Clarksville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Clarksville. The Springfield High School football team will have a game with Northwest High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy football team will have a game with Clarksville Academy on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list
Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away
Beloved middle Tennessee sports reporter Joe Biddle passed away at age 78 on Wednesday. He had been a radio personality and sports analyst in the Nashville area since 1979. Biddle was very accomplished and respected in his field. In 2013, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and in 2016, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. He also covered 31 Final Fours, 31 Super Bowls, and 25 Masters Tournaments.
Clarksville carjacking leads to police chase into Kentucky
Two juveniles are in custody following a carjacking and police chase Wednesday afternoon.
whopam.com
Lady Colonels Fight till the End
It was the most favorable draw the Lady Colonels could have received. Open with the worst of the three district winners, face a team you are extremely familiar with in the semifinals, and do not have to face that generally regarded best team in the region until the final. All...
whopam.com
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium
The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Bicyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville crash
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.
‘Slow Poke’ traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Sumner County
A man driving too slow on I-65 leads to an unexpected drug bust.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Early voters cast midterm ballots
Early voting was off and running on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 State General & City of Clarksville Election. Voters this year have been showing up at two locations in Clarksville to cast their early votes. In addition to the Montgomery County Election Commission office, located at...
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Austin Peay launches new podcast
Austin Peay State University has launched a new podcast – “The Austin Peay Experience” – to highlight what the university is doing to become the region’s university of choice by APSU’s centennial in 2027. The podcast borrows its name from Austin Peay’s newly unveiled...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Herndon Head-On Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon sent three people to the hospital one with severe injuries Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car head-on near the intersection of Kentucky 345. A helicopter...
whopam.com
Woman dies after KY 117 crash
One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
Vanderbilt Hustler
BREAKING: Shooting reported at Centennial Park
An AlertVU notification was sent to the Vanderbilt community at 5:32 p.m. CDT, reporting that a shooting had taken place near campus at Centennial Park. The message instructed the community to avoid the area until further notice. VUPS sent a second AlertVU notification to the campus community at 5:42 p.m....
