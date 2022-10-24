Read full article on original website
Backlash follows Democrats' letter praising Republican Indiana Senate candidate
What started out as a friendly recommendation letter for a co-worker seeking a new job is roiling Lake County Democratic politics less than two weeks before Election Day. The letter, signed by Lake County Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, praises Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, as an effective advocate for his district who always is willing to work across party lines to get things done.
Hugh Weathers faces 2 challengers as SC ag leader
Bowman farmer Hugh Weathers is seeking his sixth term as the South Carolina commissioner of agriculture. The Republican is facing United Citizens Party candidate Chris Nelums and Green Party candidate David Edmond in the Nov. 8 general election. Weathers defeated challengers Bill Bledsoe and Rob Rozier Jr. in June to...
Tennessee DCS commissioner tells lawmakers lack of staff contributes to juvenile housing shortage
Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday continued their review of the Department of Children’s Services, where resources have been stretched to the breaking point, and children are sleeping on office floors or languishing in juvenile detention centers because there are no other places to put them. “We are kind of full...
New lawsuit filed against state of Montana over wolf hunting and trapping policies
Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit in state district court on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate multiple laws and provisions of the state’s constitution. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the legal complaint against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Saving the sturgeon
They are remnants of the dinosaur era and need help in order to keep surviving, and Maryland is doing what it can to help save the Atlantic sturgeon. That was the theme as Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Professor Dave Secor discussed “Hanging on by a Scute: Maryland’s Sturgeon Up a Creek” on Tuesday evening in Solomons.
