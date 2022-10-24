ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to find an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection to a carjacking that took place in the city in September. Annalessi Rhoden, 37, is being sought by law enforcement officials, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. According to Frage, on September 14th, at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Woodside Place near Arlington Avenue on a call of a carjacking. “A food delivery driver had parked to make a delivery,” Frage said. “He called the customer who had placed the order but received no answer before two male suspects The post Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident

NEWARK, NJ- Police in Newark are searching for Irvington resident Fajarah Chambers, 22, for questioning in regard to a shooting incident that took place this summer. On Monday, July 18th, police responded to a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue for a shots-fired call. During their investigation, police recovered three spent shell casings. No injuries or damages were reported during the shooting. An investigation led police to identify Chambers as a person of interest in the case. She is described as 5’6” tall and 140 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown and blonde hair, and The post Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Corrections officer from Jersey City charged with taking bribe at state prison

A state prison corrections officer from Jersey City has been charged with accepting a bribe to smuggling tobacco to an inmate, Essex County authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, 31, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative in return for smuggling suspected tobacco to the inmate on Oct. 16, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Thursday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man convicted of participating in fatal shooting during robbery

A 35-year-old man was convicted in the robbery and fatal shooting of another man more than three years ago in Newark. An Essex County jury found Rashad Zeigler guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and felony murder in the slaying of Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, prosecutors said. The verdict came after three days of deliberation.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman beaten unconscious, pistol-whipped in Newark home invasion

NEWARK, NJ – A woman was pistol-whipped and beaten unconscious inside her own home in Newark last week. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, police are searching for three armed suspects, one of them, a woman who was identified by a video surveillance camera. The three individuals forced their way into the home on Mountainview Avenue near Cedar Avenue when the woman answered the door at around 3:30 am. “The victim opened her door after she heard knocking, and three armed suspects entered the residence with one suspect pistol-whipping and punching her until she became unconscious,” Frage The post Woman beaten unconscious, pistol-whipped in Newark home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Corrections officer charged with smuggling tobacco into N.J. prison

A senior correctional police officer was arrested at Northern State Prison in Newark earlier this month after investigators determined he accepted money to smuggle tobacco to an inmate lodged at the facility, authorities said Thursday. Christopher Smoaks, 31, of Jersey City, is charged with second-degree bribery in official matters and...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Feds: Jersey City felon convicted of possessing heroin, cocaine, & loaded firearm

A Jersey City felon was convicted of possessing heroine, cocaine, and a loaded firearm after a three-day trial, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Clarence Gaffney, 36, of Jersey City, was convicted yesterday of possessing a loaded firearm, and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances on three different occasions, following a trial before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, weapons bust

Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
NEWARK, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark

The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

Westwood, NJ man killed in freak NYC subway accident

A man who was killed when he was dragged by a subway in Manhattan Monday afternoon was a 20-year-old from Westwood. The NYPD said Joseph Ancona was running for a train around 4:55 p.m. when a piece of his clothing or a backpack got caught in the subway door as he tried to get on an uptown #1 train at the 59th Street station in Columbus Circle.
WESTWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Route 46 Motel Guest Pistol-Whipped, Robbed

A robber who'd apparently followed a woman to a Route 46 motel kicked in the door and pistol-whipped her before fleeing, authorities said. South Hackensack police found the Nyack, NY, victim bleeding from the face when they responded to a 911 call from the Stagecoach Motel around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy