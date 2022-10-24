Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
3 Players The Packers Should Trade Before The Deadline
Dean Lowry begins the list of 3 players the Packers should trade before the deadline. Lowry is in the last year of his deal and is unlikely to sign with the team in the offseason. The Packers have a plethora of defensive line talent with Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton so moving on from Lowry would not hurt a lot in the short term. Lowry’s production has also not lived up to his potential this season. Through seven games he has only recorded half a sack. Even with the production, there is one huge reason why Dean Lowry is one of 3 players the packers should trade.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Reveals Shocking Detail From Loss To Commanders
The Green Bay Packers are stuck in their toughest stretch of football in years. They are on a three-game losing streak and their record has dropped to 3-4 on the season. In his first three seasons as head coach, Matt LaFleur never lost more than three games in a single season with Aaron Rodgers under center for him.
There Was A Method to Ravens' Madness Against Buccaneers
The Ravens ran the ball just seven times and Lamar Jackson attempted 30 passes in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers The second half was a different story when Baltimore was more committed to the run.
'Peyton's Places' tries to exorcise curse of Bobby Layne on Detroit Lions
Real or imagined, the Curse of Bobby Layne has hung over the Detroit Lions franchise for more than six decades, and now Peyton Manning has enlisted Hollywood’s help to try and break it. Manning, the Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN personality, explored the curse that has loomed over the franchise since the...
ESPN
Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
Comments / 0