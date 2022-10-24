Read full article on original website
Related
Popular brands of dry shampoo produced by Unilever being recalled
The FDA says the list includes Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé.
hcplive.com
Karan Lal, DO: Hair Product Recall, Benzene Exposure, Ruxolitinib for Nonsegmental Vitiligo
A discussion with Dr. Lal on the topics of benefits of ruxolitinib treatment for nonsegmental vitiligo, as well as on the recent recall of hair products due to benzene risk. In an interview with HCPLive, Karan Lal, DO, MS, FAAD, director of pediatric dermatology and cosmetic surgery for Affiliated Dermatology Scottsdale, discussed recent news on the recall of hair care products due to benzene exposure risk as well as his view on vitiligo treatment.
A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Hide Wrinkles Instantly
This article has been updated since its initial 09/02/22 publish date. While fine lines and wrinkling of the skin is inevitable with aging, there are still clever tricks and hacks that you can use to conceal them with makeup, if you wish to! We reac...
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
2 Moisturizers Women Over 40 Should Use To Make Crepe-y Skin Snap Back And Look Years Younger
When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Dry shampoo recalled due to threat of ‘human carcinogens’
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — One major company has issued a massive recall for popular name-brand dry shampoo products over potentially elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer. The voluntary recall affects the following brands, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA):. Dove Dry Shampoo...
A 32 year-old woman is suing L'Oréal, claiming hair straightening products caused her uterine cancer
A woman claims chemicals in her hair-straightening products, including phthalates, contributed to her developing uterine cancer at a young age.
FDA releases list of dry shampoo products that may contain a chemical linked to blood cancer, and are being recalled
The parent company of Dove, Suave, and TRESemmé voluntarily recalled certain dry shampoos last week. The dry shampoos might contain benzene, a commonly-used chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke. Some studies identified higher rates of blood cancer in people with high benzene exposure.
AboutLawsuits.com
Hair Relaxer Cancer Lawsuit Filed Over Chemicals in “Dark & Lovely,” “Motions” and “Organic Root Stimulator” Products
Days after the publication of a landmark study highlighting a link between chemical hair relaxers and cancer, the first of what is expected to be many lawsuits has been filed against L’Oréal and other companies over the marketing of their products to African American women without adequately disclosing the potential health risks.
The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop
These professionals hear it all, see it all and have some thoughts about what you’re doing wrong.
AOL Corp
Dove, other Unilever dry shampoos recalled over cancer risk
Unilever recalled popular brands of aerosol dry shampoo, including Dove, after discovering they were contaminated with the chemical benzene that can cause cancer. The voluntary recall also covers brands such as Nexxus, Suave, Tresemmé and Tigi, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website Friday. Unilever’s recall pertains to products made prior to October 2021.
Several Popular Dry Shampoo Brands Were Recalled for Containing Benzene
My fellow Lazy Girls, take a deep breath and be ready to check your cabinets. Several popular dry shampoo brands from Unilever have voluntarily recalled their products after benzene (a known carcinogen) was found in select lots. According to a site set up by Unilever for the recall, “dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé” were recalled “due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.” Notably, the internal investigation found that the benzene was not found in the product but in the propellant (chemicals added to create pressure in...
Did Your Dry Shampoo Make This Recall List? Better Safe Than Sorry!
Raise your hand if you use dry shampoo at least once a week. Guilty as charged right here, sometimes maybe more, but that's neither here nor there. When I first discovered the glorious, life-changing, amazing, where has it been my whole life product, I knew it would be a part of my weekly routine for probably the rest of my life. Anyone who knows how long it can take to wash, blow-dry, and then fix hair...knows what I'm talking about here.
Gephardt Daily
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene
Oct. 25 (UPI) — Unilever has recalled several of its dry shampoo products due to potentially high levels benzene, which is a carcinogen. A company announcement, which appeared on the Food and Drug Administration‘s website, listed a “select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced before October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bedhead) and TRESemme.
I Spent a Month Testing America’s #1 Top-Selling Anti-Aging Cream—Here Are My Honest Thoughts
Considering IT Cosmetics' Confidence In a Cream ($52) was the top-selling anti-aging moisturizer in the U.S. in 2021, it came as a surprise when the brand announced that they'd be tweaking the fan-favorite formulation. Their reasoning for messing with perfection? To deliver double the benefits to mature skin. The recently-revamped...
8 best face cleansers for dry, combination and oily skin
Cleansing is a fundamental part of any skincare routine. It’s the first, and arguably the most important, for the health and hygiene of your skin and without clean skin, none of the other products you use will be as effective. However, different cleansers serve different purposes. Oil-based formulas, such as balms and oils, remove makeup and SPF, while gel, milk and micellar water textures are designed to cleanse the skin, and offer soothing benefits such as hydrating or gentle exfoliating.Using a first and second cleanser in your routine is widely recognised as double cleansing and is recommended to...
NBC Los Angeles
Got Dry, Itchy Skin? You May Want to Avoid Mangoes, Limes
As Southern California ushers in the dry winter weather season, dermatologists warn common products and objects can cause eczema, a condition that makes your skin inflamed, itchy or even cracked. While a genetic disposition plays a role, environmental factors can trigger eczema for anyone. It’s estimated one in 10 people...
The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms
Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
The Drew Barrymore-Approved Serum That Makes Fine Lines ‘10x Lighter’ & Droopy Skin ‘10x Tighter’ Is Finally On Sale
If you’re a beauty enthusiast, you know there is no such thing as too many beauty products. So we’re here to introduce you to another one you will want to add to your skincare routine. Meet Dew Drops by Three Ships Beauty. It delivers a glowing and radiant complexion, so good that even Drew Barrymore loves them — and they’re finally on sale for 20 percent off during Credo Beauty’s Annual Sale. We first landed eyes on the serum when Barrymore posted her favorite beauty products on her Instagram, and now it’s a must-have. The celebrity-loved serum is actually known as...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0