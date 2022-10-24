ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alxnow.com

ACPS officials say new safety policies are working

Alexandria City Public Schools officials say that their strategies to make school safer are working, although it will take time to tell if they’re right. Flanked by city, school and police officials, interim Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt said at a student safety forum on Wednesday night that crime incidents are down this school year.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

ACPS to address school safety in public forum tonight

Alexandria City Public Schools leaders will be on-hand tonight (October 26) to discuss school safety. The conversation starts at 6:30 p.m. at George Washington Middle School (1005 Mount Vernon Avenue), and speakers on the panel include interim Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt, ACPS Director of Safety and Security Services John Contreras, and Director of School Social Work Faiza Jackson.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions

WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
royalexaminer.com

Mixed Bag: Supervisors delay final action on Data Center Ordinance, rule on Short-Term rentals

There were 10 speakers for the Public Hearing. Local citizen John Lundburg asked the Board to delay approval of the Zoning ordinance change until a public meeting could be held where questions about data centers could be answered. He cited statistics from the Northern Virginia area, the largest concentration of data centers in the world, where county officials, particular in Loudoun County, where some 30% of county tax revenues come from data center taxes. Northern Virginia has more data centers than the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th ranked markets combined, he noted, but adding, “What happens when technology changes and these buildings are no longer needed?”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Prince William Co. selects new County Executive

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Officials in Prince William County, Virginia have announced who will become the new County Executive Tuesday. Christopher Shorter has been selected to lead the government in Prince William County starting Jan. 3, 2023. In a release, officials say Shorter will bring more than 18...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

15 Story Building Will Be F.C.’s Tallest By Far

Falls Church City Council member Phil Duncan quipped at this week’s Falls Church Chamber of Commerce social mixer that he wondered if City residents were paying sufficient attention to the action taken by the Council this Monday night in the form of a unanimous approval for modifications to the Trammel Crow company’s senior housing project that will go up on the West End property now under development.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

County Council candidate Fani-Gonzalez provides email showing state backs up property tax exemption

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, to clarify and include documentation provided by Natali Fani-Gonzalez. County Council District 6 candidate Natali Fani-Gonzalez on Monday provided documentation clarifying that her husband remains eligible for a 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption — contrary to claims made by a local activists group.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington

A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Decision on new Popeyes in Fairfax deferred to November

County planners need more time to work through an application for a new Popeyes in Fair Lakes Shopping Center (13060 Fair Lakes Shopping Center). At a meeting on Oct. 19, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted unanimously to defer a decision on the application to Nov. 16. Popeyes is seeking...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy