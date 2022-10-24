Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
How to edit a PDF on Android (for free)
Can you edit PDFs on Android? Yes, but there's a catch. Being able to edit PDF documents on the go is useful in so many situations. For example, if you’re at the doctor’s office and need to sign a document, you can quickly do so from your phone or tablet device. Now, it isn’t as simple as you might think. Many predatory apps allow you to save changes to your PDF as long as you sign up for a subscription or log into a paid account. That begs the question: is there a way to edit PDFs on Android for free?
Android Authority
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
Android Authority
Apple says iMessage on Android 'seemed like a throwaway'
No, it wasn't at all about ensuring more iPhone sales... An Apple executive has explained why iMessage isn’t on Android. The executive claimed that an Android port would’ve held back innovation. He added that an Android port “seemed like a throwaway.”. Apple’s iMessage is limited to iOS...
Android Authority
Samsung's new 'Maintenance Mode' protects privacy as your device is repaired
Maintenance Mode is a new feature aimed at protecting privacy. Samsung is releasing a new Maintenance Mode feature with One UI 5. Maintenance Mode creates a new user profile set with restrictions. The feature hides sensitive information from the people repairing your device. Whether you cracked your screen or there’s...
Android Authority
The Pixel 7 series helped Google achieve its 'highest selling week ever'
It looks like the Pixel 7 series is another step in the right direction for Google. Google says it recently had its “highest selling week ever” for the Pixel line. This was due to the Pixel 7 series, which went on sale earlier this month. Google has seemingly...
Android Authority
How to delete all photos on your iPhone
It's easy to hit the reset button and delete all those photos. Taking photos with our smartphones has become so commonplace and easy these days that it is easy to fill our camera rolls with hundreds or even thousands of photos without realizing it. If you see that you’ve fallen into this situation one day and want to delete all photos or photo albums on your iPhone to start again, we’ll show you how to do it. It’s easier than you might think. Just remember, though, that any deletions to your iPhone Photos app will wipe them from iCloud. So move any photos you want to keep off iCloud first.
Android Authority
A guide to Google's Digital Wellbeing
Is your phone taking up too much of your time? Here's how to unplug. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into everything we do, it can sometimes distract us from the things that matter most to us. What was intended to be a tool to serve our needs can sometimes feel like the opposite; a stream of constant interruptions that demand our attention. Ideally, technology should improve life, not distract from it. Digital Wellbeing is a tool to help reduce the impact of devices and digital services on people’s mental, physical, social, and emotional health.
Android Authority
The iPhone 15 series could ditch physical volume/power buttons
Apple previously switched to haptic-driven keys with the iPhone 7's home button. Are volume and power keys next?. An Apple analyst has claimed that the iPhone 15 series could ditch physical volume and power buttons. Instead, the company might offer solid-state buttons akin to the iPhone 7’s home key.
Android Authority
Google says it's 'very comfortable' with Tensor not winning benchmarks
Google is “very comfortable” with Tensor chips not winning benchmarks, a company executive said. The director said Google benchmarks software workloads that will actually run on Pixel phones. Now, senior director of product management for Google Silicon Monika Gupta has spoken out about the Tensor line’s benchmark performance...
Android Authority
Android's creator has returned with a surveillance startup
Rubin has a new startup aimed at home security. The “Father of Android” has a new startup focused on home surveillance. The company is made up of former Essential and OSOM employees. The home security market is a space that’s of increasing interest to tech companies. The...
Android Authority
Apple concedes to EU law, iPhones will get USB-C ports
Apple will "have to comply" with the new rule, the company's Marketing Chief said at a conference. Apple’s Marketing Chief has said that the company would have to comply with the European Union’s USB-C law. Bloomberg reports that Apple will switch from Lightning to USB-C ports on iPhones...
Android Authority
Android updates are boring, and that's okay
Google's latest update might not be exciting, but it's just as important as ever. Google’s annual Android updates used to be major events, bringing much-needed features and UI refinements to the platform, but that was then and this is now. Today, more than 14 years after Android debuted, the annual updates are something else: Boring. It’s a common refrain when Google announces a new Android update these days, and it’s certainly the case with Android 13. Should we be sad about that? I’d argue it’s good that Google isn’t taking any major risks with Android right now. If it did, you might not like the results.
Android Authority
Apple TV vs Fire TV: Which streaming platform is right for you?
Both companies want to sell you on a complete ecosystem. When you’re deciding on a media streamer, there are many potential directions to go, since a lot of tech giants want a piece of the pie. Two of the biggest contenders however are Apple and Amazon (via Fire TV), which naturally have their own strengths and weaknesses worth considering.
Android Authority
How to loop a video on an iPhone
Every so often, an online video comes along that makes you want to play it on constant repeat. However, continually having to restart it manually quickly becomes tedious. What you need is a way for the video to auto-loop and replay itself without any interaction from you. Here’s how to loop a video on an iPhone.
Android Authority
Samsung is no longer ignoring the emojis that came out in 2021
Samsung will be bringing 138 new emojis to its devices. Samsung’s One UI 5 update will bring support for Unicode 15 before Android 13. Samsung is also finally providing support for Unicode 14. The emojis in Unicode 14 came out in 2021. Samsung is finally rolling out the stable...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Your Android phone definitely isn't rooted
Over three-quarters of polled readers don't have a rooted Android phone. Many Android phones can be rooted, giving you a greater level of access to the device. This opens the door for greater customization, more system-level tweaks, and a host of other benefits. We wanted to know how many Android...
Android Authority
How to enable or disable the Samsung Pay swipe up feature
Put a stop to accidentally launching Samsung Pay. Samsung Pay, or Samsung Wallet in specific markets, makes NFC-based mobile payments a breeze for anyone who owns a Samsung phone. One of its quick access features lets you swipe up from the bottom of the screen to launch the app, even from the lock screen. This makes it very easy to get to the app without numerous taps or by scrolling through the app drawer. It can get annoying quite quickly, though, especially if you use swipe gestures, as you might accidentally launch the app multiple times. If you’ve run into this problem, here’s how to disable the Samsung Pay swipe feature.
Android Authority
The Galaxy S22 is on course to make more cash than the S21
Samsung's latest foldable phones also delivered more sales growth compared to previous models. Samsung confirmed that the S22 series delivered more revenue growth this quarter than the S21 series. This suggests stronger sales or more premium models being sold compared to last year. “The Galaxy S22 series, launched in the...
Android Authority
How to clean the speakers on your iPhone
Cleaning the speaker port won't improve David Hasselhoff's singing, though. The iPhone speakers are one of the most important parts of the device. When the speakers start acting up, then you’ve got a problem. Assuming it’s not a hardware issue, and you simply have to clean the speakers from all the gunk in your pockets, the solution is a very easy one, requiring no more than 15—20 minutes of your time. You just need to exercise extreme caution, though — the speakers are a very easy area to damage, and if you permanently damage them, you’ll be paying to get them replaced. Dirt will be the least of your problems.
Android Authority
Poll: How often do you clean up your contacts list?
Are you obsessive about deleting contacts or have you forgotten the last time you deleted a number?. It’s not uncommon for people to have hundreds of contacts on their smartphones, be they loved ones, colleagues, businesses, services, or anyone else. In fact, your Google account has a limit of 25,000 contacts.
Comments / 0