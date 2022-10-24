ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Cambridge brothers were a ‘no-brainer’ package for ASU men’s basketball

The Arizona State men’s basketball team welcomed several transfer players this season, including the Cambridge brothers at guard. Desmond Cambridge is a fifth-year transfer by way of Nevada, where he averaged 16.3 points and shot 36% from three in 56 games. His little brother, Devan Cambridge, is a senior transfer by way of Auburn. In three seasons, he started 33 of 91 games and averaged six points and 3.1 rebounds.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonasports.com

Setting ground rules for hiring ASU football’s next head coach

Will be one of the most important hires in the history of the university. Must recognize opportunity inside the chaos, bringing to life a new kind of blueprint in Tempe. Must build a program that becomes a dominant force in a weakened conference, the bigger fish in a smaller pond.
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kari Lake shames media for asking about Katie Hobbs HQ break-in

The Washington Examiner is on the campaign trail in Peoria, Arizona, for a Kari Lake event honoring first responders. While the Republican candidate for governor spent a majority of the event throwing her support behind police and firefighters, an overarching theme of the event was the border. However, while press gathered after the event, the questions were clouded by the recent break in at Katie Hobbs's headquarters.
PEORIA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Candidates on the Right Get Together for Massive ‘Big Tent’ Rally

Patriots of Arizona put on a rally Monday night at Dream City Church in Phoenix featuring a long list of candidates running for office, from local school board candidates to Kari Lake for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several of them, and most of his picks are leading in the polls. Emceed by pundit Kevin Jackson, the theme of “Big Tent Event: Unite & Win Again” was how Republicans are set to sweep Arizona on November 8.
ARIZONA STATE
chandlerwolfhowl.com

Chandler High School: The Debate Over Off-Campus Lunch

Chandler High School has maintained its academic reputation since its primary structure (Old Main building) was established in 1922. Throughout those decades, Chandler High has significantly expanded their campus and remains in the top 50% of Arizonian schools when it comes to standardized test scores. This CUSD school currently has 3,294 enrolled students for the school year 2022-2023, along with the largest freshman class.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy