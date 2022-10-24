ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
Rolling Stone

Watch Leslie Jordan Sing About Going to Heaven a Day Before His Death: ‘Love. Light. Leslie’

The day before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a hymn about going to heaven. On Sunday, the beloved Will & Grace actor shared a video where he’s singing, “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” on his Instagram. The hymn’s message takes a more poignant meaning following his death. In the video, Jordan can be seen seated next to his producer Danny Myrick, who played guitar as Jordan began to sing. “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the late actor captioned the post, while teasing new music. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be...
Louder

Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
TENNESSEE STATE
TVOvermind

The Forgotten Son Of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson

Micheal Jackson was celebrated around the globe as the best dancer and singer of his time. His death shocked people across borders. It was unexpected and untimely. But deep down, Micheal was struggling with himself. As his legacy continues to live still, His son, Prince Jackson, struggles to build an identity of his own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy