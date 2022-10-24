Read full article on original website
Terrifying close-up of an ant's face gives horror movie monsters a run for their money
It turns out that zooming in on an ant’s face is an absolute nightmare. A close-up photograph of an ant was sent in as a submission to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition — and the results are freaky. The tight shot of the tiny insect,...
Extraordinary close up of ant’s face wins Nikon photo competition prize
A photographer took home a prize in a Nikon photography competition that celebrates microscopic photography for his remarkable shot of an ant’s face. The Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas told Insider that he lives next to a forest, which made it easier for him to capture and photograph the ant whose face ended up being presented in stunning detail at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. The picture of the ant’s face, magnified five times under a microscope, bears little resmeblence to what most humans might think of when they picture ants: the face in the photograph has red...
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
Official Android warning for all users – the smartphone symbols that mean you’re being spied on
ANDROID users are urged to not ignore certain symbols they see on their devices. Last December, Android released a slew of privacy and safety features along with its new operating system: OS 12. One of the most notable of these features includes a way to know when an app is...
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Sleeper Cold War Gun Dominates in Warzone
With the end fast approaching for the original Warzone, many players have been taking a look at some often-forgotten guns available to use before the arrival of Warzone 2. While not every gun will be able to compete with the more meta-friendly weapons players have been using in Warzone, there are a few worth checking out. While the weapon does not boast a huge pick rate, the RPD was originally one of the top guns players would choose before the arrival of the meta-dominant Vanguard weapons. For players looking to try the RPD but don't know what loadout to take, we've got you covered.
Watch a Fisherman Break Every Record and Pull in a Human-Sized River Monster
Watch a Fisherman Break Every Record and Pull in a Human-Sized River Monster. For fans of extreme fishing, the River Monsters channel has an amazing collection of long and short videos and clips from the TV show of the same name. The star is fisherman Jeremy Wade who does not pass on a big fishing challenge and travels around the world in search of “fearsome freshwater killers”.
The graphics of the new Call of Duty are so incredible that it seems that you are watching a movie
It is simply amazing. Playing on an Xbox Series X in 4K and HDR, the cutscenes the game is delivering have absolutely blown my mind. If Black Ops 2 drew attention as soon as the campaign started with that scene in the bar with the neon lights, now Modern Warfare 2 rewrites the concept of leaving your mouth open with a mountain gorge that looks like something out of a YouTube video in resolution 8K.
PS Plus games for November confirmed by Sony
It’s official - Sony has now confirmed the lineup of games making their way to PlayStation Plus’ Essential tier next month and they’re… exactly what we expected. Confirming yesterday’s leak, we now know that Nioh 2, the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies will be free to download and keep for anyone subscribed to PS Plus from Tuesday 1 November.
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
2022 iPad Pro review: Impressively, awkwardly fast and capable
If you’re an Apple Pencil devotee, someone who shoots or encodes a lot of photos and video on an iPad, or someone upgrading from a much-older, slower iPad, the new 2022 iPad Pro has a lot going for you. It presents a solid CPU/GPU upgrade to what is already the fastest, most capable tablet around. But if there was ever a year to hold out for the next Pro model, this would be it.
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
iCloud web gets a slick and more functional beta redesign
Apple managed to stuff at least one more release into an already jam-packed October. A beta redesign of the web-based interface for iCloud makes it more customizable and visually appealing. It's worth bookmarking, especially if you occasionally use a mix of Apple-made devices and other computers. The big difference is...
Photographer is Left Baffled After Seeing Strange Lights in the Sky
A photographer was left baffled after he captured a series of strange lights over a city in South Korea on Monday. The photographer posted his image to Reddit in a bid to find out what was happening in the skies over Jeju, Korea. “These strange lights showed up in the...
New Galaxy S22 Update Brings Astrophotography
The Galaxy S22 phones have some of the best cameras of 2022. While this is true, they can still be made even better. Samsung just announced that a new update will bring astrophotography and other camera features to the Galaxy S22 phones. The Galaxy S22 phones received praise when they...
So long, Peter Cottontail—bunnyhopping has been nerfed in MW2
Less than two days before the Oct. 28 launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, developers Infinity Ward released an important list of changes made to game’s core multiplayer mode following insights learned from the beta. The changes primarily focused on improvements to enemy visibility and reduced player...
