In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Iranian television host Ehsan Karami says he has no desire to return to his homeland where the government continues its harsh crackdown on mass protests sparked by the death last month of Mahsa Amani. The 22-year-old woman died just days after she was arrested and beaten by Iran's "morality police" for allegedly wearing an "improper" hijab. Outrage over her killing has led to protests worldwide – women chopped off their hair and many Muslim women burned their hijabs.Karami, now living in California, says he is determined to use his voice to support the Iranian people who have been rising up in unprecedented numbers in defiance of Iran's repressive regime.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO