Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to find an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection to a carjacking that took place in the city in September. Annalessi Rhoden, 37, is being sought by law enforcement officials, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. According to Frage, on September 14th, at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Woodside Place near Arlington Avenue on a call of a carjacking. “A food delivery driver had parked to make a delivery,” Frage said. “He called the customer who had placed the order but received no answer before two male suspects The post Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident
NEWARK, NJ- Police in Newark are searching for Irvington resident Fajarah Chambers, 22, for questioning in regard to a shooting incident that took place this summer. On Monday, July 18th, police responded to a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue for a shots-fired call. During their investigation, police recovered three spent shell casings. No injuries or damages were reported during the shooting. An investigation led police to identify Chambers as a person of interest in the case. She is described as 5’6” tall and 140 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown and blonde hair, and The post Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
Newark, NJ teen missing for a week: Police seeking public’s help
NEWARK — Police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Frage via Facebook.
Corrections officer from Jersey City charged with taking bribe at state prison
A state prison corrections officer from Jersey City has been charged with accepting a bribe to smuggling tobacco to an inmate, Essex County authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, 31, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative in return for smuggling suspected tobacco to the inmate on Oct. 16, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Thursday.
N.J. man convicted of participating in fatal shooting during robbery
A 35-year-old man was convicted in the robbery and fatal shooting of another man more than three years ago in Newark. An Essex County jury found Rashad Zeigler guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and felony murder in the slaying of Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, prosecutors said. The verdict came after three days of deliberation.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Woman beaten unconscious, pistol-whipped in Newark home invasion
NEWARK, NJ – A woman was pistol-whipped and beaten unconscious inside her own home in Newark last week. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, police are searching for three armed suspects, one of them, a woman who was identified by a video surveillance camera. The three individuals forced their way into the home on Mountainview Avenue near Cedar Avenue when the woman answered the door at around 3:30 am. “The victim opened her door after she heard knocking, and three armed suspects entered the residence with one suspect pistol-whipping and punching her until she became unconscious,” Frage The post Woman beaten unconscious, pistol-whipped in Newark home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Corrections officer charged with smuggling tobacco into N.J. prison
A senior correctional police officer was arrested at Northern State Prison in Newark earlier this month after investigators determined he accepted money to smuggle tobacco to an inmate lodged at the facility, authorities said Thursday. Christopher Smoaks, 31, of Jersey City, is charged with second-degree bribery in official matters and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City felon convicted of possessing heroin, cocaine, & loaded firearm
A Jersey City felon was convicted of possessing heroine, cocaine, and a loaded firearm after a three-day trial, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Clarence Gaffney, 36, of Jersey City, was convicted yesterday of possessing a loaded firearm, and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances on three different occasions, following a trial before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark.
42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, weapons bust
Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
thepositivecommunity.com
Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
Multi-agency crackdown leads to arrest of 42 people, confiscation of drugs and guns
New Jersey’s streets are a little safer thanks to a major crime crackdown that confiscated guns and drugs.
hudsontv.com
Corrections Officer From Jersey City, Faces up to 10 years for Smuggling Tobacco to Inmate
Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced that Christopher Smoaks, a Senior Correctional Police Officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, has been arrested and charged with bribery in official matters and conspiracy. Smoaks, 31, of Jersey City, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative...
Westwood, NJ man killed in freak NYC subway accident
A man who was killed when he was dragged by a subway in Manhattan Monday afternoon was a 20-year-old from Westwood. The NYPD said Joseph Ancona was running for a train around 4:55 p.m. when a piece of his clothing or a backpack got caught in the subway door as he tried to get on an uptown #1 train at the 59th Street station in Columbus Circle.
Four sentenced for running Newark, NJ ‘drive-through’ heroin ring
NEWARK — A quartet of New Jersey men has been sentenced to a combined 36 years behind bars after all pleading guilty in the spring in connection with a narcotics trafficking ring that operated near Interstate 78 in New Jersey's most populous city. The New Jersey Office of the...
Four men who ran ‘drive-thru’ heroin operation sentenced to state prison
Four New Jersey men who ran drug dealing operation that sold heroin to drivers as they exited Interstate 78 in Essex County have been sentenced to terms in state prison. Motorists pulling off the highway made “drive-thru” purchases of heroin in the area of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark, the state Office of the Attorney General said.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting inside lobby of Manhattan NYCHA complex
One person was killed and another injured during a shooting in the lobby of a NYCHA building in Manhattan Thursday night.
Female Route 46 Motel Guest Pistol-Whipped, Robbed
A robber who'd apparently followed a woman to a Route 46 motel kicked in the door and pistol-whipped her before fleeing, authorities said. South Hackensack police found the Nyack, NY, victim bleeding from the face when they responded to a 911 call from the Stagecoach Motel around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
Comments / 0