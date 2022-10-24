ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoPSUsports.com

No. 12 Penn State Opens CHA Play at Lindenwood Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 12 Penn State heads to Missouri and opens College Hockey America play at Lindenwood on Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET. Times: 8:10 p.m. | 2 p.m. Place: Centene Community Ice Center | Maryland Heights, Mo. FloHockey Stream ($): Game 1 | Game 2. Live...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Game Day: No. 13 Nittany Lions and No. 2 Buckeyes Clash in Stripe Out Game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 13/13 Penn State Football welcomes No.2/2 Ohio State to Beaver Stadium Saturday at noon for the annual Stripe Out Game. The contest, presented Highmark, will air on FOX with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline) on the call. In addition to the game, Penn State will be hosting FOX's Big Noon Kickoff outside of Gate B at the Bryce Jordan Center beginning at 10 a.m.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Cross Country Travels to Ann Arbor for Big Ten Championships

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's cross country teams will race on the University of Michigan Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday, October 28, in the Big Ten Championship Meet. The women will run a 6K race beginning at 10:45 a.m. and the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Fall to Scarlet Knights in a Tight 2-1 Finish

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Despite a second half offensive rally, Penn State lost to Rutgers 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions fall to 5-5-4 overall, 2-2-3 Big Ten. The Nittany Lions applied consistent pressure throughout the first half with five shots. Van Danielson gave Penn State one of its best...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: No.3 Penn State Visits No.21 Rutgers for Regular Season Finale

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (14-2, 6-1 B1G), ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, will close out the regular season at No. 21 Rutgers (7-8, 3-4 B1G) on Friday, Oct. 28. The game will be a B1G Network national telecast and begins at 3 p.m. For Penn State, a win would earn a share of the 2022 Big Ten Championship (with Maryland).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Big Ten Finalizes 2023 Football Schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Big Ten Conference has approved a 2023 Big Ten football schedule, which was announced on Wednesday. Penn State's 2023 schedule can be seen below. All times and network designations are TBD. 2023 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. Sept. 2 West Virginia. Sept. 9 Delaware. Sept....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11 Penn State Falls in Four Sets at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – No. 11 Penn State came up short in a road match against Illinois on Wednesday night, falling 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 ) in Big Ten women's volleyball action at Huff Hall. The Nittany Lions dropped to 17-5 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten, while...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy