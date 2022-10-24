ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

etxview.com

Backlash follows Democrats' letter praising Republican Indiana Senate candidate

What started out as a friendly recommendation letter for a co-worker seeking a new job is roiling Lake County Democratic politics less than two weeks before Election Day. The letter, signed by Lake County Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, praises Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, as an effective advocate for his district who always is willing to work across party lines to get things done.
etxview.com

Hugh Weathers faces 2 challengers as SC ag leader

Bowman farmer Hugh Weathers is seeking his sixth term as the South Carolina commissioner of agriculture. The Republican is facing United Citizens Party candidate Chris Nelums and Green Party candidate David Edmond in the Nov. 8 general election. Weathers defeated challengers Bill Bledsoe and Rob Rozier Jr. in June to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
etxview.com

Saving the sturgeon

They are remnants of the dinosaur era and need help in order to keep surviving, and Maryland is doing what it can to help save the Atlantic sturgeon. That was the theme as Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Professor Dave Secor discussed “Hanging on by a Scute: Maryland’s Sturgeon Up a Creek” on Tuesday evening in Solomons.
MARYLAND STATE

