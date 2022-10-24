Read full article on original website
Teacher Uses Racist Slur Against Student Leaving Class: Video
An Illinois high school teacher has been put on paid leave after being caught on video using a racial slur against a student, per Fox 32. According to Kankakee School District 111 Supt. Dr. Genevra A. Walters, the teacher used the slur following a minor conflict with a student who was leaving the classroom.
CHA to distribute 5,000 coats to families, children at 15th annual Operation Warm
Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is partnering with the national non-profit Operation Warm for the 15th year to give away 5,000 new winter coats to children living in public housing and participants of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 2p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022...
Chicago Native Amongst New ‘Pepsi Music Lab’ Class of ’22-’23 Artists
Pepsi announced the new Pepsi Music Lab, an annual academy committed to shining a spotlight on the next generation of superstars by removing music industry barriers. With the brand’s deep history in music and supporting up-and-coming artists, Pepsi Music Lab aims to foster talent career growth and provide developing artists with new performance opportunities, mentorship and coaching, brand-building workshops, professional content capture, radio amplification and more.
Netflix’s “Bake Squad” Star Chef Maya-Camille Broussard Kicks Off Chicago Book Tour at UChicago
Creative entrepreneur and owner of Justice of the Pies Chef Maya-Camile Broussard announced the second stop of her cookbook tour will be at the University of Chicago on October 27. The cookbook titled “Justice of the Pies: Sweet and Savory Pies, Quiches, and Tarts plus Inspirational Stories from Exceptional People” is Chef Maya-Camille’s first published work for Justice of the Pies. Chartwells Higher Education and UChicago Dining will host a book signing from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greenline Performing Arts Center.
CMAC Presents: Midwest Impact Day of Service
The Chicago Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is supporting the community in bringing awareness to the issue of Domestic Violence with a day of service. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and CMAC is excited to partner with the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago as we collect and assemble items to prepare COVID and household supply packages to be distributed to survivors of Domestic Violence in the city of Chicago! This service project will be held this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the YWCA Roseland Center located at 839 W. 115th Street, Chicago, IL 60643.
Why the Black Panther Party’s Legacy Refuses to Die
The Chicago History Museum will feature the activism and community service of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. with a partner program marking the organization’s founding in Oakland on October 15, 1966. The Illinois Chapter was the strongest chapter in the Black Panther Party, second only to the Party’s headquarters in California.
Marvin Allen Named Operations Manager of CPC Logistics Solutions’ Chicago Branch
CPC Logistics Solutions (CPCLS), a subsidiary company of CPC Logistics, which provides permanent and temporary Class A CDL truck driver and warehouse logistics solutions and services, has announced Marvin Allen as its new operations manager for CPCLS’ new Chicago branch. In his role, Allen serves as the key link...
Is There a Water Crisis Impacting Black and Brown America?
There is a growing water crisis spreading across American cities in communities with high Black populations. The clean water supply in Flint, MI, Baltimore, MD, Jackson, MS and Chicago, IL has been called into question because of the level of lead and bacteria in the water. In 2014, residents of...
Over 100 Girls Invited to Celebrate Chicago Day of the Girl
Girls Like Me Project, Inc. announces the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl. The annual flagship event brings together over 100 girls annually to celebrate sisterhood on the International Day of the Girl at the historic South Shore Cultural Center on October 11th from 10 AM until 3 PM. The theme for the free event is “I Belong.”
Chicago-area media host joint fundraiser October 3-17
Nearly 40 independent Chicago-area media outlets, members of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA), are joining forces for their third annual fundraising campaign kicking today. Under the slogan #WeAmplifyChicagoVoices, this diverse and eclectic media group will conduct a two-week campaign between October 3 – 17. More than $70,000 in...
Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation
Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
Chicago Faith Leaders Plan Coordinated Sermons to Destigmatize Mental Health in Underserved Communities
Faith leaders from more than 80 Black churches in Chicago met on September 29, 2022, to discuss mental health stigma and learn how to better minister to mental health concerns among their congregants. The forum, which also featured local leaders in health care, community activism, and government, was held to educate and empower the attending faith leaders to open up conversations about mental health with congregants on Oct. 9 in honor of World Mental Health Day.
New Entrepreneurial and Community Hub Breaks Ground in Englewood
Stephanie Coleman- Alderwoman of Chicago’s 16th Ward- was joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, developers, community leaders, various elected officials, and area residents as she embarked upon a revolutionary groundbreaking development that is expected to attract thousands to the Englewood area. The development is part of Mayor Lightfoot’s invest...
Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way
October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
