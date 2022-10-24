ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
The 10 Best Restaurants In St. Augustine Florida

St. Augustine has numerous charms: it is an ancient city built by the Spanish in 1565, it has a stunning bay front setting complete with a 400-year-old stone fort and national monument, the Castillo San Marcos at the water’s edge, and it is a national treasure. Its food culture...
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, and those that live in Florida or like to go there often on vacation can definitely confirm this. If you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Florida that are great choices for both a fun weekend getaway, as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
For sale, the State of Georgia

There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified

Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
Is St. Johns Youth Academy shut down?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4Jax received a tip from a viewer Wednesday morning that St. Johns Youth Academy in St. Augustine shut down and the kids were being shipped out. News4JAX has not been able to confirm if the St Johns Youth Academy shut down after multiple calls to the facility, the Department of Juvenile Justice Communications Office, and even the St. Johns County sheriff’s office.
SPOTLIGHT: Georgia - Florida weekend is back

Jacksonville, Fl — The 89-year tradition returns to Jacksonville this weekend, as #1 Georgia takes on Florida at TIAA Bank Field. Tailgating begins on Tuesday with the opening of RV City. Friday is the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame induction ceremony and luncheon. Inductees are Georgia’s John Little and Champ...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
