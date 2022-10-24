Chiefland Elementary School teacher arrested for possession of a gun on campus

On Oct. 17, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $200 million in awards for a number of schools in the state through the School Recognition Program. According to a news release, the awards are set to go to 1,400 institutions that showed student growth and teaching excellence during the 2021-2022 school year. Additionally, in order for the schools to be eligible for the awards, they had to receive a school grade of “A” or improve by at least one letter grade from the year before.

1 DAY AGO