...
Natasha Lyonne Goes Into Detective Mode in New Peacock Mystery Series From 'Knives Out' Director
Natasha Lyonne puts on her detective's hat in Poker Face, Peacock's new mystery drama from the mind of Knives Out director Rian Johnson. The Russian Doll star headlines the 10-episode case-of-the-week series, which will release its first four episodes Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly. Lyonne plays...
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton on Portraying the Queen and Pausing Filming After Her Death (Exclusive)
On the final two seasons of The Crown, Imelda Staunton takes over the lead role as Queen Elizabeth II. She follows Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, as the Netflix historical drama from creator Peter Morgan chronicles the events surrounding the royals during the 1990s. "This is about a tumultuous time...
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage
The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Date Night With Jake Bongiovi, Praises 'Talented' Co-Star Henry Cavill (Exclusive)
One fun red carpet date night! Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi hit the Big Apple in style on Thursday. The cute couple were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Enola Holmes 2, at The Paris Theatre in New York City.
David Foster & Katharine McPhee On Their 'Musical' Son Following in Their Footsteps (Exclusive)
A perfect Christmas with their little drummer boy! Katharine McPhee and David Foster are opening up about their 1-year-old son, Rennie's love for music, and whether or not they see a career in the industry in his future. The couple recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier, as they are gearing...
ITZY on Kicking Off Their First World Tour, Pre-Show Rituals and Dream Collaborations (Exclusive)
ITZY kicked off the U.S. leg of their first world tour Wednesday at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater. But the day before they were set to take the stage, the K-pop fivesome -- Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna -- spoke with ET to offer a glimpse into what their fans, lovingly called MIDZY, can expect when they come to the Checkmate World Tour.
See Tim Allen Back in His Red Suit in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer
Here comes Santa Claus! On Thursday fans were in for an early holiday treat as the first full trailer for the Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, premiered. Things are looking up -- or maybe down -- for Santa a.k.a Scott Calvin as he makes his way...
Jonathan and Drew Scott Remember 'Amazing' Leslie Jordan as a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)
Jonathan and Drew Scott are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on that impact and legacy he's left behind. "Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just, so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan reflected. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler is 'Forever Grateful' to Rihanna for Joining Soundtrack (Exclusive)
Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, is singing Rihanna's praises! ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Coogler at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere Wednesday, where she asked how he managed to get RiRi to drop her first single in six years. "I'll say this, I didn't get her to do anything....
JoJo Siwa Is a Dead Ringer for Draco Malfoy in Epic Halloween Transformation
Now that's magic! JoJo Siwa has already singlehandedly won Halloween after she transformed into Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy in a seriously impressive video. On Tuesday, 19-year-old performer, who recently dyed her hair platinum blonde, channeled the Slytherin bully in green-and-black robes, a gray cardigan and a green tie, acting out a famous scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone where Malfoy meets Harry Potter for the first time. In the Potter film adaptations, Malfoy is played by British actor Tom Felton.
'Black Panther' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman at 'Wakanda Forever' Premiere (Exclusive)
The stars of Black Panther are paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the star-studded cast and crew Wednesday, where they shared what the second film means to them in the wake of Boseman's passing. "Totally," the...
Jennifer Garner Says She Had 'a Wedding For Myself' on 50th Birthday, Addresses Her 'Nice' Label
Jennifer Garner decided to celebrate a major milestone in a big way. The actress opens up in her new cover story for Town & Country about the big blowout birthday party she threw for herself in the spring in honor of her 50th birthday. "I basically had a wedding for...
Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Claim They Made Out While She Was Still Married
Valerie Bertinelli is owning up to her mistakes. The 62-year-old actress took to TikTok on Wednesday posting a video of herself cringing and waving set to Taylor Swift's song, "Anti-Hero." She writes in the clip, "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" as Swift sings the...
