Village Living
Growing their paw print: Duo expands their business Scenthound to Mountain Brook
Tiffany McKinney bathes Sky, an Australian shepherd, during a grooming appointment at Scenthound Lee Branch in Hoover. Scenthound is set to open a new location in Mountain Brook Nov. 1. Brett Basik was working as an investment banker on Wall Street and Jacob Lee was working for a well known...
Village Living
Changed for good: Alice Womack recognized for years of service in Mountain Brook
Alice Womack learned about community involvement and service from her parents and, as a mom, did the same for her children. “There has always been something instilled in me to give back,” Womack said. “It's not just that it's something good to do; I truly enjoy it. Our city is fabulous, and the people I’ve worked with are very passionate about what they do.”
Village Living
Kicking off the holiday season with cheer
The Crestline Village Holiday Open House is coming back to Mountain Brook on Nov. 17. Crestline Village begins the holiday season with extended hours for merchants and restaurants in the area, said Emily Jensen, executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “They kick off the season with a...
Village Living
Metro Roundup: Iron City PAWfection finds new ‘PAWfect’ space
Stephanie Hazen and Kayla Swink have always been passionate about animals, which led them to work for several years as dog groomers in the city. They’ve used their 30 years of combined experience to introduce their own dog grooming service, Iron City PAWfection, which started accepting appointments in September, Hazen said. The business is located at 1401 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.
Village Living
Two new businesses are now open in Lane Parke
New businesses continue to open in Lane Parke and Clean Juice and Ignite Cycle are two of the latest on the list. Mayor Stewart Welch III (far left) and Mountain Brook Chamber Director Suzan Doidge (second from right) with Clean Juice owners Cedric Bridges and George Whitlock at the grand opening of Clean Juice in Lane Parke on Sept. 22.
Village Living
Metro Roundup: 5th Annual Mac and Cheese Festival returns this month
A Birmingham tradition, the Mac and Chest Fest hosted by Community Grief Support, will return for its fifth year at Back Forty Beer Company on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival is “part competition and part celebration of the South’s ultimate comfort food” as well as...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County
Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
Village Living
Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
32-year-old ID’d as man found fatally shot on porch of Birmingham house
Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death on the porch of an Inglenook home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Litfelton Alexander Frost. He was 32. Birmingham police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a person shot in...
wvtm13.com
Hoover police looking for person of interest in local retail thefts
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover police are looking for a man caught on camera taking merchandise without paying. Officials said the man is suspected of taking $1,300 from local businesses on several occasions. Police describe the man as Black, wearing a red T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and a black baseball...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham fatal shooting victim tried to get help at a home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Monday night in the Sandusky area. A 911 call just after 10 p.m. led police to a home in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Keyon Pollock there with a gunshot wound...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old shot and killed Monday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to Birmingham Police, Keyon Pollock was shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue on October 24 around 10:10 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Pollock to UAB Hospital for treatment where he died several hours later. Police […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Midfield
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Midfield Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:53 a.m. to a call of a traffic accident near Woodward Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that a person had been hit by a car and […]
Village Living
MBJH’s Lisa Lewis named geography teacher fellow
Mountain Brook Junior High history teacher, Lisa Lewis, was recently named one of 50 Geography Teacher Fellows nationwide through the American Geographical Society (AGS) Geography Teacher Initiative. She will have the opportunity to travel to New York in November to learn with and from industry professionals relating to human geography.
wbrc.com
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after thieves made off with an ATM in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks the suspects used a forklift to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank located on Odum Rd across from Walmart. It happened around...
