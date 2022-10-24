Read full article on original website
Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson: On the front line with an artillery unit
For these Ukrainian artillerymen, there is not a second to lose. Military intelligence has just located several targets with the help of drones hovering above, and Russian tanks and trenches are now in their line of sight. Kyiv has deployed thousands of soldiers to the Kherson region in hopes of reclaiming it before the onset of winter. FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh, Amar al Hameedawi and Jean-Emile Jammine report from the front line.
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Live: More than 70,000 people have left Kherson province in one week, pro-Russia official says
At least 70,000 people have left their homes in Ukraine’s southern Kherson province in the space of a week, a Moscow-installed official said Wednesday, pointing to Russia’s evacuation efforts amid escalated fighting in the region. Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, personally oversaw drills of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces as the Kremlin persists with its claims that Kyiv is preparing a “dirty bomb”. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
US to push for multinational Haiti intervention force in Canada talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Thursday to Canada for talks expected to focus on Haiti, with an American official voicing hope for progress on setting up an intervention force to address the impoverished Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises. Haiti's government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have...
Fight against poverty has ground to a halt, World Bank warns
The Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have reversed three decades of progress in reducing poverty, according to the World Bank, which is warning that the global goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030 is now out of reach. In its latest report, the Washington-based lender estimates that 70 million more people were forced into extreme poverty in 2020, the largest increase since monitoring began in 1990. Solange Mougin speaks to Mari Pangestu, Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships at the World Bank and a former Indonesian trade minister.
Searching for the 'lost promise' of a prosperous Venezuela through photography
Photojournalist Fabiola Ferrero was born in Caracas in 1991 and grew up hearing stories about Venezuela's glory days. Two decades later, she's one of the millions who have left her home country amid economic and political crisis. Thanks to a grant from France's Carmignac Foundation, she went back in search of those lost promises, visiting symbols of Venezuela's former prosperity and documenting how they look now. She joined us for Perspective to discuss her series entitled "The Wells Run Dry".
Is Ukraine really developing a dirty bomb? Be careful of Russian claims
Ukraine is apparently in the process of developing a so-called dirty bomb – a bomb containing radioactive elements – or, at least, that’s the narrative that Moscow has been peddling since October 23, 2022. The Russian Ministry of Defence posted these claims to Telegram and Twitter, along with illustrated documents meant to support these claims. But the images published in these documents are old and some of them were even taken in Russia.
‘A lot at stake politically’ for Putin in battle for Kherson
Ukrainian troops are continuing their arduous advance towards the strategic southern city of Kherson, after their lightning gains in the Kharkiv region in September. Analysts say a Ukrainian victory is likely. But they caution that a counter-offensive will be much harder than that rapid advance in the northeast – especially because so much is at stake for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Greece: Emerging from the legacy of the debt crisis (part 1)
FRANCE 24's Europe team brings you a new series of Europe Now programmes, focusing on "levelling up" – efforts aimed at making life more equal across Europe's many and diverse regions. We examine both national efforts to level up, and the role that EU funding plays in those attempts. EU structural and cohesion funds have become even more important in the light of the war in Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis, which threatens to increase unequal living standards around Europe.
'People of Iran need Europe', former Iranian TV host Ehsan Karami says
In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Iranian television host Ehsan Karami says he has no desire to return to his homeland where the government continues its harsh crackdown on mass protests sparked by the death last month of Mahsa Amani. The 22-year-old woman died just days after she was arrested and beaten by Iran's "morality police" for allegedly wearing an "improper" hijab. Outrage over her killing has led to protests worldwide – women chopped off their hair and many Muslim women burned their hijabs.Karami, now living in California, says he is determined to use his voice to support the Iranian people who have been rising up in unprecedented numbers in defiance of Iran's repressive regime.
COVID-19 in China: Dozens of cities tighten curbs against widening outbreaks
Nearly three years after first Covid case emerged, China has locked dow part of Wuhan. More than 800,000 people in Wuhan are told to stay at home until October 30th, as other Chinese cities seal up streets and homes. FRANCE 24's international affairs editor Angela Diffley explains the lockdowns, the protests, the economic impact and the pursuing policy.
The shadow workers of Qatar: Is World Cup host 'sportswashing' its reputation?
Will the 2022 World Cup, which is taking place in less than a month, be a successful exercise in "sportswashing"? Plagued with accusations of worker abuse, homophobia, sexism, racism and corruption since FIFA awarded them the World Cup 12 years ago, Qatar has had to answer for thousands of harrowing accounts of exploitation – mostly of South Asian migrant workers toiling for long hours in intense heat to build the glittering new stadiums, hotels, roads and airports in place to welcome an expected 1.2 million visitors. We put the question to our panel, including journalist Chloé Domat, who has filmed a special documentary on the issue.
Australian team condemns 'suffering' behind Qatar World Cup
Football Australia said the reported exploitation of migrant workers during stadium construction "cannot be ignored", and urged Qatar to legalise same-sex marriage in one of the most significant tournament protests to date. The upcoming World Cup -- beginning on November 20 -- has been marred by controversy since Qatar was...
Tunisia's vineyards: Local producers encourage development of wine sector
In Tunisia, the wine industry is doing well. There are close to two million local consumers, not counting tourists. Despite the effects of climate change, this year’s harvest promises to be good. Wine professionals want the state to liberalise the sector and help further improve quality. Tunisian wine is gaining in popularity, especially among women. FRANCE 24's Lilia Blaise, Hamdi Tlili and Fadil Aliriza report.
Sweden conducts new Nord Stream crime scene inspection
"I have decided to together with the Security Service (Sapo) conduct a number of complementary inspections of the crime scene," public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement. The Swedish armed forces have decided to assist the investigation following a request, Ljungqvist added, without giving any details as to what...
UN says world’s climate pledges still ‘nowhere near’ meeting 1.5C goal
The world’s current climate pledges are far off track to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius and will steer a world already wracked by increasing floods, heatwaves and storms towards “catastrophic” warming, the UN said Wednesday. In a report released just over a week before high-stakes...
Turkish doctors' leader formally detained over chemical arms comment
Sebnem Korur Fincanci was arrested by Istanbul police Wednesday as part of an investigation launched by the Ankara chief prosecutor's office. Fincanci was later taken to the capital Ankara where she was formally arrested by a local court on "terror propaganda" charges, the private NTV television reported. Fincanci told AFP...
Brazil: The community garden offering seeds of hope to Rio's favela residents
In Rio de Janeiro, this urban community garden in the Manguinhos favela is the largest in Latin America: it feeds 800 families a month with affordable, pesticide-free produce. Although violence, police raids and deadly shootings in the northern favelas of the city threaten programmes like this, our observer Yuri Lopes Cruz sees the garden as a way to reach Rio's most vulnerable people.
Live: Russia has mobilised 300,000 reservists, defence minister says
Russia's mobilisation of 300,000 troops has been "completed" in just over a month, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday. The minister's comments came a day after the Moscow-backed head of the Crimea region said that the evacuation of civilians from occupied Kherson had been "completed". On Thursday night, US President Joe Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's commentary on the possibility of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine as 'dangerous'. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
EU strikes deal to ban combustion-engine cars by 2035
The talks between representatives of the European Council, fronting the 27 member states, and the European Parliament started Thursday and underpin the bloc's transition towards a carbon-neutral future. "We have just finished the negotiations on CO2 standards for cars," tweeted French MEP Pascal Canfin, who heads the European parliament's environment...
