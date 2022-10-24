Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?
What's the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the United States and the fourth-longest in the world. The river runs for over 2,340 miles across ten different states before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico, mixing freshwater and saltwater. Because of its incredible length and depth, the Mississippi River is home to several kinds of animals, ranging from mammals and birds to amphibians, fish, and reptiles.
1986 Mercury Cougar Pulled From Mississippi River
Soon this will be listed on Facebook Marketplace…. There’s something undeniably interesting about seeing an old car pulled out of a body of water it’s been hiding in for decades. That explains why so many are excited about seeing this 1986 Mercury Cougar which as been hanging out at the bottom of the Mississippi River for some time. It’s a lot worse for wear, sporting non-factory sunroof and other river modifications.
The mighty Mississippi is so low, people are walking to a unique rock formation rarely accessible by foot
People are hiking across the Mississippi River's rocky, dry bed to reach Tower Rock, which is usually only reachable by boat.
Louisiana Man Catches Rare Black Fish in Tennessee River
Greg Ursin from Lafitte, Louisiana, recently enjoyed a catch of a lifetime. And he knew something was a bit different the moment he hooked it. Ursin was fishing the French Broad River in East Tennessee with a guide when he hooked a gar. Being from the Bayou State, he surely knew what a gar looked like, but this one stood out.
Man Spots 'Big Dinosaur' Ashore At Texas Lake: 'Biggest One I've Ever Seen'
A Texas fisherman made quite the discovery ashore Lake Sam Rayburn. Keith Combs came across a "big dinosaur" aka a massive 12- or 13-foot alligator that "might be the biggest one I've ever seen," he wrote on Facebook, according to CBS 19. Combs is no stranger to fishing in locations all around the world, but what he saw in East Texas doesn't rival anything he's ever seen before.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Indiana
Catching a record largemouth bass is an obsession for some, a passion for others, and a spectacle for the general public. The largemouth bass is unquestionably America’s most popular gamefish and a fascinating top predator, providing an excellent fight and reaching quite an impressive size. Of course, defining “trophy” is a personal matter that often differs depending on where you fish. A 10-pounder will raise eyebrows in the southern hemisphere; however, in most northern states, 6 pounds is deemed a monster.
PHOTO: Rare All-Black Fish Caught Along Tennessee River
When fishermen cast a line, they are usually hoping to reel in a catch that can set some records, but occasionally their catch sports a truly bizarre feature. That's exactly what happened to one fisherman in Tennessee recently when he captured a rare fish sporting an unusual look. Greg Ursin,...
anglerschannel.com
Southeastern University Fishing Team Building For Early Success
LAKELAND, Fla. — Ten years after Weston Marsh graduated from the university that set his life in motion, he now has the opportunity to return and help future student anglers achieve their dreams. In June, Marsh accepted the role as head coach of the new bass fishing team at...
Comments / 0