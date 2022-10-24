ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hutch Post

Chris Mann focused on crime in AG campaign

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Democrat candidate for Kansas attorney general, Chris Mann, sees fighting crime in the Sunflower State as his top duty if he wins the office. "The crime rate has risen dramatically in the past 10 years," Mann said. "I've talked to domestic violence shelters across this state. I've found that they are bursting at the seams. They are overwhelmed and underfunded and we need to do what we can to support victims and drive the violent crime problem down. Not only is it present there, but that violent crime is impacting drug cases and fentanyl use. We need to do everything we can to root out the offenders."
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Prison or probation: Sentencing for ex-Chiefs assistant for DWI crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled for sentencing Friday. He pleaded guilty in September to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. GOP seize on false report about drag show to attack Governor

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event. Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the U.K. Daily Mail to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Sheriff IDs constrution worker who died in KC-area bridge collapse

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A construction worker identified as 22-year-old Connor Ernst from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed on Wednesday. The bridge was under construction when it fell in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City. Clay County sheriff's officials initially said...
KEARNEY, MO
Hutch Post

Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler dies at 96

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler, who oversaw a period of rapid expansion in the 1970s and whose name adorns the city's downtown airport, has died at age 96. Current Mayor Quinton Lucas praised Wheeler in a statement as a “statesman that all Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Kobach believes student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, Kris Kobach believes that the student loan forgiveness program promulgated by the Biden Administration is unconstitutional. "Only the legislative branch can appropriate funds, can tax and spend money," Kobach said Thursday. "Joe Biden, by executive decree, has simply declared that...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas man accused of slashing tires on law enforcement vehicles

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism involving police vehicles in Geary County. During the early morning hours Thursday Geary County Sheriff's Office vehicles were the target of vandalism when tires were slashed on 11 patrol units while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin streets, according to a media release.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Pyle sees path to win as conservative Independent

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Senator Dennis Pyle is running as an Independent for governor, even though he has run and won his Senate seat as a Republican. He believes that an independent run from the right gives him the best chance to win. "I would just point to...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 5 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,107 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 19, to Wednesday October 26, for a total of 887,076 cases. The state reported less than 2000 new cases last week. On Wednesday, the state reported 5 additional COVID-19 deaths since the...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

