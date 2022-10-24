ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

Jury acquits Wyoming man of laundromat fire

Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury acquitted a Wyoming Borough man of setting a fire inside a laundromat more than three years ago.

Michael Inman, 32, of Monument Avenue, was charged by Wyoming Borough police with igniting a fire in the basement of the 8th Street Laundromat on Aug. 16, 2019, according to court records.

As firefighters were battling the blaze, Inman rushed inside claiming he wanted to find his cellular phone. Inman initiated a struggle causing a police officer to stumble into several laundry machines, court records say.

After Inman was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser, he kicked open a door that struck an officer.

Following a two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas, a jury found Inman not guilty on two counts of arson and a single count of burglary.

Inman was found guilty of criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person.

The jury deliberated about five hours before reaching their verdict.

Inman is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4.

Attorney Andrew J. Katsock III represented Inman.

Assistant District Attorney Carl Frank prosecuted.

Newswatch 16

Five armed men nabbed by police near school

PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sentence given for Scranton bank robber

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robber from Scranton will spend between 11-23 months behind bars. Police say Vasiliy Chinikaylo, of Swoyersville, robbed a bank in Scranton in 2019. He walked into the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue and said he had a bomb. He was able to...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man makes woman undress while armed with knife

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man armed with a knife walked into woman's home and forced her to undress as he demanded sex, police say. Gary David Coco, 43, of Bloomsburg allegedly entered through a partially-opened front door while the woman was cleaning her home Tuesday around 8 p.m. Coco held a 13-inch knife to the accuser’s neck and made her remove all her clothing, police said. Coco forced the woman...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wanted woman charged after assault on police

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman is facing felony assault charges for allegedly kicking officers several times as they attempted to take her into custody. Nyema Margarite Jordan was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle police stopped on Oct. 11, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Jordan told officers, “I’m not that person and I’m not under any arrest,” when they confronted her with an active warrant for her arrest, police said. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg man facing rape charges

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault. According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman swipes cars with her side-by-side in alleged property dispute

Gillett, Pa. — An ongoing property dispute allegedly prompted a Gillett woman to damage vehicles at a Bradford County business, according to a police report. Pennsylvania State Police said Nicole Day, 34, damaged vehicles in the parking lot of Ridgebury Township Garage, 13278 Berwick Turnpike, on Sept. 30 around 1:40 p.m. Day allegedly intentionally hit the vehicles with her side-by-side, causing several thousand dollars of damage to the vehicles. Day was arraigned by Magesterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on charges of criminal mischief, a felony of the third degree, and disorderly conduct. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly uses homeowner’s backyard as restroom

LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after he was allegedly found going to the bathroom in the backyard of a home in Wayne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 28 around 11:00 a.m. community security in Lake Township had a man detained for reportedly defecating in a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Sisters accused of stabbing woman 9 times with knife

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women are being accused of a stabbing incident during a dispute police say was about a child that left one woman severely injured. According to the HanoverTownship Police Department, on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to a stabbing victim at the Hanover Village Apartment Complex. Investigators […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for failing to pay payroll taxes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to probation and fined for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jason Cawley, 44 from Wilkes-Barre, failed to account for and pay nearly $400,000 in payroll taxes. Investigators from the IRS […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Student in police custody after having firearm on bus

PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One in custody after Williamsport drug bust

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in Lycoming County they say was in possession of at least one and a half ounces of crack cocaine. Officials say Terrance Powell, 56, from Williamsport, was arrested on October 20 during a drug bust. Police said they approached Powell as he was exiting his car […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. city wants to ban those convicted of violent crimes from renting property for 7 years

SUNBURY – Individuals with felony drug convictions already are not welcome in rental housing in Sunbury and those convicted of a crime of violence might soon join them. City council is scheduled to vote Nov. 14 on an amendment to a seldom-enforced 2012 ordinance that prohibits renting to those individuals for seven years after “conviction and the expiration of any applicable appeal period.”
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Driver accused of fleeing multi-car crash in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a multi-vehicle crash that injured another driver on State Route 315 Monday. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Monday around 9:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to a crash on SR 315 with one driver injured and […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Police investigate assault in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks and the Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating some sort of an assault that took place around 3 AM Friday. We're told the unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and said what happened was...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for robbery involving bomb threat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man identified as a suspect in a 2019 bank robbery in West Scranton through DNA recovered has been sentenced. Judge Barrasse Chambers confirmed with Eyewitness News that Vasiliy Chinikaylo, 32, of Swyoersville, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 to 23 months in Lackawanna County Prison plus five years probation on […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Crews called to fight fire at Polyglass warehouse

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews from Luzerne and Schuylkill County responded to a fire that broke out in an industrial park Tuesday night. At approximately 6:00 p.m., the Hazle Township Fire Department was called to battle a fire in the Polyglass Warehouse in the Humboldt Industrial Park. According to Hazle Township Assistant […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating infant’s death in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police confirm that an investigation is underway into the death of an infant at a home in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke. A spokesperson for PSP tells Eyewitness News that this is a joint investigation involving Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Nanticoke Police. Neighbors […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Student allegedly brings gun to school, bus

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property. According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say

JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
JIM THORPE, PA
