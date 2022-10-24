ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 10.26.2022

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the latest...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Alexander ‘Aleck’ Low Stribling of Solvang, 1927-2022

It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander "Aleck" Low Stribling, born on Sept. 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara to William F. Stribling and Mary Jane (Paterson) Stribling, passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child, he was raised on...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Takes Steps to Remove, Replace Rotted Lake Los Carneros Footbridge

The City of Goleta is looking to remove and replace the Lake Los Carneros Footbridge, which has been closed since 2020 because of significant rot of the wooden structure. The cost to remove the bridge that’s more than 30 years old is estimated to be more than $500,000, and replacement of the bridge is unfunded but estimated to be “well over $2 million.”
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Local Private School Reimagines High School Athletics

More than half of high schoolers in the country play sports, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are an integral part of growing up. “Students who participate in sports learn the value of hard work, organization, discipline, integrity, and teamwork, among other things,” said Evan Covell, athletic director at Providence School in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

2726 Miradero Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

San Roque living in this sought after single level ''Miradero Cottage''. Miradero Drive is a quiet tree-lined lane, connecting the amenities of Upper State Street and the nearby Natural History Museum.This two bedroom and two bathroom home is ready for your personal touches! The living room and open-plan dining room is filled with natural light and features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. A slider from the dining area to the large private patio creates an easy entertaining flow. The well-equipped kitchen, with wood floor, has an adjoining breakfast nook and the conveniently located washer and dryer. The primary bedroom has a spacious bathroom, walk-in closet and built-in cabinetry. Other amenities include a shared two-car garage and a newly refurbished community pool.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Little League Opens Registration on Nov.1

Dos Pueblos Little League opens registration for the 2023 baseball season on Nov. 1. DPLL is coming off the heels of its most successful All-Star tournament season, winning five District Championships, one Sectional Championship and a third-place finish in the Southern California State Tournament for the 10U team. The league...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

2 Lompoc Women Killed, Goleta Man Critically Injured in Fiery Head-On Collision Near Gaviota

Two Lompoc women were killed and a Goleta man was critically injured early Friday in a fiery head-on vehicle crash near Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to the collision on Highway 1 about a mile west of Highway 101, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Driver Dies After Pickup Overturns on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley

The driver of a pickup truck was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon after his vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at 3:20 p.m. to the crash scene on Highway 154...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Qu’Ran Gossett Rallies Bishop Diego By Rushing to School Records of 404 Yards and Six Touchdowns

SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley High School appeared to be running away with a football upset over Bishop Diego on Friday. And then Qu’Ran Gossett ran away from the Pioneers. The senior tailback set school records by rushing for 404 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries to rally the Cardinals from a two-touchdown deficit to a 49-28 victory in their regular-season finale.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

