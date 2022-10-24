ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massac County, IL

Comments / 0

westkentuckystar.com

City of Benton maintains burn ban after rain

The City of Benton is making it clear their community's burn ban is still in effect. City officials said they did not get enough rain Tuesday to burn safely. There has been no official word on if the county will or has lifted its ban. McCracken County was the first...
BENTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County, Mayfield advance to 1st Region volleyball championship

The 1st and 2nd Region Volleyball Tournament championships are set following last night's semifinals. In the 1st Region, McCracken County once again advanced to the championship with a 3-0 win over Graves County. They will face Mayfield, who topped Community Christian Academy 3-1. The championship match is set for 6pm tonight.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC plans extended closure of Paducah's Alben Barkley Drive starting Nov. 1

PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County

Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man

Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility in. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

2020 Caldwell County murder case dismissed to feds

The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole Renee Florentine, whose body was found in Hill Cemetery in 2020.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

2.7 quake felt near Reelfoot Lake

A small earthquake was detected Wednesday morning about 4 miles northeast of Ridgely in Lake County, Tennessee. The quake occurred just before 8 am, and was measured at 2.7 on the Richter scale. Several people checked in with law enforcement after feeling the quake, but no reports of damage were...
LAKE COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County School System Honors South Fulton Graduate

A former South Fulton High School graduate has been named the Obion County School System “Outstanding Alumni” for October. Ja’Quay Garmon graduated at South Fulton in 2013, and now serves at the school as an education assistant, along with football coaching assistant for the middle and high school teams.
OBION COUNTY, TN
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
cilfm.com

Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A Pinckneyville was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Jones, 37, was driving west on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his car a little over a mile west of Campbell Hill. Jones’ car left the roadway and overturned.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Field fire reported on KY 564 in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are responding to a large field fire on KY 564 in Graves County, Kentucky. The fire is near Bob Road and KY 564, the Graves County sheriff's office says. No homes were in close proximity of the fire at this time.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County first to lift burn ban

McCracken County is the first in the area to lift a burn ban. Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued the executive order lifting the ban on Tuesday, after over one inch of rain fell in the county. The burn ban in McCracken County had been in effect since September 27th. Even...
westkentuckystar.com

Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man

A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting

Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates. No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval. Drone12: Hwy. 51 bridge between Ill. and Ky. A look at the Highway 51 bridge between Illinois and Kentucky on Monday, Oct. 24. Benton man's body recovered from Kentucky Lake. Updated: 6 hours ago.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

New pickleball courts coming to Noble Park

New pickleball courts will soon be coming to Noble Park in Paducah. The city said the design is done and it's now time to move into the bidding process for the courts. The plan is to construct eight pickleball courts across from the tennis courts. The City of Paducah shared...
PADUCAH, KY

