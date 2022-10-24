Read full article on original website
Someone is Suing ‘Italy’s No. 1 Brand of Pasta’ Because It’s Made in New York
The world's largest pasta producer is facing a class-action lawsuit, and part of it has to do with its ties to New York state. Barilla is known as the Italian Food Company since 1877, and is known for their motto, "Italy's No. 1 Brand of Pasta". But things have changed since the Barilla family sold the majority of the interest to an American company in 1971.
A writer on 'The Simpsons' is selling his funky Venice Beach house for $5.8 million. He knows it's not for everyone — and that's part of its appeal.
"The house is a piece of art, and we kept seeing new things in it the entire time we lived there," J. Stewart Burns and his wife told Insider.
Best Hotel Whiskey Collections to Sample Around the World
Every traveler has their reasons for zeroing in on specific hotels when it comes time to book. For some, it’s all about location, while others might prioritize on-site recreation opportunities, design aesthetics, or brand name recognition. Then, there are those who seek a different kind of on-site recreation: the ability to imbibe in style at […]
These Cigars Were Designed to Pair Perfectly With Scotch, Bourbon, and Cognac
People often ask, “What whiskey goes best with cigars?” Well, there are a host of aged spirits touted as the perfect cigar pairing. Some producers even go so far as to create special “cigar blends.” The Dalmore has a Scotch, Joseph Magnus a bourbon, and Frapin a cognac. Until now, there hadn’t been much movement […]
Eater
London’s Most Extra Restaurant Group Attacks Cost of Living Crisis With Caviar, Bottarga, and Truffle
“A divine Italian mansion where the naughtiest fantasies come to life.” This is how London’s most extra restaurant group is describing its extremely over-the-top forthcoming project in Kensington. Big Mamma group of Gloria, Ave Mario, and Circolo Popolare fame/infamy will open Jacuzzi, a four-floor, 4000 square feet, 170-seater “palazzo” with a menu of excessively deployed luxury ingredients, in January next year. It will be the French-owned kitsch “Italian” restaurant group’s fourth London site.
This New Rye Whiskey Finished in Absinthe Barrels Is Like a Sazerac Cocktail in a Bottle
As we’ve covered here before, cask finishing is all the rage in the whiskey world, and American distilleries are among those trying out all the different ways to add flavor to their their spirits. But absinthe is still a relatively uncommon type of secondary maturation, which is what makes this new rye whiskey from Kentucky Peerless stand out. If you’re unfamiliar with absinthe, that’s a good place to start. Absinthe is an anise-flavored spirit that is made using various botanicals, the most important of which is wormwood. It’s usually high proof and green in color, and throughout history it’s been dubbed...
This Catskills Glamping Retreat Is the Best Way to Enjoy the Foliage This Fall
AutoCamp‘s tents, tiny houses and trailers are popping up all across the country. Case in point: the luxury glamping chain opened its second East Coast location in June amid the breathtaking Catskill Mountains. “There are some locations that just feel inevitable to us and the Catskills has always been one of them due to the region’s consistently thriving cultural and outdoor scene,” Autocamp’s CEO and founder Neil Dipaola said in a statement. Spanning a little over 37 acres in West Saugerties, the leafy oasis comprises 85 separate dwellings for travelers looking to unwind in nature. There are cozy wood cabins, upscale canvas...
mailplus.co.uk
Sour grapes for winemaker whose blunder ruined £500,000 vintage
A WINEMAKER has lost an unfair dismissal claim after his ‘monumental cock-up’ cost a Sussex vineyard £500,000. Jonathan Medard took the Rathfinny Wine Estate to a hearing after he was sacked over a serious problem with the estate’s 2017 Classic Cuvee Vintage. The London South tribunal...
This 60-Year-Old Scotch Is Balvenie’s Oldest and Most Expensive Single Malt Ever
The Balvenie is going through some changes, as one does after about 125 years of existence. The distillery just announced the release of The Balvenie Sixty, a single malt scotch aged for six decades, to commemorate malt master David Stewart’s tenure there. Also, Kelsey McKechnie will take over the malt master role, so if she wants a 60-year-old in her honor, she’ll have to stick around until 2082. The Balvenie Sixty is a single cask release with just 71 bottles available worldwide, and it was distilled the same year that Stewart started as a whisky clerk at the distillery. “[That year],...
