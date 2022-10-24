ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

JamBase

The JamBase Podcast: Warren Haynes Returns

Episode 146 of The JamBase Podcast, a partner of the Osiris Media Network, features an interview with Gov’t Mule‘s Warren Haynes. The guitarist spoke with JamBase’s Andy Kahn about being honored by the non-profit WhyHunger with the distinguished Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award. Haynes will receive the Harry...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
JamBase

Bowery Presents Makes A Racket In New York City

The Bowery Presents, a subsidiary of AEG Presents, announced its new venue Racket will open in 2023. The 650-capacity club will be located at the New York City space in the Chelsea neighborhood that previously hosted Highline Ballroom. “Racket is very much the sister venue to Music Hall of Williamsburg:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cottagesgardens.com

Longtime Ridgefield Home of Late Legendary Songwriter Jim Steinman Hits the Market

Typically Los Angeles is synonymous with the music industry. But the late Jim Steinman, an award-winning songwriter, lyricist, and record producer, called Ridgefield, Connecticut home for nearly 30 years. The estate, including Steinman’s collections and items within it, have hit the market for the creative and thoughtful price of $5,555,569. The repetitive 555s in the price represents new beginnings, while the 69 reflects the year Steinman graduated from Amherst College (the school also awarded him an honorary doctorate), according to Mansion Global.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
westchesterfamily.com

8 Best Westchester Birthday Party Places

Birthday party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least 10 months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Tarrytown Halloween Parade Set for Saturday, Oct 29

Patriot’s Park at 5:30 pm on Saturday, October 29. The parade route runs south along Broadway to Tarrytown’s Main Street. Experience a beloved tradition here in Sleepy Hollow Country and the land of Ichabod Crane!. Food and entertainment will begin on Tarrytown’s Main Street at 4:00 pm.
TARRYTOWN, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Twenty Five Maple Does Luxury Apartment Living in New Rochelle

Twenty Five Maple apartment. Photo courtesy of Twenty Five Maple [Thompson & Bender]. Twenty Five Maple in downtown New Rochelle boasts an array of lavish amenities for its residents, not to mention proximity to the train station. Another apartment complex is making its way into the ever-growing downtown New Rochelle....
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Pizzeria In Hartsdale Drawing Diners From Near, Far

A pizza place in the middle of Westchester County is garnering rave reviews from patrons from across the region -- and even the nation -- for its unique pies. Pizza Domo, located in Hartsdale at 1 South Central Ave. (Route 100), is known for menu items such as a variety of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, calzones, salads, and more, according to the restaurant's website.
HARTSDALE, NY
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Chester

One lucky person is $1 million richer after a winning second-place Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The ticket, one of six sold across the country, was sold in Orange County at the Cumberland Farms in Chester at 38 Brookside Road for the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing, according to New York Lottery officials.
CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Small Cafe With Big Bites Opens In Hackensack

A new coffee and sandwich shop has opened in Bergen County. Drake & Malone located on Broadway in Hackensack is serving up a blend of Kona coffee, mocha jave ice cream and a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Other menu items include waffle bites, salads, paninis and more. Drake...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

'An Offer I Can't Refuse': Suffern Restaurant To Close After Nearly 4 Decades In Business

A much beloved Hudson Valley restaurant that has been a staple for residents for some 37 years will close its doors early next year. Chef Marcello Russodivito of Rockland County staple Marcello's Ristorante, which has been on Lafayette Avenue in Suffern for almost 37 years, announced on Facebook he is closing in the second week of January 2023 after receiving an offer "I can't refuse."
SUFFERN, NY
theshelbyreport.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club To Open Location In White Plains, NY

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open a new store Oct. 28 at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. It will be the company’s 232nd store in the U.S. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, club manager of the Greenburgh club.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
News 12

2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester

A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning. A new deli in Yonkers is serving up breakfast favorites. Snap Stop Food Bar is located at 19 Main St., just one block from its previous location. Besides a wide variety of sandwiches, the store also...
YONKERS, NY

