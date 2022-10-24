Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
What to do for Halloween 2022 in Charleston
5 p.m. Oct. 27-31 Republic kicks off Halloween today with a Top Gun themed dance party, which will continue Friday and Saturday night. On Sunday, head to Republic for a drag show on the patio and another Halloween Party at night. The Rocky Horror Experience. Queen Street Playhouse. 7:30 p.m....
Charleston City Paper
Halloween Comedy Jam brings frights and laughs
The Halloween Comedy Jam combines improv sketch comedy, stand-up and short films into a horror-themed, mixed-media variety show created by local stage-hand and comedian Larry Perewiznyk. Perewiznyk came up with the idea for the show in an effort to embrace Halloween, a holiday he often misses out on because of...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
Charleston City Paper
Monsters that may lurk around Charleston
Charleston is a modern, bustling city, but beyond the cafes and markets, strange things are lurking in the city’s darker corners — monsters!. From the creepy plat-eyes to a legendary mermaid tale, Charleston lore is rich in colorful stories of weird creatures. Sightings of unusual things in the...
live5news.com
THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween. Below is a list of events happening throughout the week:. The town of Moncks Corner is hosting its 11th annual trunk-or-treat from 5:30-8 p.m. The free event will feature a costume contest, a haunted house and games. The event takes place at Main Street and Railroad Avenue.
West Ashley neighborhood goes all out with Halloween displays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We’re inching closer and closer to Halloween, and residents across the Lowcountry are busy preparing their homes for trick-or-treaters. For one neighborhood, Carolina Bay in West Ashley, decorating for the spookiest time of year is serious business. What started as just a few over-the-top displays has turned into some healthy competition for […]
counton2.com
Righteous Gemstones needs extras to play primitive tribe members, military cadets
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The casting company behind the hit HBO series The Righteous Gemstones is looking to fill some very specific roles. The show, which stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, and Walton Coggins films in Charleston and surrounding areas. Extras are needed to portray primitive tribe members and...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
Charleston makes National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ list for 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National Geographic unveiled Wednesday its annual list of the Best of the World 25 “must-see destinations,” which includes the Holy City. The list is themed around travel destinations and experiences which the magazine said: “leverages the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities, natural and built environments, and sense of […]
charlestondaily.net
Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina
In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Country music singer Neal McCoy recites Pledge of Allegiance at Lowcountry mansion
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music singer Neal McCoy stopped by a Lowcountry mansion to recite the Pledge of Allegiance ahead of his Thursday performance at the Coastal Carolina Fair. The singer was at the Woodlands Mansion in Dorchester County for the pledge Thursday morning. He was joined by members of the Summerville Fire Department. […]
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
Charleston City Paper
Get active with your pets this fall
With the scorching heat of summer in Charleston behind us, there’s no better time than the fall to enjoy the great outdoors with your furry friends. “This is the perfect time of year to start a walking program,” said Kay Hyman, Charleston Animal Society’s director of community engagement. “And what better companion to have to walk in the neighborhood or our local parks than a dog friend?”
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
Coastal Carolina Fair opens in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The annual Coastal Carolina Fair is underway at Exchange Park in Ladson. Most fairgoers have their eyes and stomachs on fair food for the first day. “They always have good food and it’s just a good time to spend with family. They have a little arts and crafts center where you can […]
Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
5 must-try foods at the Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Coastal Carolina Fair opens on Thursday afternoon and it’s so close we can practically taste it. For many eager fairgoers, the biggest reason to attend is to taste the delicious, sometimes strange concoctions that food vendors serve up throughout the 11-day event. Of course, all the classic fare such as foot-long […]
South Carolina Woman Scores $300,000 Lottery Prize: 'It Was An Amazing Day'
The lucky winner was on her way to the store when a detour won her a six-figure prize.
wpde.com
Bittersweet: Loyal customers flock to Philly's for last day of business in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Skipping work, driving hours, and waiting in long lines are all things loyal customers of Philly's did Monday to get one last order before the business closes for good. On Saturday, Philly's owners announced they would be closing down shop on Monday after decades of...
