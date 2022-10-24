Read full article on original website
Related
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Train Vs Vehicle Tonight In Rockford, Avoid The Area
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Shots Fired This Afternoon, Then A GSW Self Transport To Hospital
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WIFR
Car gets stuck under train
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole On The East Side
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
WIFR
Man killed in rural Cherry Valley car crash
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead following a crash that occurred Monday night in rural Cherry Valley. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:15 p.m. on October 24 and deputies responded to the 4100 block of Cherry Valley Road. Preliminary...
Released from hospital, driver charged in Crystal Lake crash that paralyzed homeowner
Angelo Pleotis, 64, was inside the residence, taking a shower during the moment of impact.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident With possible Injuries, At Another Busy Intersection
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WIFR
One confirmed in Seward grain elevator accident
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man found unconscious in a Seward grain elevator Tuesday morning has died, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. No information on the man’s identity has been released at this time. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23 News that they were called...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Technical Rescue in Progress, In Winnebago County
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Semi Rolls Over in Boone County
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Hospitalized, Including an Infant, Following Two Vehicle Crash
Just after 2:00 pm on Saturday October 22, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center and Kirkland Fire depts. responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Rte. 72 and Mulford Road. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound vehicle on Mulford Road operated...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Traffic Alert On The West Side
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WIFR
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - An autopsy is scheduled for Brian Lovett, 63, who died at a grain bin facility in Seward. Preliminary reports claim Lovett, an employee of ADM Grain Company, was found lying a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee around 8 a.m. Tuesday. First responders determined he was in cardiac arrest and began life saving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 8 a.m.
wclo.com
Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated
The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting another trailer has been stolen, This one from Machesney Park
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits Parked Cars, Driver Flees The Scene
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Teenage Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Machesney Park
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Elmhurst University student dies in train collision
ELMHURST, Ill. — Authorities identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a train on Monday as an Elmhurst University student. Police did not provide a name but said the woman was 21 years old and from Warrenville. Around 1:15 p.m., Elmhurst emergency crews responded to Park Avenue between Myrtle Avenue...
Comments / 0