Chiefland Elementary School teacher arrested for possession of a gun on campus

Inmate arrested for trafficking fentanyl on same day as initial arrest
Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody. Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Citrus County school bus strikes vehicle while turning; students, drivers uninjured
Authorities ticketed a Citrus County School District bus driver after their bus occupied by students struck a minivan while turning on a Crystal River-area roadway. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the two drivers and the 24 students from Crystal River high and middle schools aboard the bus were uninjured in the 3 p.m. crash Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the intersection of State Road 44 and North Crede Avenue.
Homeless woman arrested and accused of home arson
A homeless woman in Inverness was arrested and charged with arson after law enforcement officials said she squirted lighter fluid into the home of her ex-boyfriend and lit it with a torch while he was still inside. The events leading up to the arrest of 36-year-old Mishauna Danielle Campbell began...
New children/student pastor welcomed at North Oak
Kyle Ellis has accepted the call to North Oak Church as their associate pastor to children and students. He comes from Stanford Baptist Church in Kentucky where he served in that capacity before returning to Citrus County. Previously at Church at the Cross in Crystal River, Ellis has experience in...
Levy County school teachers, employees recognized during the 22nd Annual STARS Gala
BRONSON — A handful of Levy County school educators and employees were recognized Saturday evening during the 22nd Annual STARS Gala at Bronson Middle High School. Presented by the Levy County Schools Foundation, the Gala honored both the Teachers and School-Related Employees of the Year within the county. This year’s theme was “A Mysterious Masquerade.”
Crystal River man's federal probation leads to his arrest after vehicle chase
A Crystal River man’s criminal record and ongoing probation for federal drug-trafficking charges caught up to him after he allegedly lost local authorities during a vehicle chase. Arthur William Armstrong II turned himself in Monday, Oct. 24, at the Citrus County Detention Facility four days after a Citrus County...
Inverness motorist involved in fatal Pasco County traffic crash with pedestrian
A Citrus County motorist was involved in a deadly traffic crash when his vehicle and two others collided with a pedestrian walking across an interstate in Pasco County. Prior to the 5:07 a.m. collision Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 41-year-old Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling south on I-75, near milepost 274 outside of Land O’ Lakes, when their Ford Expedition broke down.
Two Levy County schools awarded funds through School Recognition Program
On Oct. 17, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $200 million in awards for a number of schools in the state through the School Recognition Program. According to a news release, the awards are set to go to 1,400 institutions that showed student growth and teaching excellence during the 2021-2022 school year. Additionally, in order for the schools to be eligible for the awards, they had to receive a school grade of “A” or improve by at least one letter grade from the year before.
CCSO Operation Step Up nets 20 arrests for domestic-related crimes
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 20 locals into custody during a two-day operation targeting alleged offenders of domestic-related crimes. Operation Step Up was the sheriff’s office’s response to the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association, or CASA, asking its community to “step it up” for survivors of family violence during Domestic Violence Awareness in October, according to the sheriff’s office.
City of Williston awarded 400K grant for sports complex
WILLISTON — The city of Williston has been awarded a grant by the Florida Department of State to make needed improvements to the Cornelius Williams Sports Complex. The announcement was made at the Oct.18 city council meeting. The African American Historical and Cultural Grant – in the amount of...
Early voting sites open in Marion County
Early voting in Marion County began Thursday, Oct. 27, at various libraries and community centers in Marion County as well as at the Election Center. Nine early voting sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5 at the following locations: Deputy Brian Litz Building. 9048 SW...
FHP: None hospitalized by first responders after rollover crash
None of the four motorists involved in a Citrus County rollover crash with three vehicles were hospitalized by first responders. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 5:25 p.m. collision Oct. 20 occurred at the intersection of State Road 200 and East Withlacoochee Trail, also called County Road 39.
An invitation to come together in peace
Join with fellow Citrus County residents Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. to give thanks for what is good in life when Congregation Beth Sholom welcomes everyone to its first interfaith Thanksgiving service since COVID temporarily halted the annual celebration. In the face of “COVID, the division in our country and...
FHP: Fatal crash closes westbound lanes of State Road 44 near County Road 491
First responders are on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash near the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 491. Westbound lanes of S.R. 44 are closed at this time, according to Florida Highway Patrol and the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, and a turn lane for westbound S.R. 44 traffic is being used to move motorists through the area, along with a southbound turn lane on C.R. 491.
Salute to Service: Citrus Libraries honors veterans
Veterans Day is a time dedicated to honoring America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good of our nation. As Veterans Day approaches, Citrus Libraries invites the community to honor the veterans in their life by participating in our...
Editorial l Inflammatory remarks not who Citrus County is
Inverness Council candidate warns of influx of Democrats bringing crime, moral degradation. Stance is discriminatory, prejudice. Housing prices across the United States, including Citrus County, have triggered a crisis for working-class families as well as seniors on fixed incomes who are struggling to make ends meet.
Plans brewing to bring Starbucks, Scooters to Citrus County
Good news for coffee lovers in Crystal River — Starbucks and Scooters are heading your way. Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink said a chain representative with Starbucks met with city officials during a pre-application meeting in August and inquired about utilities and other matters to see if they can make the project work.
Mall set for demolition in March; full build-out of site in 7-8 years
Look for the Crystal River Mall to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years. The news was shared during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week.
