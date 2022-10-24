Read full article on original website
For the sixth time this year, human remains were found at Lake Mead
More human remains were found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada, marking the sixth discovery this year at the country's largest reservoir, a spokesperson for the federal park said Thursday. The skeletal remains were found in Callville Bay, an area roughly 30 miles east of Las Vegas, after...
8 of the best ranked SC restaurants to get a mouth-watering steak. Check them out
Filet mignon, ribeye, T-bone — everyone who enjoys steak has their favorite cut. Then there’s the age-old question of do you prefer your steak rare, medium, well done or something in between? Oh, and would you like some steak sauce?. Americans in general love a good steak. But...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For November 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. Food Stamps: What is the...
84 migrants found in dump truck in Texas human smuggling attempt, officials say
Texas state police say 84 migrants were found in a dump truck Tuesday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt. No injuries were reported in the incident on Interstate Highway 35 in Cotulla. The 84 people, from Mexico and Guatemala, were in the cargo area of the dump...
Cunningham slams McMaster on same-sex marriage stance at Myrtle Beach campaign stop
Hours after stepping off a debate stage, South Carolina’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham continued his offensive against rival Gov. Henry McMaster, accusing him of falling out of touch with a rapidly changing state. Cunningham said McMaster’s support of an existing ban within the state constitution barring same-sex marriage...
Man who dragged officer into mob gets over 7 years in prison
A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence during the U.S. Capitol attack, was sentenced on Thursday to more than seven years in prison. Albuquerque Cosper Head declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge...
