Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Maren Morris Shares Halloween Costume Poking Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud

Maren Morris has her Halloween costume all ready to go! Getting in on the Spirit Halloween trend, the 32-year-old country singer posted a pic of a fake Halloween costume on her Instagram account on Thursday, captioning the post, "S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N." The...
Jonathan and Drew Scott Remember 'Amazing' Leslie Jordan as a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)

Jonathan and Drew Scott are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on that impact and legacy he's left behind. "Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just, so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan reflected. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage

The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on 'Painful' Decision to Divorce

It's officially over. After months of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen each separately spoke out publicly for the first time on Friday about the end of their marriage. In nearly identical statements on their Instagram Stories, Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, wrote that they had "finalized" their divorce...
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
JoJo Siwa Is a Dead Ringer for Draco Malfoy in Epic Halloween Transformation

Now that's magic! JoJo Siwa has already singlehandedly won Halloween after she transformed into Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy in a seriously impressive video. On Tuesday, 19-year-old performer, who recently dyed her hair platinum blonde, channeled the Slytherin bully in green-and-black robes, a gray cardigan and a green tie, acting out a famous scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone where Malfoy meets Harry Potter for the first time. In the Potter film adaptations, Malfoy is played by British actor Tom Felton.

