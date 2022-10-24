Beloved middle Tennessee sports reporter Joe Biddle passed away at age 78 on Wednesday. He had been a radio personality and sports analyst in the Nashville area since 1979. Biddle was very accomplished and respected in his field. In 2013, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and in 2016, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. He also covered 31 Final Fours, 31 Super Bowls, and 25 Masters Tournaments.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO