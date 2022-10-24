Read full article on original website
Gov. Henry McMaster, challenger Joe Cunningham face in first gubernatioral debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Gubernatorial candidates debated for the first and only time ahead of next month’s election Wednesday night. They sold their stances on abortion, the economy, crime and other issues to voters in the nearly hour-long debate. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster & Democratic challenger former Congressman Joe Cunningham faced off. “We’ve had […]
Dr. Annie Andrews talks social security, same-sex marriage during Beaufort campaign stop
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The 1st District Democratic Congressional candidate made a stop in Beaufort Thursday to talk about her race, the economy and the future. Dr. Annie Andrews may be a political novice, but she said new ideas and new energy are just what South Carolina and Congress needs. She said her opponent, incumbent […]
McMaster, Cunningham spar on marriage equality
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster (R) and Democrat Joe Cunningham (D) met Wednesday night in their only scheduled face-to-face debate ahead of the November 8th general election. The two candidates voiced their opinion on myriad topics ranging from abortion to legalized sports betting and marijuana, criminal reform, and teacher pay. But one […]
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
Democrat Lisa Ellis receives endorsement from former State Superintendent Inez Tenenbaum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s former education leader is throwing her support behind Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis in the race for State Superintendent of Education. Inez Tenenbaum, who served as State Superintendent from 1999-2007, said Ellis’ “years of experience as a classroom teacher is pivotal in her endorsement.” “As a lifelong educator in South […]
Does Cunningham have any chance of winning the Gubernatorial race?
Joe Cunningham is challenging incumbent Henry McMaster for the Governor’s seat in South Carolina. Will it really be a challenge, is the question?
How To Watch: South Carolina Gubernatorial Debate
Republican incumbent Henry McMaster and Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham will face off Wednesday night in their first and only gubernatorial debate.
Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called...
Strong turnout in day one of S.C. early voting elections, despite voting website crash
COLUMBIA, SC — Early voting kicked off in the state Monday, the States Election Commission reporting a spike in early voters making their way out to the polls despite a website crash Monday morning that lasted for several hours. "The line was pretty long I stood in line for...
Record number of South Carolinians cast their ballots on the first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the first day of early voting for the general election, a record 42,423 South Carolinians cast their ballots. This mark nearly doubled the previous single-day record for early voting set in June during the primaries. State election officials expect the boom to continue through the...
40,000 cast ballots in South Carolina on first day of early voting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — About 40,000 people cast ballots Monday in South Carolina on the state’s first day of early voting, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. That number is double the record for single-day early voting turnout that was set on the final day of early voting in the June primary, according […]
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
National, South Carolina 2022 NAEP results released
PICKENS COUNTY — The National Assessment Governing Board and the National Center for Education Statistics released the results of the 20
151 offenders arrested during Operation SC Sweep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 151 people wanted for various crimes across South Carolina were arrested last week during Operation SC Sweep. The effort was overseen by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and involved 21 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. According to...
