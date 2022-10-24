ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
JARRELL, TX
CBS DFW

Heavy rain, gusty winds call for a First Alert Weather Day Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as North Texans can expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated flooding during their morning commute and the first half of the day.WHAT WE ARE WATCHINGStorms and rain are in the forecast through Friday afternoon and night. Temperatures will only be in the upper 50s during the afternoon teamed with very strong north winds and rain. However, the rain chances start to diminish slightly for Friday night football!There are no worries about Thursday. It'll get a little breezy by afternoon as some high clouds roll in...
TEXAS STATE
brproud.com

NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
OBERLIN, LA
Outsider.com

WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning

A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know

We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Have You Seen This Man Who is Missing in Henderson County, TX?

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a man who is missing. Have you seen him?. There are few things more heart-wrenching than wondering where a family member may be when you haven't heard from them in a long while. We can't imagine what the friends and family of one man who is currently being missed in Henderson County, Texas must be going through.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

These 5 Items are Banned from Landfills in the State of Texas

When I am cleaning out the garage or getting rid of things around the house for the most part I don’t even think about items, I just start throwing things away that I don’t need anymore. And for the most part that is fine but recently I wanted to check on what items cannot just be put into my garbage container to be collected. In the state of Texas there are 5 items that are banned from being thrown away in landfills.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy