HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Democrat candidate for Kansas attorney general, Chris Mann, sees fighting crime in the Sunflower State as his top duty if he wins the office. "The crime rate has risen dramatically in the past 10 years," Mann said. "I've talked to domestic violence shelters across this state. I've found that they are bursting at the seams. They are overwhelmed and underfunded and we need to do what we can to support victims and drive the violent crime problem down. Not only is it present there, but that violent crime is impacting drug cases and fentanyl use. We need to do everything we can to root out the offenders."

KANSAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO