UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 13/13 Penn State Football welcomes No.2/2 Ohio State to Beaver Stadium Saturday at noon for the annual Stripe Out Game. The contest, presented Highmark, will air on FOX with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline) on the call. In addition to the game, Penn State will be hosting FOX's Big Noon Kickoff outside of Gate B at the Bryce Jordan Center beginning at 10 a.m.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO