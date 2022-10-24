ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Gov. Henry McMaster, challenger Joe Cunningham face in first gubernatioral debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Gubernatorial candidates debated for the first and only time ahead of next month’s election Wednesday night. They sold their stances on abortion, the economy, crime and other issues to voters in the nearly hour-long debate.  Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster & Democratic challenger former Congressman Joe Cunningham faced off.  “We’ve had […]
McMaster, Cunningham spar on marriage equality

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster (R) and Democrat Joe Cunningham (D) met Wednesday night in their only scheduled face-to-face debate ahead of the November 8th general election. The two candidates voiced their opinion on myriad topics ranging from abortion to legalized sports betting and marijuana, criminal reform, and teacher pay. But one […]
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Ted Metz

Ted Metz is a Libertarian running for Secretary of State for Georgia. Metz is a Navy veteran and activist who previously worked in insurance. He previously ran against Republican Brian Kemp for Governor. He supports restoring hand-marked paper ballots and stricter penalties for voter fraud. He opposes electronic voting systems...
Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Burt Jones

Burt Jones is a Republican running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia. Jones represents District 25 in the Georgia State Senate and has held the office since January 2013. He is a small business owner. He supports eliminating the state income tax, increasing funding for first responders, increasing election security, and...
Democrat Lisa Ellis receives endorsement from former State Superintendent Inez Tenenbaum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s former education leader is throwing her support behind Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis in the race for State Superintendent of Education. Inez Tenenbaum, who served as State Superintendent from 1999-2007, said Ellis’ “years of experience as a classroom teacher is pivotal in her endorsement.” “As a lifelong educator in South […]
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger

Brad Raffensperger is a Republican running for reelection as Secretary of State for Georgia. Raffensberger is a structural engineer who has held the office since 2019. He previously represented District 50 in Georgia’s House of Representatives. He helped implement modern voting machines across Georgia. When Donald Trump questioned the...
Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (L-NC): David Coatney

David Coatney is a Libertarian candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11. Coatney owns a marketing agency in Fletcher, NC. He supports affordable healthcare, immigration reform, decriminalizing drugs, and limiting government restrictions on reproductive rights, the Second Amendment and education.
Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
151 offenders arrested during Operation SC Sweep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 151 people wanted for various crimes across South Carolina were arrested last week during Operation SC Sweep. The effort was overseen by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and involved 21 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. According to...
