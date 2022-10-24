Read full article on original website
Neosho man pleads guilty, sentenced for child molestation
A Neosho man pleads guilty to Child Molestation (3rd Degree) and will spend time in jail.
Fort Scott Tribune
Tigers drubbed by Atchison, 48-12
The Fort Scott High School Tiger football team was not able to recapture the magic they found in last week’s thrilling 50-44 double-overtime win over Coffeyville, falling 48-12 to the Atchison Phoenix Friday night in the first round of the Class 4A football playoffs. The Tigers, who finish the...
KOCO
The Welch Girls: Ongoing searches for missing Oklahoma girls
PICHER, Okla. — Over the past few decades, countless searches have been conducted by family, friends, and law enforcement to bring Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible home. So far, all of the searches have been unsuccessful. Yet, the searches continue. As time passes, those involved refuse to lose hope.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
The Jasper Sheriff's Office says residents should be on the lookout for a missing person last seen walking from the intersection of the 7th and Malang Road area.
fourstateshomepage.com
Man hit and killed by car in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says one pedestrian was killed after a driverless tractor struck a truck and a pedestrian.
Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals
JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations. The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images). 1 of 2: Joplin Police attempt to ID, October 27, 2022. 2 of 2: Joplin Police attempt...
fourstateshomepage.com
Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
State investigates cause of Carthage blaze that destroyed entire block
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a large fire in Carthage, Missouri Saturday, leaving the entire block leveled in ash by Sunday morning. The Carthage Fire Department said its crews were dispatched to the scene just before 8 p.m. They found a commercial building near the old Henson Metal […]
Missing Female in Jasper County; Last seen near 7th & Malang
The Jasper Sheriff's Office says residents should be on the lookout for a missing person last seen walking from the intersection of the 7th and Malang Road area.
