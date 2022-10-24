ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up

Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Washington's HIV prevention program just ran out of money

There's a big problem with Washington state's HIV prevention program for uninsured people. It's called PrEP DAP and it just ran through a whole year's worth of funding in only three months. On top of that, it will stop supporting clients on Dec. 1. Elizabeth Crutsinger-Perry, who directs the infectious...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?. Sound...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Looking under the hood of Congressional campaigns: Today So Far

The race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District is tight. It's unclear who will win out in the end, and give their party some weight in DC. But looking closer under the hood of these campaigns, it's about a lot more. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington reaches settlement in chicken conspiracy lawsuit

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that the state had reached a $10.5 million settlement. With a chicken company. Tyson Foods is one of 19 producers the attorney general sued – alleging the companies colluded to rig the price of chicken. Tyson is by far the largest of the three producers that have settled so far.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

Major poll of Washington voters continues to ignore taxes, spending

(The Center Square) — Abortion and inflation continue to be the top concerns for Washington voters according to a survey conducted this month on behalf of four news outlets and policy groups in the state. However, pollsters again omitted taxation and government spending as possible choices. The survey, conducted...
WASHINGTON STATE
KDRV

New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon

ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
ASTORIA, OR
Courthouse News Service

Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe

TACOMA, Wash. (CN) — Attorneys for Seattle Pacific University failed Wednesday to convince a federal judge it has standing to sue Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for launching an investigation into the Christian school's hiring practices regarding LGBTQ individuals. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan dismissed Seattle Pacific’s lawsuit...
SEATTLE, WA

