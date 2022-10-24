ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky Basketball Coach Addresses Viral Photo of Dad and Son at Game

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QpDG_0il5rCUZ00
@UKCoachCalipari

What a great dad.

A viral photo reached the Head Coach of Kentucky Basketball and he reacted to it as anyone should.

The photo shows a dad, who appears to have just gotten off of work, with his son in the stands at Rupp Arena, where the Kentucky Wildcats play.

As you can see here, the dad is in what appears to be work clothes and didn’t even have time to wash up prior to attending the game.

You can probably conclude that this dad just got off of work, got home, got his family, and took them to the game.

So yes, this dad didn’t even think of himself when it came to bringing his family somewhere they really wanted to be.

As it would be, the dad in the viral photo apparently works in the mining industry and that is why he has residue on his face and looks exhausted in the photo.

Coach Calipari saw the photo and said in a Tweet, “Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!”

Apparently, this hit close to home as Coach Calipari noted that he once had family work in the mining industry and he knows how tiring it can be on anyone. Still, this man took time to get to a Wildcats game.

All parents can probably learn a lesson from this photo and that is to always put your kids first before anything.

As we approach the end of 2022, I nominate this dad for “Dad of The Year”.

Keep reading because here’s the wife of the man in the viral photo above explaining this man’s dad and his dedication to his kids.

attachment-attachment-Screen-Shot-2022-10-24-at-4.53.24-PM Source: Kentucky Basketball Coach Addresses Viral Photo of Dad and Son at Game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's rehab, timetable for return to action

Basketball season is right upon us and all eyes in Lexington are on the health of Wildcat center Oscar Tshiebwe. The reigning National Player of the Year and unanimous AP Preseason All-American had a minor procedure on his knee earlier this month. With Kentucky’s season tipping off on November 7th, John Calipari provided the latest update on his star player during the program’s Media Day today.
LEXINGTON, KY
People

Coal Miner's Dedication to Kentucky Basketball Moves Coach John Calipari: 'This Picture Hits Home'

The Wildcats head coach wrote on Twitter that his family's "American dream" started in a coal mine and that he was giving VIP tickets to the coal miner and his family A Kentucky coal miner's dedication to watching college basketball is getting high marks from Hall of Fame coach John Calipari. The University of Kentucky head coach, 63, was touched by Michael McGuire's appearance at a scrimmage over the weekend in Pikeville, Ky., in which the man showed up in his work clothes, with his face still covered...
LEXINGTON, KY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy