About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
KUOW
Washington's HIV prevention program just ran out of money
There's a big problem with Washington state's HIV prevention program for uninsured people. It's called PrEP DAP and it just ran through a whole year's worth of funding in only three months. On top of that, it will stop supporting clients on Dec. 1. Elizabeth Crutsinger-Perry, who directs the infectious...
State’s remaining COVID-19 orders lifting with state of emergency ending soon
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thirteen of Gov. Jay Inslee’s remaining COVID-19 health care-related orders were lifted on Thursday. The remaining 10 orders, including the underlying state of emergency, will be lifted on Oct. 31. All other orders and proclamations have already been lifted. A COVID-19 state of emergency was...
Joe Kent claims Washington election process features ‘funny business’
State and county election officials are speaking out after U.S. Congressional candidate Joe Kent criticized the election process in Washington at a town hall on Monday.
Thousands of formerly incarcerated people in Washington allowed to vote for the first time this year
WASHINGTON, USA — The November midterm elections are less than two weeks away and for thousands of people in Washington, it’s the first time they are eligible to vote under a new law that restored voting rights to formerly incarcerated people. “I was actually incarcerated at 17,” said...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?. Sound...
KUOW
Looking under the hood of Congressional campaigns: Today So Far
The race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District is tight. It's unclear who will win out in the end, and give their party some weight in DC. But looking closer under the hood of these campaigns, it's about a lot more. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter...
FBI and DEA seize over 300k fentanyl pills & over 1k pounds of meth in WA and CA
Eleven people were arrested in Washington and California on Tuesday, in connection to three drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills. The two indictments charge 11 people after a search and seizure of 14 locations in Washington and California, where two...
KUOW
Northwest GOP candidates hope to ride tough-on-crime message for success in November
Local Republican candidates see a hyperfocus on crime and public safety as a potential winning strategy in traditionally blue-leaning or swing districts. They say they’re responding to voters’ discomfort with recent police reforms and Washington and Oregon’s recent decriminalization of some drugs. Polling data shows that many...
KEPR
What changes when Washington's COVID-19 emergency ends next week?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The COVID-19 state of emergency is about to end in the state of Washington. Next Tuesday will mark the official end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration from February 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee announced in September that the state of emergency would end on Oct. 31. Most...
KUOW
Washington reaches settlement in chicken conspiracy lawsuit
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that the state had reached a $10.5 million settlement. With a chicken company. Tyson Foods is one of 19 producers the attorney general sued – alleging the companies colluded to rig the price of chicken. Tyson is by far the largest of the three producers that have settled so far.
Tiffany Smiley kicks off statewide bus tour in Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Tiffany Smiley kicked off what she’s calling her ‘New Mom in Town 2.0′ tour on Tuesday, with plans to drive across Washington state between then and Election Day. The first event hosted by the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate took place...
thecentersquare.com
Major poll of Washington voters continues to ignore taxes, spending
(The Center Square) — Abortion and inflation continue to be the top concerns for Washington voters according to a survey conducted this month on behalf of four news outlets and policy groups in the state. However, pollsters again omitted taxation and government spending as possible choices. The survey, conducted...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
KDRV
New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
Courthouse News Service
Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe
TACOMA, Wash. (CN) — Attorneys for Seattle Pacific University failed Wednesday to convince a federal judge it has standing to sue Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for launching an investigation into the Christian school's hiring practices regarding LGBTQ individuals. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan dismissed Seattle Pacific’s lawsuit...
'A failure': How Washington’s cannabis program shut out Black business owners
SEATTLE — Washington state's retail cannabis program shut out minority business owners and now Black business owners are demanding change. The vast majority of cannabis retailers in Washington state aren’t owned by people of color, and just 4% are Black-owned, according to 2021 data from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).
Seattle officials propose offering gift cards to meth addicts to encourage sobriety as drug overdoses surge
Seattle council members have proposed rolling out a “contingency management” program that would offer gift cards to those addicted to meth who are enrolled in a sobriety course.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: State public school students score lowest ever on ‘Nation’s Report Card’
In yet another report showing test scores dropping dramatically for public school students in Washington, the state’s 4th and 8th graders have scored the lowest ever recorded since they began taking what’s called “The Nation’s Report Card.”. Released on Monday, the National Assessment of Education Progress...
