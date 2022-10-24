Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fredonia.edu
Devils swim past Hobart
Patrick McCrone and Mike Viollis were triple winners as the Fredonia State men's swim team defeated Hobart 137-26 on Saturday. Lucas Weiner and Tyler Conti both won two events, and Noah Wisniewski combined with Conti, Violis and McCrone to win the 200 free relay. Here's a look at the winning...
fredonia.edu
Hagen a triple winner at William Smith
Kayla Hagen won three events when the Fredonia State women's swim and dive team traveled to William Smith over the weekend. Hagen took the 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, and 200 backstroke. Hagen was also part of the winning 200 free relay squad. The Devils fell short in the team scoring, 151-93. Here's a look at the winners:
wnynewsnow.com
“Liberty,” Jamestown’s Ionic Bald Eagle, Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An ionic Bald Eagle, housed at the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown, has passed away. The center’s Executive Director Leigh Rovegno tells WNY News Now “Liberty” passed away following a “series of recent health setbacks” on Tuesday.
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network
View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
fredonia.edu
ACA/PRSSA annual Fall Sweep slated for Sunday, Nov. 6
SUNY Fredonia’s Fall Sweep is poised once again to draw hundreds of students on Sunday, Nov. 6, to rake leaves in residents’ yards in the surrounding area. All student groups on campus are encouraged to join the 17th edition of the volunteer project, organized by two student groups, the Applied Communication Association (ACA) and the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA).
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
fredonia.edu
Finalists announced for the Claudette Sorel Piano Competition
The SUNY Fredonia School of Music has announced the Finalists for the 7th Claudette Sorel Piano Competition. The live Final Round concert will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at noon in the Juliet J. Rosch Recital Hall on the SUNY Fredonia campus. The event is free and open to...
Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday
On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.
fredonia.edu
Rosa Parks Scholarship event slated for Wednesday, Oct. 26
Scholarships valued at $350 will be awarded to Nyles Emile, Lilian Holman, and Chole Williams at the 34th Annual Rosa Parks Scholarship Competition awards ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at noon, in the Williams Center Horizon Room. Mr. Emile, a sophomore Acting major from Brooklyn, won the scholarship for the...
Medical results suggest bear ate out of garbage before attacking boy in Morris
Officials say that could be evidence that the bear had been eating from garbage cans.
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
wskg.org
After months of debate, Binghamton may soon close its most diverse elementary school
The Binghamton City School District (BCSD) will soon decide the fate of its most diverse elementary school, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. The district has proposed shuttering the aging school in order to cut costs and address a decline in projected enrollment across the district. It’s part of BCSD’s feasibility study, an...
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market returns for the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While it may still be October, Western New York is already getting into the holiday spirit. The popular ‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Dan Kaczynsk, Premier Promotions, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. View the full segment above.
Story Behind Weird Sad Face Sign In Western New York
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
Thousands Without Power in Broome & Chenango Counties
New York State Electric and Gas is reporting over 2,500 customers in Broome County without power as of 8 a.m. October 24. According to the NYSEG website, power was also reported out to around 1,000 customers in Chenango County. Broome County Emergency Services officials say they were aware of power...
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
