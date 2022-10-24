There were 10 speakers for the Public Hearing. Local citizen John Lundburg asked the Board to delay approval of the Zoning ordinance change until a public meeting could be held where questions about data centers could be answered. He cited statistics from the Northern Virginia area, the largest concentration of data centers in the world, where county officials, particular in Loudoun County, where some 30% of county tax revenues come from data center taxes. Northern Virginia has more data centers than the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th ranked markets combined, he noted, but adding, “What happens when technology changes and these buildings are no longer needed?”

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO