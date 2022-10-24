ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wvtm13.com

E-cigarettes could cause cardiac arrhythmias, new study reveals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study reveals the concerning impact of vaping on the heart. Researchers at the University of Louisville recently discovered e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias. The assistant professor who led the study told sister station WLKY that the results are concerning, especially as vaping becomes more popular...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move

Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision 2022:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Animal Care Society holding adoption special

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Animal Care Society is trying to make it easier for people to adopt. The no-kill shelter is holding a special through October with adoptions half-off. ACS adoptions can be made Wednesday through Sunday at 12207 Westport Road. For more on adopting a pet, click or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS middle school to increase security due to possible threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A middle school in Jeffersontown is increasing their security Thursday morning after threats were made against the school. Jefferson County Public School Police officers will reportedly have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School Oct. 27. On Wednesday, a student found a handwritten note with a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Home Caregiving: Staying Home

When you need help caring for someone you love, trust is important — you are trusting the caregiver with someone you hold dear. Whether it be skilled nursing care or companionship, care by people who have been vetted and trained and backed by a reliable company allows for ease of mind.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase

Continues to Seek Public's Help in locating Suspect. Sellersburg, Ind. - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of the unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April of this year.
SELLERSBURG, IN

