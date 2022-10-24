ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rockmnation.com

Missouri Football Offensive Presser: South Carolina Week

Through seven games, the Missouri Tigers showcase a 3-4 record. On offense, specifically, Mizzou has struggled with consistency, averaging an underwhelming 24 points per game, good for 12th in the SEC. These numbers come despite three one-possession losses to Auburn, Georgia and Florida, respectively. For those close losses to become...
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Serigne Tounkara, 2023 DL from Texas, announces SEC commitment

Serigne Tounkara recently visited Missouri for the Tigers’ game against Vanderbilt. He’s now committed to play for Eli Drinkwitz’s program. Tounkara, a defensive lineman from Texas, announced his pledge to play for Mizzou on Thursday via his Twitter account. Tounkara is listed at 6-3, 240 pounds. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Honors for Larissa Anderson, Isiaih Mosley

I know, I know. I normally report on the Tuesday press conference for my Links, but not this time! We’ve got some cool stuff to report up top!. Ladies & gentlemen, we have a woman president… of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Board of Directors, that is. Anderson is currently the VP for Awards, but will take over for Northwestern’s coach. She was also one of eight coach voted to the NFCA’s Board of Directors.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: Noah Carter

Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Mizzou WBB tops Northwest Missouri State 70-27 in Exhibition

For the first time in the 2022-2023 season, basketball was being played against another team at Mizzou Arena last night (albeit in an exhibition, but still). The Missouri Women’s Basketball team opened up exhibition play with a 70-27 blowout victory over Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers started the game...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: D’Moi Hodge

COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Opponents Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

As Missouri’s head coach, Eli Drinkwitz is 2-10 in road games, 2-8 in conference road games, and 0-4 in conference road games against ranked opponents. Surprisingly, South Carolina is a ranked, conference road game. Let’s check the chart here and...yup, Drinkwitz has no chance at winning this game in Columbia East. Cool.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Family displaced by Wooldridge fire says unkempt grass played a role

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (KMIZ) A family displaced by the Saturday fire in Wooldridge said widespread destruction in the fire could have been avoided. Jessica Mccomb, her husband and three children returned to the fire site for Gov. Mike Parson's visit, wanting answers like other residents who lost their homes. "Yes, there...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KOMU

Students express concern after white supremacist flyers found on MU's campus

COLUMBIA - Students are expressing concern after flyers promoting white supremacy were found throughout campus this week. An MU student organization, Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted to its Instagram account Monday, with photos of the flyers that were found taped to light poles. Mizzou YDSA's post reads, "WHITE...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe getting national attention on television segment

A popular Columbia restaurant will be featured Thursday evening on the “America’s Best Restaurant” segment. Ernie’s Café is located on East Walnut in downtown Columbia. It describes itself as Columbia’s oldest classic diner since 1934. Its best known for its French toast, Boone County ham, waffles, pork chops and other delicious items.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says

Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Man draws prison time in fatal JCMO attack

A Jefferson City man draws an 18 – year prison term after admitting to his role in a 2017 killing. 39 – year old Robert Thrasher pleaded guilty this week in the death of Jerry Robertson. He had been facing murder charges. A co – defendant will go on trial later this month.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

