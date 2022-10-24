Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
ACPS officials say new safety policies are working
Alexandria City Public Schools officials say that their strategies to make school safer are working, although it will take time to tell if they’re right. Flanked by city, school and police officials, interim Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt said at a student safety forum on Wednesday night that crime incidents are down this school year.
alxnow.com
ACPS to address school safety in public forum tonight
Alexandria City Public Schools leaders will be on-hand tonight (October 26) to discuss school safety. The conversation starts at 6:30 p.m. at George Washington Middle School (1005 Mount Vernon Avenue), and speakers on the panel include interim Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt, ACPS Director of Safety and Security Services John Contreras, and Director of School Social Work Faiza Jackson.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services Director Mitra Pedoeem to Retire
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. After more than 40 years of service in various levels of government, Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Director Mitra Pedoeem has announced that she plans to retire in December to spend time with her family and to travel. “I am...
thecentersquare.com
Parental rights remain a concern in Loudoun and other school boards as election nears
(The Center Square) – With local school board elections approaching on Nov. 8, parental rights in education have remained a major point of concern in Loudoun County and other school boards across Virginia. As the Loudoun County School Board faces a state investigation into whether the board misled parents...
WUSA
DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions
WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
WTOP
Enrollment up in Fairfax Co. schools, but not back to pre-pandemic levels
Enrollment in Virginia’s largest school system has increased for the first time since the pandemic, but the number of students attending classes still isn’t back to pre-pandemic levels. As of Sept. 30, Fairfax County Public Schools had 180,109 students enrolled, according to school system data. Enrollment data is...
WTOP
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
ffxnow.com
After debate, Fairfax County School Board passes resolution on inclusivity
The Fairfax County School Board passed a resolution on inclusive education at its meeting Thursday (Oct. 20), leaving aside an earlier version that included references to social justice, equity and antiracism. The 7-4 vote came with much back and forth about topics including board procedure and the resolution’s timeline.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County Board formally opposes Youngkin’s policy on transgender students
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is formally opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. In a letter approved at a board meeting today (Tuesday), board chairman Jeff McKay said that the policies would have a negative effect...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
royalexaminer.com
Mixed Bag: Supervisors delay final action on Data Center Ordinance, rule on Short-Term rentals
There were 10 speakers for the Public Hearing. Local citizen John Lundburg asked the Board to delay approval of the Zoning ordinance change until a public meeting could be held where questions about data centers could be answered. He cited statistics from the Northern Virginia area, the largest concentration of data centers in the world, where county officials, particular in Loudoun County, where some 30% of county tax revenues come from data center taxes. Northern Virginia has more data centers than the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th ranked markets combined, he noted, but adding, “What happens when technology changes and these buildings are no longer needed?”
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
alxnow.com
Alexandria mayor to present multi-year plan to rename streets named after Confederate soldiers
Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson says that he wants to reignite the conversation over renaming streets named after Confederate heroes of the Civil War. There are dozens of Alexandria streets named after Confederate soldiers, and Wilson says that it will take a multi-year process to rename the streets. “Yes, multi-year, to...
alxnow.com
City Manager: Trading height for affordable housing means ‘unlikely’ impact on historic districts
The most contentious part of last Monday’s Agenda Alexandria discussion on building heights was when City Manager Jim Parajon told the audience that the City Council’s priorities on affordable housing have the best interests of residents in mind. Many members of the audience voiced disapproval by groaning, “No,”...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Prince William Co. selects new County Executive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Officials in Prince William County, Virginia have announced who will become the new County Executive Tuesday. Christopher Shorter has been selected to lead the government in Prince William County starting Jan. 3, 2023. In a release, officials say Shorter will bring more than 18...
Falls Church News-Press
15 Story Building Will Be F.C.’s Tallest By Far
Falls Church City Council member Phil Duncan quipped at this week’s Falls Church Chamber of Commerce social mixer that he wondered if City residents were paying sufficient attention to the action taken by the Council this Monday night in the form of a unanimous approval for modifications to the Trammel Crow company’s senior housing project that will go up on the West End property now under development.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council candidate Fani-Gonzalez provides email showing state backs up property tax exemption
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, to clarify and include documentation provided by Natali Fani-Gonzalez. County Council District 6 candidate Natali Fani-Gonzalez on Monday provided documentation clarifying that her husband remains eligible for a 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption — contrary to claims made by a local activists group.
arlnow.com
A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington
A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
ffxnow.com
Decision on new Popeyes in Fairfax deferred to November
County planners need more time to work through an application for a new Popeyes in Fair Lakes Shopping Center (13060 Fair Lakes Shopping Center). At a meeting on Oct. 19, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted unanimously to defer a decision on the application to Nov. 16. Popeyes is seeking...
