As October comes to a close, the sun is setting earlier and the trees on Grounds are in the last throes of their autumn transformation. Soon, the leaves will unhitch from their branches and tumble to the Lawn. With a drone hovering high above the Rotunda at sunset, photographer Sanjay Suchak captured some of the fall foliage framing the University of Virginia’s most iconic setting.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO