Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories
The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories. Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
North Platte to start girls wrestling program
A year after the NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling, North Platte is adding the sport to its winter season. North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall had wanted to start the program last season, but didn’t get the process started early enough to see the idea come to fruition. With new...
Great Plains Health holding active-shooter response exercise on Friday
An active-shooter response drill will be held Friday at the North Platte Health Pavilion. The drill will be conducted from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. by Great Plains Health in partnership with the North Platte Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. Listen now and...
North Platte police to install automated license plate reading cameras
The North Platte Police Department will be placing cameras around the city to take pictures of license plates on passing cars. The automated license plate reading cameras are geared to help reduce and solve property and other crimes in neighborhoods. The devices are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations.
Letter to the Editor: Consider nuclear power
Life cycle cost for energy is the sum of raw materials, construction, operating cost and decommissioning. It is expressed $/MWH (megawatt hours). Estimated costs are as follows: nuclear $69, solar $56, wind $50. All fairly similar. Greenhouse gas generation in grams/KWH (kilowatt hour): solar 45, nuclear 12, wind 10. All...
Facts, figures and rumors addressed at NP Rec Center sales tax forum
UPDATED, Oct. 26, 2022, 4 p.m.: Clarifies that the Rec Center, Cody Pool and skate park projects wouldn't be finished until 2025 and 2026. Refuting rumors, North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher admitted at Tuesday’s “Rec Yeah” pre-election forum, is a frequent activity in his elected job. He...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 28
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Catholic Schools Endowment event raises more than $225,000
More than 200 guests helped raise over $225,000 Saturday at the annual Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now event. The event featured nearly 200 items on silent and live auctions, Wendy Dodson, director of the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust, said in a press release. There were several games including Heads or Tails, the Wine & Whiskey Wall and the Lucky Lotto drawing.
