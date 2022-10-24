Jury acquits Wyoming man of laundromat fire

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury acquitted a Wyoming Borough man of setting a fire inside a laundromat more than three years ago.

Michael Inman, 32, of Monument Avenue, was charged by Wyoming Borough police with igniting a fire in the basement of the 8th Street Laundromat on Aug. 16, 2019, according to court records.

As firefighters were battling the blaze, Inman rushed inside claiming he wanted to find his cellular phone. Inman initiated a struggle causing a police officer to stumble into several laundry machines, court records say.

After Inman was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser, he kicked open a door that struck an officer.

Following a two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas, a jury found Inman not guilty on two counts of arson and a single count of burglary.

Inman was found guilty of criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person.

The jury deliberated about five hours before reaching their verdict.

Inman is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4.

Attorney Andrew J. Katsock III represented Inman.

Assistant District Attorney Carl Frank prosecuted.