As we’ve covered here before, cask finishing is all the rage in the whiskey world, and American distilleries are among those trying out all the different ways to add flavor to their their spirits. But absinthe is still a relatively uncommon type of secondary maturation, which is what makes this new rye whiskey from Kentucky Peerless stand out. If you’re unfamiliar with absinthe, that’s a good place to start. Absinthe is an anise-flavored spirit that is made using various botanicals, the most important of which is wormwood. It’s usually high proof and green in color, and throughout history it’s been dubbed...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO