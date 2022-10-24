Read full article on original website
virginia.edu
$10 Million Investment in ‘Cavalier Fund’ To Broaden Opportunities for Students
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan on Friday announced a substantial investment in a fund that provides opportunities for more students to fully participate in the University’s enriching residential experience. UVA’s renowned residential experience – featuring a wide array of opportunities and experiences built on a foundation of student...
virginia.edu
The Bigger Picture: Autumn From Above
As October comes to a close, the sun is setting earlier and the trees on Grounds are in the last throes of their autumn transformation. Soon, the leaves will unhitch from their branches and tumble to the Lawn. With a drone hovering high above the Rotunda at sunset, photographer Sanjay Suchak captured some of the fall foliage framing the University of Virginia’s most iconic setting.
