clarksonathletics.com
Clarkson starts ECAC play with Union
The Clarkson Golden Knights head into the start of ECAC play fresh off capturing the Icebreaker Tournament this weekend in Lake Placid. A 3-0 win over SU and a 3-1 win over St. Lawrence gave the Knights the title. Anne Cherkowski, Darcie Lappan, and Gabrielle David continue to pace the...
clarksonathletics.com
CU Cross Country Preview - at Liberty League Championships (10/29)
The two biggest events of the season remain for the Clarkson University Cross Country team, beginning this weekend with the Liberty League Championships held on the campus of Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY. Live Results - Women's 6K begins at 12:00 noon; Men's 8K begins at 1:00 pm. Clarkson Women:...
clarksonathletics.com
CU Swimming & Diving Preview - at St. Lawrence/Skidmore (10/28-29)
The Clarkson University Swimming & Diving team showed some promise in the first tri-meet last weekend against RIT and St. Lawrence, and the Golden Knights will return for a dual meet against the Saints on Friday before heading to Skidmore College on Saturday afternoon for the second dual meet of the weekend.
