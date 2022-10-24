Read full article on original website
Police learn how 2 South American researchers died in KC fire
KANSAS CITY— Kansas City Police Department detectives and the KCPD Crime Lab have determined who was responsible for the double homicide that occurred on or about October 1, in an apartment fire near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, according to Jackson Co. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Kansas...
Chris Mann focused on crime in AG campaign
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Democrat candidate for Kansas attorney general, Chris Mann, sees fighting crime in the Sunflower State as his top duty if he wins the office. "The crime rate has risen dramatically in the past 10 years," Mann said. "I've talked to domestic violence shelters across this state. I've found that they are bursting at the seams. They are overwhelmed and underfunded and we need to do what we can to support victims and drive the violent crime problem down. Not only is it present there, but that violent crime is impacting drug cases and fentanyl use. We need to do everything we can to root out the offenders."
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
Prison or probation: Sentencing for ex-Chiefs assistant for DWI crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled for sentencing Friday. He pleaded guilty in September to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
Kan. GOP seize on false report about drag show to attack Governor
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event. Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the U.K. Daily Mail to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor.
US sued over lack of protection plan for rare grouse found in Kansas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in parts of the Midwest that include one of the country’s most prolific areas for oil and gas development. A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Center...
KC man pleads guilty to $4M meth conspiracy linked to murders
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man pleaded guilty in federal court Oct. 21, to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed 520 kilograms of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area, according to the United State's Attorney's office. Gerald Lee...
Sheriff IDs constrution worker who died in KC-area bridge collapse
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A construction worker identified as 22-year-old Connor Ernst from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed on Wednesday. The bridge was under construction when it fell in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City. Clay County sheriff's officials initially said...
Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler dies at 96
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler, who oversaw a period of rapid expansion in the 1970s and whose name adorns the city's downtown airport, has died at age 96. Current Mayor Quinton Lucas praised Wheeler in a statement as a “statesman that all Kansas...
Kobach believes student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, Kris Kobach believes that the student loan forgiveness program promulgated by the Biden Administration is unconstitutional. "Only the legislative branch can appropriate funds, can tax and spend money," Kobach said Thursday. "Joe Biden, by executive decree, has simply declared that...
Reminder: Two Kansas Constitutional questions on Nov. 8 ballot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Voters will find two opportunities to change or retain the current wording of the Kansas Constitution on their ballot November 8. The first is an amendment regarding rules and regulations in the state. Here is the explanatory statement and the question as it will appear on...
Kansas man accused of slashing tires on law enforcement vehicles
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism involving police vehicles in Geary County. During the early morning hours Thursday Geary County Sheriff's Office vehicles were the target of vandalism when tires were slashed on 11 patrol units while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin streets, according to a media release.
KHP: Driver dies after pinned between power unit, another semi
GEARY COUNTY —A man died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Peterbilt started rolling forward in the 3200 Block of South U.S. 77 in Junction City. The driver identified as 71-year-old Major Willie Washington of Kansas City, Missouri,...
Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Pyle sees path to win as conservative Independent
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Senator Dennis Pyle is running as an Independent for governor, even though he has run and won his Senate seat as a Republican. He believes that an independent run from the right gives him the best chance to win. "I would just point to...
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 5 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,107 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 19, to Wednesday October 26, for a total of 887,076 cases. The state reported less than 2000 new cases last week. On Wednesday, the state reported 5 additional COVID-19 deaths since the...
Kansas survey sizes up Gov., digs into economy, education and election issues
TOPEKA — A statewide opinion survey by Fort Hays State University reported Tuesday a narrow majority of Kansans were satisfied with the performance of Gov. Laura Kelly and two-thirds of respondents felt the state’s economy was on the right track. The survey conducted Sept. 19 to Oct. 2...
