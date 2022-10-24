Read full article on original website
Related
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
techunwrapped.com
Windows tricks Microsoft doesn’t want you to know
To create a shortcut on the desktop of any folder, file or application, we just have to press the right mouse button on the file, folder or file and select the Create shortcut option. Finally, we only have to move the shortcut that we have created to the Windows desktop.
makeuseof.com
How to Play Windows Games on Linux
Playing Windows games on Linux is becoming easier thanks to the Linux community, Valve, and Proton GE. Most games on your Steam library now need no, or very little, tweaking to get running smoothly. But what if you didn't purchase the game through the Steam ecosystem? What then? There are...
The Verge
Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer
Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows. Much of this functionality...
ZDNet
Time to upgrade? Google Chrome is going to end support for these old versions of Windows
Google is finally dropping Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 around February 2023. Google will drop support for the two legacy Windows versions in the Chrome 110 stable release, which is pencilled in for February 7. That version of Chrome makes Windows 10 the new minimum requirement for Chrome for Windows.
ZDNet
Next Windows 10/11 Patch Tuesday fixes Microsoft's botched vulnerable driver blocklist
Microsoft has released a new non-security preview of November's Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 and Windows 11 22H2. It brings improvements to the taskbar, Microsoft Account, and Task Manager, as well as a fix for a serious Microsoft blunder that left a hole in the Windows 10 vulnerable driver blocklist.
CNET
How to Use Multiple Desktops on One Screen in Windows 11
Using virtual desktops in Windows 11 can be highly advantageous, particularly for anyone with a single-monitor setup. If you're still working from home due to the pandemic and juggling several different projects on the same computer, multiple desktops can be a life-saver. The Task View pane in Windows 11 allows...
The Windows Club
How to fix Adobe Configuration Errors 1, 15 or 16
Adobe creates well-known and well-used apps for graphic designing, audio, and video editing. Their apps are used by professionals and hobbyists alike. Adobe moved from having its apps available on other media to having them available and validated through the Creative Cloud. People who need to use any of their apps would need to sign up for an account on the Creative Cloud, pay for a subscription or use the free trial available for a period and download the app. In order to update the app or apps, Creative Cloud is also used. There can however be errors that will occur from time to time. There may be Adobe Configuration Errors 1, 15 or 16. The configuration error occurs when you attempt to launch a Creative Cloud app.
The Windows Club
Destroy All Humans 2 keeps crashing or freezing on Windows PC
Destroy All Humans is filled with action and adventure. The plot revolving around taking revenge on KGB for blowing your mothership is one of the most liked scripts among gamers. However, gamers are not able to enjoy the game as it keeps crashing at the startup or in the middle of the gameplay. In this post we are going to talk about the reason and what you can do if Destry All Humans 2 keeps crashing or freezing on your computer.
The Windows Club
How to view, customize, and clear your Personal Dictionary in Windows 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to view, customize, and clear your Personal Dictionary in Windows 11. The personal dictionary is a built-in feature and part of the Personal inking and typing dictionary of Windows 11/10 OS which is created using your handwriting patterns and typing history to help you get better suggestions and also highlight misspelled words. But if you accidentally added typos to the locally stored personal dictionary, then it won’t highlight such incorrect words on those apps which use it. Therefore, you may need to remove them. Whatever would be the reason, if you want to see the custom words present in your personal dictionary and you need to edit, delete, or add new words to it, or simply clear all the words, then the options covered here will come in handy.
The Windows Club
How to fix No Healthy Upstream error and what does it mean?
Some users of Google Chrome have been coming across an error – No Healthy Upstream. This is a rather strange error since most of us have never come across it before. From what we have seen, the error tends to appear on platforms such as Netflix, Spotify, vCenter, eBay, VMware vCenter, Kubernetes, and more. Now, depending on the exact cause of the No Healthy Upstream error, there can be several ways to bring this problem to a standstill.
12 years ago, Microsoft launched Windows Phone 7 and won a cult following
With its flat typography UI and unique hardware, Microsoft’s reboot of its mobile OS was both a success and a failure.
The Windows Club
Cannot close Excel on Windows 11/10
If you cannot close an Excel worksheet on Windows 11/10, the solutions provided in this article will help you fix the problem. According to the users, when they click on the red cross button on the top right side, Excel won’t close. Some users received error messages while closing the Excel file, whereas, for some users, nothing happens when they click on the close button. There might be several causes of this issue. Let’s talk about the possible solutions.
Project Volterra, Microsoft's Arm system for developers, is now Windows Dev Kit 2023
TL;DR: The Windows Dev Kit 2023 is a new Mac Mini-like mini PC aimed at developers who code Windows on Arm applications. Decent specs and a lot of RAM should please app developers while Microsoft is pursuing its world conquest through AI and cloud VMs. After previewing the system at...
itechpost.com
Windows Previews New Windows 11 Update With Additional Features
Microsoft has released the Windows 11 22H2 KB5018496 preview with almost 30 fixes and improvements, including a feature that lets users launch Task Manager with a shortcut. According to Bleeping Computer, this rollout is part of Microsoft's monthly update for October 2022 which allows them to test the upcoming fixes for next month.
The Windows Club
Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002 [Fixed]
While installing Windows Update or upgrading Windows from an older version to a newer version, say from Windows 7 to Windows 10, users may experience the “Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002” error. Among the affected users, most of them saw this error while upgrading their systems from an older Windows version to a newer Windows version. Some users tried upgrading Windows using the Media Creation Tool, but the Media Creation Tool gave the same error. This article shows how to deal with the Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002. The error message is:
The Windows Club
Bluescreen after installing Drivers in Windows 11/10
Without device drivers, your computer’s internal or external hardware (such as the graphics card or hard drive) won’t function properly. When you connect new devices to your computer, Windows can check to see whether there are drivers available. In this post, we offer suggestions that should help you resolve the issue of a Bluescreen after installing Drivers in Windows 11/10.
Android Authority
How to update the BIOS on your computer
A little bit of basic input on BIOS updates. If you’re here, that means you’re considering a BIOS update for your laptop or desktop motherboard. Before we begin, we must caution you to be wary. If you incorrectly update your BIOS or push an incompatible version, you could render your computer unusable. Without a properly running, compatible Basic Input/Output System, your computer won’t be able to boot up, let alone function. It’s typically not a good idea to update your BIOS manually, unless it comes as part of a Windows Update. If you’re still dead set on updating your computer’s BIOS, this is how to update the BIOS on your computer.
The Windows Club
USB ports are not working in Windows 11/10
In this article, we will talk about what you should do if USB ports are not working on your PC. USB ports on a computer allow users to connect different USB devices, like printers, keyboards, mice, etc. If the USB ports stop working, you will not be able to use any USB device. USB ports may stop working due to hardware and software issues.
How to change the default start page for File Explorer on Windows 11 2022 Update
In this guide, we'll show you the easy steps to change the File Explorer settings to open on another location by default.
Comments / 0