monmouth.edu
Prof. Williams’ Essay Shared with American Historical Association
Hettie V. Williams, Ph.D., associate professor of African American history in the Department of History and Anthropology, recently shared her essay “Black Women and Columbia University Before Brown v. Board” with the American Historical Association’s membership under the #Everythinghasahistory column. The essay was published first on Black Perspectives, a blog of the African American Intellectual History Society (AAIHS).
monmouth.edu
Blue Hawk Records HostsAlumni Industry Event
Monmouth University’s Music Department hosted an Industry Alumni Networking Event that was produced by Blue Hawk Records and hosted by Joe Rapolla, Professor and Chair of the Music and Theatre Department, on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Lauren K. Woods Theater. The event included a panel of Monmouth University alumni...
monmouth.edu
Blue Hawk Records Prepare to Unveil First All-Female Record
Monmouth University’s student-run record label Blue Hawk Records is producing its 21st compilation album, which features only female artists for the first time ever. Over the course of the academic year, University students and affiliates work with Blue Hawk Records to produce two compilation albums that often feature music from several genres. This semester, the label is producing its 21st compilation album.
monmouth.edu
Declan McKenna Rocks Two Nights in Brooklyn
“Shall we keep dancing?” The question every audience wants to hear—it means the show will go on; that the night isn’t over quite yet. English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna asked the crowd these words before continuing his encore for four more songs, and the question was unsurprisingly met with enthusiastic cheers that reverberated throughout the venue. But let’s rewind a bit.
monmouth.edu
Model UN Competes in Boston
From Oct. 6-9, Monmouth University’s Model United Nations (MUN) team competed in the Boston Regional Conference, referred to as BarMun. The conference took place in Boston’s Park Plaza Hotel, and schools including Georgetown, the University of Chicago, American University, the Naval Academy, alongside others, competed at the conference.
monmouth.edu
Office of Graduate Studies Organizes Beach Clean-up
The Office of Graduate Studies held its Fall 2022 Grad Students Give Back volunteer event on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Phillips Avenue beach in Deal. Participants were tasked with cleaning the beach, collecting over 55 pounds of trash. The event hailed participants from all over Monmouth’s community, including University...
monmouth.edu
What’s Up With The Midterm Elections?
American voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots for the 2022 United States midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In play are 35 of 100 Senate seats, alongside all seats in the House of Representatives. NJ residents can check their voter registration status online through the official state government’s website.
monmouth.edu
Mental Health in College: How CPS Can Help
We often hear, “It’s okay to not be okay,” but what happens when there are no resources around to help you when you need it? Luckily for Monmouth University students, Counseling and Prevention Services (CPS) is free for any student who seeks someone to talk to about how they are feeling throughout the academic year.
monmouth.edu
Ranking Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffees
Ah, pumpkin spice: the universal sign of autumn. It truly is a staple of the season, with many cafés offering the seasonal flavor as early as August. This October, I embarked on a very important journey: I visited several coffee shops to determine which ones offer the best pumpkin spice iced coffees. Let’s unpack this list, from worst to best.
monmouth.edu
Football Drops Two Straight, Including 7OT Thriller
Monmouth University (4-3, 2-2 CAA) was handily defeated after a sloppy effort against the University of Maine (2-4, 2-1 CAA) on Oct. 15 at Alfond Stadium. Monmouth opened their account with a 17-yard Tony Muskett strike to senior wideout Dre Tucker to cap off a 7-play, 85 yard march early in the first quarter and took a 7-0 lead. Maine knotted things up after recovering an inopportune Hawks fumble deep in Monmouth territory through the arm of QB Joe Fagnano, who found tight end Shawn Bowman in the back of the end zone with time winding down in the first quarter.
monmouth.edu
Women’s Soccer Claims CAA Title in Weekend Victory
In their final matchup of the regular season, the Monmouth University women’s soccer team (13-2-2, 6-1-2 CAA) defeated the Northeastern Huskies (8-5-4, 5-2-2 CAA) 2-1 in a battle for the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Regular Season Championship, earning the title in their first season in the conference. In...
