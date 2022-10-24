ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

Devils swim past Hobart

Patrick McCrone and Mike Viollis were triple winners as the Fredonia State men's swim team defeated Hobart 137-26 on Saturday. Lucas Weiner and Tyler Conti both won two events, and Noah Wisniewski combined with Conti, Violis and McCrone to win the 200 free relay. Here's a look at the winning...
Hagen a triple winner at William Smith

Kayla Hagen won three events when the Fredonia State women's swim and dive team traveled to William Smith over the weekend. Hagen took the 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, and 200 backstroke. Hagen was also part of the winning 200 free relay squad. The Devils fell short in the team scoring, 151-93. Here's a look at the winners:
“Liberty,” Jamestown’s Ionic Bald Eagle, Passes Away

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An ionic Bald Eagle, housed at the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown, has passed away. The center’s Executive Director Leigh Rovegno tells WNY News Now “Liberty” passed away following a “series of recent health setbacks” on Tuesday.
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network

View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
ACA/PRSSA annual Fall Sweep slated for Sunday, Nov. 6

SUNY Fredonia’s Fall Sweep is poised once again to draw hundreds of students on Sunday, Nov. 6, to rake leaves in residents’ yards in the surrounding area. All student groups on campus are encouraged to join the 17th edition of the volunteer project, organized by two student groups, the Applied Communication Association (ACA) and the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA).
Finalists announced for the Claudette Sorel Piano Competition

The SUNY Fredonia School of Music has announced the Finalists for the 7th Claudette Sorel Piano Competition. The live Final Round concert will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at noon in the Juliet J. Rosch Recital Hall on the SUNY Fredonia campus. The event is free and open to...
Rosa Parks Scholarship event slated for Wednesday, Oct. 26

Scholarships valued at $350 will be awarded to Nyles Emile, Lilian Holman, and Chole Williams at the 34th Annual Rosa Parks Scholarship Competition awards ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at noon, in the Williams Center Horizon Room. Mr. Emile, a sophomore Acting major from Brooklyn, won the scholarship for the...
