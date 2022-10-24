ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogemaw County, MI

9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bay City announces new public safety director

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City has announced a new public safety director following the retirement of Michael Cecchini, the former public safety director who came under fire following a complaint from a resident. The complaint stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Man being evicted from Bay City residence holds police in standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who is being evicted from a residence. Police say they went to the suspect's residence near the intersection of 14th Street and Garfield Avenue on Thursday morning to serve an eviction notice from the court. The suspect lives in a house converted into apartments.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Interim no more: Bay City names new public safety director

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City has a new top cop and firefighter. City Manager Dana Muscott named Caleb Rowell as the permanent director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety on Wednesday. He will be Bay City's second director to oversee the combined police and fire department.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Stabbing in Auburn leads to truck crashing into Bay City condo

AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - A crime spree that began in Auburn on Tuesday night spanned three cities before coming to an end. First, a woman was stabbed in a parking lot and the man accused of doing it fled the scene. That led to a chase that took police through Mid-Michigan and ended with the suspect crashing into a Bay City condo home.
BAY CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Eviction notice leads to hours-long standoff in Bay City

Police and a landlord describe what started an hours-long standoff that started with an eviction notice and arrest warrant for a Bay City man. Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded. Police who were trying to evict the tenant and serve an arrest warrant got...
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland

Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in last weekend's shooting of his 15-year-old friend in Bay City. Ernest Olivo faces six gun charges, including discharge of a firearm inside a building causing injury. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...
WNEM

Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
BAY CITY, MI

