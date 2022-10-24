Read full article on original website
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Jennifer Peterson, Cabrillo High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 10.26.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the latest...
Santa Barbara County’s COVID Bivalent Booster Rate Higher Than Statewide Rate
Santa Barbara County has a higher vaccination rate for the bivalent booster shot than California overall, according to state data. The county reports about 38,000 people have received the shot, which protects against the Omicron variants of the novel coronavirus that are currently circulating. That’s equivalent to a rate of...
Alexander ‘Aleck’ Low Stribling of Solvang, 1927-2022
It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander "Aleck" Low Stribling, born on Sept. 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara to William F. Stribling and Mary Jane (Paterson) Stribling, passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child, he was raised on...
Goleta Takes Steps to Remove, Replace Rotted Lake Los Carneros Footbridge
The City of Goleta is looking to remove and replace the Lake Los Carneros Footbridge, which has been closed since 2020 because of significant rot of the wooden structure. The cost to remove the bridge that’s more than 30 years old is estimated to be more than $500,000, and replacement of the bridge is unfunded but estimated to be “well over $2 million.”
Local Private School Reimagines High School Athletics
More than half of high schoolers in the country play sports, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are an integral part of growing up. “Students who participate in sports learn the value of hard work, organization, discipline, integrity, and teamwork, among other things,” said Evan Covell, athletic director at Providence School in Santa Barbara.
2726 Miradero Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
San Roque living in this sought after single level ''Miradero Cottage''. Miradero Drive is a quiet tree-lined lane, connecting the amenities of Upper State Street and the nearby Natural History Museum.This two bedroom and two bathroom home is ready for your personal touches! The living room and open-plan dining room is filled with natural light and features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. A slider from the dining area to the large private patio creates an easy entertaining flow. The well-equipped kitchen, with wood floor, has an adjoining breakfast nook and the conveniently located washer and dryer. The primary bedroom has a spacious bathroom, walk-in closet and built-in cabinetry. Other amenities include a shared two-car garage and a newly refurbished community pool.
Dos Pueblos Little League Opens Registration on Nov.1
Dos Pueblos Little League opens registration for the 2023 baseball season on Nov. 1. DPLL is coming off the heels of its most successful All-Star tournament season, winning five District Championships, one Sectional Championship and a third-place finish in the Southern California State Tournament for the 10U team. The league...
Sheriff’s Office Opts Not to Install Security Cameras on Isla Vista’s Del Playa Drive for Halloween
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has reversed course and decided not to install cameras on Isla Vista's Del Playa Drive this weekend to monitor Halloween festivities. The department originally planned to have cameras put up on Del Playa from Friday to Sunday or Monday. However, that will no...
Santa Barbara Takes Care of Business, Beats San Marcos, Wins Share of Channel League Title
San Marcos made Santa Barbara High work to earn a share of the Channel League football title on Friday night in the 62nd Big Game between the crosstown rivals at nearly full Warkentin Stadium. The Royals played tremendous defense and held the Dons scoreless for most of the first half.
Goleta City Council Votes to Move Forward with Hollister Avenue Striping Project in Old Town
After more than 30 years of studying Hollister Avenue to find ways to make Old Town Goleta safer, the Goleta City Council voted unanimously Thursday to move the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project forward into the final design and construction phases. The restriping project is estimated to cost...
Jerrad and Jaxon Burford Lead Santa Barbara to Channel League Title with 13-10 Win over Ventura
Jerrad Burford scored seven goals and brother Jaxon collected 12 saves to lead Santa Barbara to the Channel League championship with a 13-10 win over Ventura on Thursday. “The Burford boys were outstanding,” Dons coach Mark Walsh said. “Many of the saves were great shots to the corners.”
SpaceX Sends Another 53 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit from Vandenberg SFB
A Falcon 9 rocket made a dusk departure from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday evening in a colorful, dramatic display that was accompanied by a strong and lengthy rumble. The two-stage rocket manufactured by Space Exploration Technologies blasted off at 6:14 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-4. The rocket carried...
Westmont Men Save Their Season in 90th Minute of 1-0 Win over William Jessup
Down to their last breath, Westmont Men’s Soccer (8-4-2, 3-4-1 GSAC) saved their season in the 90th minute in Santa Barbara on Thursday. In a fight for the sixth and final spot in the GSAC Tournament, storybook heroics led to a 1-0 win over William Jessup (4-9-3, 1-6-1) “It...
Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego Riding Momentum Into Big Games
It’s anybody’s guess what divisions the Santa Barbara High and Bishop Diego football teams will be playing next week when the CIF-SS playoffs begin. What both teams know going into Friday night’s regular-season finales is they need to take care of business and build momentum for the postseason.
2 Lompoc Women Killed, Goleta Man Critically Injured in Fiery Head-On Collision Near Gaviota
Two Lompoc women were killed and a Goleta man was critically injured early Friday in a fiery head-on vehicle crash near Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to the collision on Highway 1 about a mile west of Highway 101, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Driver Dies After Pickup Overturns on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley
The driver of a pickup truck was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon after his vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at 3:20 p.m. to the crash scene on Highway 154...
UCSB’s Finn Ballard McBride Scores 2 Goals in Tie with UC Irvine, Gauchos Stay 1st in Big West
Two more goals on Wednesday night from forward Finn Ballard McBride moved him to No. 4 all-time in career goals at UCSB, but the UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team would draw for the second consecutive match, 2-2 at UC Irvine. The first place Gauchos are now 9-2-6 overall and...
Bishop Diego’s Sam Kenney Pulls Out 3-Set Upset, Earns CIF Playoff Berth
Bishop Diego’s Sam Kenney earned a spot in next month’s CIF-SS singles tournament with an upset 0-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over Villanova’s Annalise Farwell Thursday in the Frontier League Individual tournament. Kenney was seeded No. 4 in the tournament and Farwell No. 2. After the bagel loss...
Qu’Ran Gossett Rallies Bishop Diego By Rushing to School Records of 404 Yards and Six Touchdowns
SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley High School appeared to be running away with a football upset over Bishop Diego on Friday. And then Qu’Ran Gossett ran away from the Pioneers. The senior tailback set school records by rushing for 404 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries to rally the Cardinals from a two-touchdown deficit to a 49-28 victory in their regular-season finale.
