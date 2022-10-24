Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Primary care physician at Norton Healthcare planning to climb Mt. Everest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A primary care physician at Norton Healthcare is taking his talents to new heights. Literally. Dr. Victor J. Shpilberg is about to take a dangerous journey to the top of Mt. Everest -- a summit that has been reached by little more than 6,000 people in the world.
wvtm13.com
E-cigarettes could cause cardiac arrhythmias, new study reveals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study reveals the concerning impact of vaping on the heart. Researchers at the University of Louisville recently discovered e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias. The assistant professor who led the study told sister station WLKY that the results are concerning, especially as vaping becomes more popular...
wdrb.com
'Highly concerning' l UofL researchers find that e-cigarettes' cause cardiac arrhythmias
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study by researchers at University of Louisville found that e-cigarettes aerosols can cause heart arrhythmias in animals. The study, which was published in Nature Communications, found that the effects of e-cigarettes' could cause sudden cardiac arrest or increase the risk for ventricular fibrillation. Researchers...
Wave 3
4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move
Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision 2022:...
wdrb.com
Brew & Sip Coffee Bar hosting stroke awareness event led by doctor who survived 'massive stroke'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local stroke survivor is using her near death experience to help save lives. In January 2019, Dr. Christine Cosby-Gaither suffered a massive stroke and spent several months in rehab. "I was given a 5% chance of living," Cosby-Gaither said. On Saturday, Cosby-Gaither is hosting the...
Wave 3
Animal Care Society holding adoption special
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Animal Care Society is trying to make it easier for people to adopt. The no-kill shelter is holding a special through October with adoptions half-off. ACS adoptions can be made Wednesday through Sunday at 12207 Westport Road. For more on adopting a pet, click or...
LMPD: 5 people recovering in Louisville hospitals after 3 separate shootings across city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people are recovering from apparent non-life-threatening injuries after three separate shootings happened across Louisville Thursday. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting a little after 5:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South 42 Street in the Shawnee neighborhood. When...
JCPS middle school to increase security due to possible threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A middle school in Jeffersontown is increasing their security Thursday morning after threats were made against the school. Jefferson County Public School Police officers will reportedly have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School Oct. 27. On Wednesday, a student found a handwritten note with a...
Home Caregiving: Staying Home
When you need help caring for someone you love, trust is important — you are trusting the caregiver with someone you hold dear. Whether it be skilled nursing care or companionship, care by people who have been vetted and trained and backed by a reliable company allows for ease of mind.
wdrb.com
'Nation's Report Card' shows devastating setbacks in Louisville and across the country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New test results released Monday show major declines for students across the country, including in Louisville. It's called the "Nation's Report Card." What is showed is the largest drop in math scores ever, with reading scores dropping to levels not seen since 1992. Those who study...
Wave 3
Workers, visitors stress over safety after 4th Street Live! throat slashing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers and visitors of 4th Street Live! discussed safety Tuesday afternoon, hours after a man was arrested and accused of cutting two men’s throats early Tuesday morning. Sean Coats, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
Man attacked in downtown Louisville ‘expected to make full recovery,’ family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An El Paso man has been released from the University of Louisville Hospital following an unprovoked attack downtown earlier this week. Oscar Sanchez, a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, was in Louisville attending a conference at Fourth Street Live! when he was attacked, his family says.
WLKY.com
Ronald McDonald House looking for help to host activities for record number of guests at the house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana is seeking volunteers to help host activities at the house, which has been serving a record number of guests in recent months. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home to families of children receiving treatment at area...
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
b969fm.com
Two suspects named in case of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana
UPDATE (October 27, 2022):. SELLERSBURG, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana police have identified a boy who was found dead inside a suitcase and named two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother. The body of five-year-old Cairo Jordan was discovered inside a suitcase in a wooded area in...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
953wiki.com
ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase
Continues to Seek Public's Help in locating Suspect. Sellersburg, Ind. - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of the unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April of this year.
wdrb.com
Security increased at Carrithers Middle School on Thursday after threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools police will have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School on Thursday after a threat was made at school and online. According to a letter sent home to families, a student found a "scribbled note on the floor with a threat against...
wdrb.com
JCPS to use $20M gift from MacKenzie Scott to narrow equity gap in west Louisville schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS has received a $20 million gift from writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that will be used to improve schools in Louisville's west end. It's the largest gift from a single party in the district's history. "This is a game changing donation to our community," Dr....
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Louisville's tiniest babies dress up in costumes for 1st Halloween at Norton's NICU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are no tricks-- only treats for NICU babies showing off their first Halloween costumes. In a release, Norton Women & Children's Hospital shared photos of the tiniest babies in the neonatal intensive care unit dressed up for the holidays. Among the adorable costumes are a...
