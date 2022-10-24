ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

For the sixth time this year, human remains were found at Lake Mead

More human remains were found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada, marking the sixth discovery this year at the country's largest reservoir, a spokesperson for the federal park said Thursday. The skeletal remains were found in Callville Bay, an area roughly 30 miles east of Las Vegas, after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Man who dragged officer into mob gets over 7 years in prison

A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence during the U.S. Capitol attack, was sentenced on Thursday to more than seven years in prison. Albuquerque Cosper Head declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge...
TENNESSEE STATE

