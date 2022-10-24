Read full article on original website
Related
rockmnation.com
Missouri Football Offensive Presser: South Carolina Week
Through seven games, the Missouri Tigers showcase a 3-4 record. On offense, specifically, Mizzou has struggled with consistency, averaging an underwhelming 24 points per game, good for 12th in the SEC. These numbers come despite three one-possession losses to Auburn, Georgia and Florida, respectively. For those close losses to become...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Serigne Tounkara, 2023 DL from Texas, announces SEC commitment
Serigne Tounkara recently visited Missouri for the Tigers’ game against Vanderbilt. He’s now committed to play for Eli Drinkwitz’s program. Tounkara, a defensive lineman from Texas, announced his pledge to play for Mizzou on Thursday via his Twitter account. Tounkara is listed at 6-3, 240 pounds. The...
rockmnation.com
Honors for Larissa Anderson, Isiaih Mosley
I know, I know. I normally report on the Tuesday press conference for my Links, but not this time! We’ve got some cool stuff to report up top!. Ladies & gentlemen, we have a woman president… of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Board of Directors, that is. Anderson is currently the VP for Awards, but will take over for Northwestern’s coach. She was also one of eight coach voted to the NFCA’s Board of Directors.
rockmnation.com
Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: Noah Carter
Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
Mizzou Holds Spot in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league’s power rankings after Week 8 of the 2022 season.
rockmnation.com
Mizzou WBB tops Northwest Missouri State 70-27 in Exhibition
For the first time in the 2022-2023 season, basketball was being played against another team at Mizzou Arena last night (albeit in an exhibition, but still). The Missouri Women’s Basketball team opened up exhibition play with a 70-27 blowout victory over Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers started the game...
rockmnation.com
Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: D’Moi Hodge
Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
rockmnation.com
Opponents Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks
As Missouri’s head coach, Eli Drinkwitz is 2-10 in road games, 2-8 in conference road games, and 0-4 in conference road games against ranked opponents. Surprisingly, South Carolina is a ranked, conference road game. Let’s check the chart here and...yup, Drinkwitz has no chance at winning this game in Columbia East. Cool.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
abc17news.com
Flyers found on University of Missouri campus draw ire for racial messaging
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri students have raised objections after flyers were posted on campus claiming "It's okay to be white" and "White Lives Matter." One of the flyers also said "we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." MU spokesman Christian Basi...
abc17news.com
Family displaced by Wooldridge fire says unkempt grass played a role
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (KMIZ) A family displaced by the Saturday fire in Wooldridge said widespread destruction in the fire could have been avoided. Jessica Mccomb, her husband and three children returned to the fire site for Gov. Mike Parson's visit, wanting answers like other residents who lost their homes. "Yes, there...
Rainbow of hope emerges for Missouri family after fire burns half their village
Three days after a wildfire destroyed half of the small Missouri village of Wooldridge, a sign of hope appeared for one of the families who lost everything in the blaze.
KMBC.com
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
KOMU
Students express concern after white supremacist flyers found on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - Students are expressing concern after flyers promoting white supremacy were found throughout campus this week. An MU student organization, Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted to its Instagram account Monday, with photos of the flyers that were found taped to light poles. Mizzou YDSA's post reads, "WHITE...
kwos.com
Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe getting national attention on television segment
A popular Columbia restaurant will be featured Thursday evening on the “America’s Best Restaurant” segment. Ernie’s Café is located on East Walnut in downtown Columbia. It describes itself as Columbia’s oldest classic diner since 1934. Its best known for its French toast, Boone County ham, waffles, pork chops and other delicious items.
Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power
Nearly 900 Boone Electric Cooperative members were without power at about 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The post Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Officials search for poacher who left six deer carcasses in Osage County
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help in tracking down a poacher in Osage County. MDC agents reports six deer were recently dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm and no parts of the deer were harvested for food.
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
kwos.com
Man draws prison time in fatal JCMO attack
A Jefferson City man draws an 18 – year prison term after admitting to his role in a 2017 killing. 39 – year old Robert Thrasher pleaded guilty this week in the death of Jerry Robertson. He had been facing murder charges. A co – defendant will go on trial later this month.
Comments / 0