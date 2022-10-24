ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

First Mexican-born woman in Congress criticizes 'biased' Democrats for blocking her entry into the Congressional Hispanic Caucus because she's 'a conservative Latinas who doesn't fit their narrative'

Rep. Mayra Flores attacked the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday after she was rejected from its ranks. She accused the legislative coalition of acting on biases directed at people of color who do not fit the 'narrative' of a left-wing supporter. Flores, a Republican from Texas, is the first female...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
osoblanco.org

Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?

Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
CBS News

American fighter in Ukraine describes the "pure evil" of Russia's war

An American who volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine described the carnage he saw on the front lines — saying the battle for Ukrainians is against "pure evil." "Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go through these villages. They need to see what's been done to these people," said the man, who wants to be known only by his call sign, Elvis.
TENNESSEE STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Two of Biden’s biggest victories came with Republican support.

Agreement(Stock-free.org) Joe Biden has been in national politics a long time, first elected to the US Senate from Delaware in 1972, Biden has been serving the country as an elected official for 50 years. One thing is for sure, through the years Biden showed he knows how to work with the Republican party to get things done. In fact, it was one of the bedrock promises he made as a candidate.
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

House GOP looks to topple Democrats’ campaign chief

House Republicans are increasingly hopeful they can bump off one of the top Democratic leaders — campaign chairman Sean Patrick Maloney — in a tightening New York race that exemplifies the tough terrain facing the majority party in the final leg of the midterm campaign. As recently as...
CBS News

CBS News

566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy