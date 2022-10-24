Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Pinstripe Gunman Wanted for Robbery in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
JamBase
The JamBase Podcast: Warren Haynes Returns
Episode 146 of The JamBase Podcast, a partner of the Osiris Media Network, features an interview with Gov’t Mule‘s Warren Haynes. The guitarist spoke with JamBase’s Andy Kahn about being honored by the non-profit WhyHunger with the distinguished Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award. Haynes will receive the Harry...
JamBase
View Jennifer Hartswick & Grahame Lesh’s Stunning ‘Morning Dew’ Phil & Friends Duet
Phil Lesh & Friends continued their nine-show residency at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York this past weekend. On Saturday, Grahame Lesh teamed with Jennifer Hartswick, with help from Natalie Cressman, to sing “Morning Dew.”. Folk artist Bonnie Dobson penned the post-apocalyptic “Morning Dew” in the early...
JamBase
Bowery Presents Makes A Racket In New York City
The Bowery Presents, a subsidiary of AEG Presents, announced its new venue Racket will open in 2023. The 650-capacity club will be located at the New York City space in the Chelsea neighborhood that previously hosted Highline Ballroom. “Racket is very much the sister venue to Music Hall of Williamsburg:...
cottagesgardens.com
Longtime Ridgefield Home of Late Legendary Songwriter Jim Steinman Hits the Market
Typically Los Angeles is synonymous with the music industry. But the late Jim Steinman, an award-winning songwriter, lyricist, and record producer, called Ridgefield, Connecticut home for nearly 30 years. The estate, including Steinman’s collections and items within it, have hit the market for the creative and thoughtful price of $5,555,569. The repetitive 555s in the price represents new beginnings, while the 69 reflects the year Steinman graduated from Amherst College (the school also awarded him an honorary doctorate), according to Mansion Global.
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot Spot
There was a celebrity sighting at a stylish New York steakhouse. Singer Songwriter Mariah Carey and her family enjoyed a robust meal at the Westchester location of the celebrity haunt Benjamin Steakhouse according to People.
westchesterfamily.com
8 Best Westchester Birthday Party Places
Birthday party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least 10 months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure.
Decade since Sandy: Never-before-seen photos show Sandy's wrath on iconic Rye Playland
News 12 has obtained never-before-seen photos that show Sandy's wrath on the 94-year-old amusement park.
riverjournalonline.com
Tarrytown Halloween Parade Set for Saturday, Oct 29
Patriot’s Park at 5:30 pm on Saturday, October 29. The parade route runs south along Broadway to Tarrytown’s Main Street. Experience a beloved tradition here in Sleepy Hollow Country and the land of Ichabod Crane!. Food and entertainment will begin on Tarrytown’s Main Street at 4:00 pm.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
westchestermagazine.com
Twenty Five Maple Does Luxury Apartment Living in New Rochelle
Twenty Five Maple apartment. Photo courtesy of Twenty Five Maple [Thompson & Bender]. Twenty Five Maple in downtown New Rochelle boasts an array of lavish amenities for its residents, not to mention proximity to the train station. Another apartment complex is making its way into the ever-growing downtown New Rochelle....
Popular Pizzeria In Hartsdale Drawing Diners From Near, Far
A pizza place in the middle of Westchester County is garnering rave reviews from patrons from across the region -- and even the nation -- for its unique pies. Pizza Domo, located in Hartsdale at 1 South Central Ave. (Route 100), is known for menu items such as a variety of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, calzones, salads, and more, according to the restaurant's website.
Peekskill house puts the spooky in Halloween
There is always that one house on a block that is decked out with Halloween decorations, but there are few that can compare to the one at the house on the corner of Riverview and Longview avenues in Peekskill.
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Chester
One lucky person is $1 million richer after a winning second-place Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The ticket, one of six sold across the country, was sold in Orange County at the Cumberland Farms in Chester at 38 Brookside Road for the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing, according to New York Lottery officials.
Small Cafe With Big Bites Opens In Hackensack
A new coffee and sandwich shop has opened in Bergen County. Drake & Malone located on Broadway in Hackensack is serving up a blend of Kona coffee, mocha jave ice cream and a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Other menu items include waffle bites, salads, paninis and more. Drake...
'An Offer I Can't Refuse': Suffern Restaurant To Close After Nearly 4 Decades In Business
A much beloved Hudson Valley restaurant that has been a staple for residents for some 37 years will close its doors early next year. Chef Marcello Russodivito of Rockland County staple Marcello's Ristorante, which has been on Lafayette Avenue in Suffern for almost 37 years, announced on Facebook he is closing in the second week of January 2023 after receiving an offer "I can't refuse."
theshelbyreport.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club To Open Location In White Plains, NY
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open a new store Oct. 28 at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. It will be the company’s 232nd store in the U.S. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, club manager of the Greenburgh club.
News 12
2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester
A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning. A new deli in Yonkers is serving up breakfast favorites. Snap Stop Food Bar is located at 19 Main St., just one block from its previous location. Besides a wide variety of sandwiches, the store also...
Keep Your Pets Inside: Police Chase Coyote Out Of Lyon Park In Port Chester
Police had to chase a coyote back into the woods after it was spotted in a public park in Westchester County. On Saturday night, Oct. 22, police were alerted to a coyote seen in Port Chester at Lyon Park, authorities said in a Facebook post. After locating the coyote, police...
