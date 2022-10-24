Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Former Savannah officer had several use of force complaints before deadly June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sister of a man who was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer wishes more had been done about several prior use of force complaints involving the officer. On June 24, Saudi Lee was shot and killed by then SPD Officer Ernest Ferguson. Witnesses...
Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
wtoc.com
Former Savannah officer involved in deadly shooting also arrested for DUI
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer that was at the center of an officer-involved shooting investigation was fired for an unrelated reason, according to the police department. WTOC has confirmed 27-year-old Ernest Ferguson was arrested for driving drunk last month. He was already suspended for fatally shooting...
WJCL
Update: Port Wentworth child reunited with parents
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 1:20 p.m.: The child's parents have been found. Initial report: Police in Port Wentworth need your help identifying a young child they found alone Thursday. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police issued a statement saying they found the child near...
WTGS
Savannah police fire officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee in June
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah police officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee on June 24 was terminated on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to a representative with SPD. The officer, Ernest Ferguson, was terminated for "an incident unrelated to the officer-involved shooting investigation," a statement from SPD spokesperson Bianca Johnson read.
4 indicted for deadly Port Wentworth shooting
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August. The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police […]
WJCL
Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'
It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
BCSO seeks suspect in overnight shooting in Burton
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department (BCSO) is searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man late Tuesday night. On Oct. 25, at approximately 11:40 p.m., BCSO deputies were called to Enmarket gas station located in the 3000 block of Trask Parkway in Burton for a complaint of gunfire. Upon […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in late-night shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man involved in a shooting. Sheriff’s deputies were called to Enmark gas station at 3076 Trask Parkway for a complaint of gunfire Tuesday around 11:40 p.m. When they arrived, they...
WJCL
Recognize him? Police in Savannah release images of suspect in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Police on scene of shooting by Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Police in Savannah have released images of the person they say is a suspect in a shooting weeks ago at Oglethorpe Mall. It was the afternoon of September 27 when officers responded to...
WTVM
Agencies began searching landfill for Quinton Simon’s remains one week ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marked one week since the Chatham County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began searching a landfill for Quinton Simon’s remains. Agents and officers with the FBI and Chatham County Police have spent every weekday since Oct. 18 searching a...
‘I’m not hiding:’ Missing Georgia toddler’s mother speaks as police continue to search landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child’s remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon...
Former soldier pleads guilty to fatally stabbing fellow Fort Stewart soldier in barracks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former U.S. Army sergeant has admitted he fatally stabbed a former fellow soldier whose body was found in a Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes, Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, plead guilty to premeditated murder of […]
‘We want to know where this baby is’: Protestors demonstrate outside home of Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — On Wednesday the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) called the search for Quinton Simon the most massive undertaking in the department’s history. More than 100 people are assigned to the case and the search for the missing toddler’s body continues in a Chatham County landfill. It has been three weeks […]
SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
Police search for suspect accused of September shooting near Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone in late September near the Oglethorpe Mall. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a 36-year-old man was shot in his thigh on Sept. 27. SPD said the suspect is a young man with short black dreads. At the time of the […]
wtoc.com
Former soldier admits to killing fellow soldier in Fort Stewart barracks room
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A former soldier admitted to stabbing and killing a fellow soldier at Fort Stewart in June 2020. According to the Department of Justice, 29-year-old Byron Booker plead guilty to premeditated murder for killing Spec. Austin Hawk in a barracks room at Fort Stewart. Booker, a...
The Glynn County Police Department has another hero amongst its ranks
GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Glynn County Police Department’s Facebook page, a missing child was located by Officer Duggan and K9 Chief on Oct. 20, 2022. The two partners were dispatched to a forest with briar patches and thick brush. Once the two arrived, Chief immediately...
wtoc.com
‘Are our kids really safe?’: Student, parents address brawl at Johnson High School
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids fighting, teachers and an officer trying to break it up...there was chaos at Johnson High School on Wednesday. It ended with at least one student arrested and another still processing what happened after a teacher put his hands on her. “Someone came behind me and...
Glynn County driver's teenage daughter jumps out of school bus before it crashes
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glyn County Schools bus crashed after the driver suffered a medical emergency Friday night, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The bus travelled off the roadway and through an empty parking lot before hitting the tree line. The only passenger on the bus was a 17-year-old, which the school district confirmed was the driver's daughter.
Comments / 1