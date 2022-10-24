ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Train Vs Vehicle Tonight In Rockford, Avoid The Area

RockfordScanner.com : Train Vs Vehicle Tonight In Rockford, Avoid The Area
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford

RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Car gets stuck under train

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole On The East Side

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole On The East Side
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man killed in rural Cherry Valley car crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead following a crash that occurred Monday night in rural Cherry Valley. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:15 p.m. on October 24 and deputies responded to the 4100 block of Cherry Valley Road. Preliminary...
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
WIFR

One confirmed in Seward grain elevator accident

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man found unconscious in a Seward grain elevator Tuesday morning has died, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. No information on the man’s identity has been released at this time. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23 News that they were called...
SEWARD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Technical Rescue in Progress, In Winnebago County

RockfordScanner.com : Technical Rescue in Progress, In Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Semi Rolls Over in Boone County

RockfordScanner.com : Semi Rolls Over in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Traffic Alert On The West Side

RockfordScanner.com : Traffic Alert On The West Side
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - An autopsy is scheduled for Brian Lovett, 63, who died at a grain bin facility in Seward. Preliminary reports claim Lovett, an employee of ADM Grain Company, was found lying a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee around 8 a.m. Tuesday. First responders determined he was in cardiac arrest and began life saving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 8 a.m.
SEWARD, IL
wclo.com

Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated

The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits Parked Cars, Driver Flees The Scene

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits Parked Cars, Driver Flees The Scene
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Teenage Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Machesney Park

RockfordScanner.com : Teenage Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WGN TV

Elmhurst University student dies in train collision

ELMHURST, Ill. — Authorities identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a train on Monday as an Elmhurst University student. Police did not provide a name but said the woman was 21 years old and from Warrenville. Around 1:15 p.m., Elmhurst emergency crews responded to Park Avenue between Myrtle Avenue...
ELMHURST, IL

