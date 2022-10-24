Read full article on original website
Related
The Beatles Song John Lennon ‘Was Always Bitterly Ashamed Of’
John Lennon was ‘bitterly ashamed’ of his performance in a song with The Beatles, but he was still proud of the final result
A Motown Singer Said Mick Jagger Should Be ‘Ashamed’ of 1 Rolling Stones Song
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger altered some lyrics from a Motown hit for one of his band's songs. The song is about violence.
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
John Lennon Said a No. 1 Beatles Song Was Very Similar to ‘Day Tripper’
John Lennon said The Beatles' "Day Tripper" was about a part-time hippie. The track inspired another Beatles song that was even more popular.
ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY PT 2: 10.25 TRAVELING WILBURY'S VOL 1 RELEASED
ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY PT 2: 10.25 TRAVELING WILBURY'S VOL 1 RELEASED
Barbara Walters’ Dementia Leaves Ex-'The View' Star Frail & Fading Away In NYC Apartment, Sources Reveal
Failing recluse Barbara Walters has been spending her final days in a tragic prison of pain, RadarOnline.com has learned. Whoopi Goldberg gave Barbara, 93, a birthday shoutout this week on The View but viewers raised questions about the legendary newscaster due to her being MIA since 2016. Article continues below...
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
musictimes.com
Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession
Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
Jami Gertz was known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s but now she is a billionaire actor
Jami Gertz is known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in popular movies such as the Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996). Getz is still acting. According to her filmography, her most recent role was in the movie I Want You Back (2022).
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized & Will No Longer Tour In 2022
“On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal," a statement on the "Margaritaville" star's social media channels reads. "Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year."
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
John Lennon Said He Would ‘Never Forgive’ George Harrison and Paul McCartney for Their Treatment of Yoko Ono
The Beatles didn't greet Yoko Ono warmly when they met her. John Lennon said he couldn't forgive them for that.
Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94
Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
Watch Leslie Jordan Sing About Going to Heaven a Day Before His Death: ‘Love. Light. Leslie’
The day before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a hymn about going to heaven. On Sunday, the beloved Will & Grace actor shared a video where he’s singing, “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” on his Instagram. The hymn’s message takes a more poignant meaning following his death. In the video, Jordan can be seen seated next to his producer Danny Myrick, who played guitar as Jordan began to sing. “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the late actor captioned the post, while teasing new music. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be...
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
howafrica.com
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
Paul Newman recalls losing his only son Scott to addiction in memoir: ‘I never thought it would be fatal’
Scott Newman passed away in 1978 at age 28 from a drug and alcohol overdose. His father Paul Newman reflected on the tragedy in a memoir published posthumously.
TVOvermind
The Forgotten Son Of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson
Micheal Jackson was celebrated around the globe as the best dancer and singer of his time. His death shocked people across borders. It was unexpected and untimely. But deep down, Micheal was struggling with himself. As his legacy continues to live still, His son, Prince Jackson, struggles to build an identity of his own.
Carrie Underwood Shares Precious Video of Her Sons at Their Mom’s First Concert
Carrie Underwood officially kicked off her tour this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina. And her sons made it out to the first show of the tour. Check out the video that she shared below. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at...
Christine McVie Admits She and John McVie ‘Might Still Be Together’ If She Hadn’t Joined Fleetwood Mac
Keyboardist Christine McVie once admitted she and bassist John McVie “might still be together” if she had not joined Fleetwood Mac.
Comments / 1