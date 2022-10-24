ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NORFOLK, VA
obxtoday.com

62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair kicks off Friday in Elizabeth City

Make plans to visit the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 28th, 29th and 30th. This year’s show will be at the Museum of the Albemarle, 501 S Water Street, Elizabeth City, NC. The show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $2 for anyone 12 and over; and there is no admission fee for those under age 12.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair features variety of hand-crafted items

The 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair runs Friday through Sunday at Museum of the Albemarle, located at 501 S Water Street in Elizabeth City. The Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair is one of the oldest juried craft shows in North Carolina featuring members of the Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild. During this three-day show, craftsmen will be on-site demonstrating and selling their quality hand-crafted items to include quilting, leatherwork, woodwork, pottery, glass, basket weaving and beautiful handcrafted jewelry and so much more. “You will find it all at this unique show!” invited organizers.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

18-year-old missing from Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are searching for an 18-year-old man Wednesday night. According to a tweet from the department, Jason Bedford was last seen in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and a black...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

‘Teachers are getting beat over the head’

With custodians scarce, Dare teachers take on new cleaning duties. Teachers have always been responsible for some cleaning duties in their classrooms – wiping down tables and desks, some light sweeping here and there. But since Covid-19, many local teachers are now responsible for sweeping, mopping, vacuuming and taking out the trash. They are staying late, coming in early and on the weekends, and cleaning during their planning periods to get the job done.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Proposed Event Center in ‘consensus building’ stage

No timeline yet for construction of Nags Head facility. As tourism officials continue to provide public presentations about the proposed Event Center at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head, the building itself is still at least three years away, with no clear timeline for what happens going forward. “We...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk breaks ground on new police station

Four years after the Town of Kitty Hawk made the decision to move the police station from its present location on Kitty Hawk Road to a new location, the town held a groundbreaking ceremony at the former site of the Sentara Medical Center. The $4.1 million purchase of the property...
KITTY HAWK, NC
ourstate.com

The Caretakers of Pony Island

Our State Animals: Check out the full series. Lindessa, a black-and-white paint mare with one blue eye and one brown eye, liked to take her time with her morning breakfast. She would chew slowly while Laura Michaels, an animal caretaker for Cape Hatteras National Seashore, hand-fed her grain pellets, one partial scoop at a time. While Lindessa ate, Michaels would sing or talk to her and contemplate the life that the old mare had lived.
OCRACOKE, NC
WITN

OBX town sees 23 vehicle break-ins overnight

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An Outer Banks town is looking for help finding a suspect and a person of interest after police say 23 vehicles were broken into over the course of one night. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department says on Tuesday between midnight and 5 a.m.,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Tanner Kelly M from George Hugh A/014875010—Lot 10 Sec 2 Askins Creek/$499,900/Improved Residential. Keiper Robert A from Deal Ava F/023775044—Lot 44 Hatteras Pines/$650,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Kelly Pamela S from Martie Jeanne L/018962000—Lot 37 Sec B Col Harbour/$554,000/Improved Residential. Duck. Cooke Scott from 104 BT LLC/028812003—Lot 3 Palmer’s...
DARE COUNTY, NC

