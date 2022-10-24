Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsay Arnold’s Family Album With Husband Sam Cusick and Daughter Sage: Pics
Lindsay Arnold’s little family! The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed Sage in November 2020 and have been sharing adorable photos ever since. The choreographer announced her pregnancy in May 2020, writing via Instagram: “Mom and Dad love you already.”. In the social...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
WHAS 11
Maren Morris Shares Halloween Costume Poking Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris has her Halloween costume all ready to go! Getting in on the Spirit Halloween trend, the 32-year-old country singer posted a pic of a fake Halloween costume on her Instagram account on Thursday, captioning the post, "S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N." The...
WHAS 11
Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Claim They Made Out While She Was Still Married
Valerie Bertinelli is owning up to her mistakes. The 62-year-old actress took to TikTok on Wednesday posting a video of herself cringing and waving set to Taylor Swift's song, "Anti-Hero." She writes in the clip, "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" as Swift sings the...
WHAS 11
Jonathan and Drew Scott Remember 'Amazing' Leslie Jordan as a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)
Jonathan and Drew Scott are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on that impact and legacy he's left behind. "Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just, so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan reflected. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."
WHAS 11
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Baby Daughter Malti's First Diwali in Adorable Matching Outfits
Baby's first Diwali! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated a sweet milestone with their 9-month-old daughter, Malti, all wearing matching off-white ensembles. Little Malti, whose face is covered up with a white heart emoji in the photos, wore a beautiful printed top and skirt with a rose-shaped headband. Chopra, 40,...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé's Tania Wants to Date Women After Her Divorce From Syngin (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Tania is open to dating both men and women after her divorce from Syngin. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania meets a woman whom she's attracted to, but her plan to make a move doesn't go as planned.
WHAS 11
Jennifer Garner Says She Had 'a Wedding For Myself' on 50th Birthday, Addresses Her 'Nice' Label
Jennifer Garner decided to celebrate a major milestone in a big way. The actress opens up in her new cover story for Town & Country about the big blowout birthday party she threw for herself in the spring in honor of her 50th birthday. "I basically had a wedding for...
WHAS 11
'Little People, Big World's Matt and Zach Roloff on the Status of Their Tense Relationship (Exclusive)
The Roloff family is opening up about the tense nature of their relationship. ET's Cassie DiLaura visited both Roloff Farms and Zach Roloff's home in Oregon to talk about the upcoming season of Little People, Big World and what their status is today. Patriarch Matt Roloff and his son, Zach,...
WHAS 11
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage
The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
WHAS 11
Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins Emotionally Shares How ALS Diagnosis Has Affected His Family and Music
The Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins is sharing how his battle with ALS is personally impacting his family. In May, the 51-year-old guitarist of the country band announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS -- also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease -- which affects the nervous system.
WHAS 11
Lili Reinhart Does Not Think She'll Be Invited Back to Met Gala After Criticizing Kim Kardashian
Lili Reinhart's Met Gala days may be over -- at least that's what she thinks. In a new interview with W magazine, the 26-year-old Riverdale star admits, "After going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back." Why? “I said a certain something," she adds, "about a certain person in a certain dress.”
WHAS 11
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on 'Painful' Decision to Divorce
It's officially over. After months of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen each separately spoke out publicly for the first time on Friday about the end of their marriage. In nearly identical statements on their Instagram Stories, Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, wrote that they had "finalized" their divorce...
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
WHAS 11
Machine Gun Kelly Wears Latex Corset Look, Attends Time100 Next Gala With a Fiery Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to his fashion. The 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer hit the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in an intense latex look. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore skintight black...
WHAS 11
Amber Tamblyn Explains Why a Third 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Movie Is 'Complicated'
Making The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' third installment isn't an easy feat. During an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Amber Tamblyn revealed what's causing the delay on the project, which was pitched back in 2018. The franchise's first film debuted in 2005 and was followed...
WHAS 11
JoJo Siwa Is a Dead Ringer for Draco Malfoy in Epic Halloween Transformation
Now that's magic! JoJo Siwa has already singlehandedly won Halloween after she transformed into Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy in a seriously impressive video. On Tuesday, 19-year-old performer, who recently dyed her hair platinum blonde, channeled the Slytherin bully in green-and-black robes, a gray cardigan and a green tie, acting out a famous scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone where Malfoy meets Harry Potter for the first time. In the Potter film adaptations, Malfoy is played by British actor Tom Felton.
WHAS 11
'Hip Hop Homicides': 50 Cent Recalls Meeting Pop Smoke and Talks Rise of Violence in Community (Exclusive)
WE tv’s highly anticipated new series, Hip Hop Homicides, delves deeply into the epidemic of violence in hip hop, and ET is exclusively giving fans their first look at the new investigative series. From executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Mona Scott-Young, Hip Hop Homicides aims to bring...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Says He Might Want Kids in the Future With Jenny Despite Her Age (Exclusive)
Sumit has serious issues he needs to take into consideration about his future with Jenny. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit shocks his close friend by telling him that he might want to have children with Jenny in the future despite not ever expressing this desire in the past.
Comments / 0