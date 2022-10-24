ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fredonia.edu

Devils swim past Hobart

Patrick McCrone and Mike Viollis were triple winners as the Fredonia State men's swim team defeated Hobart 137-26 on Saturday. Lucas Weiner and Tyler Conti both won two events, and Noah Wisniewski combined with Conti, Violis and McCrone to win the 200 free relay. Here's a look at the winning...
FREDONIA, NY
fredonia.edu

Devils suffer close loss on Senior Day

The Fredonia State women's soccer team put forth a gritty performance on Senior Day, but fell short in a 1-0 loss to Oneonta. After just over 75 minutes of play, the Red Dragon's Hannah Kelly provided the margin of victory for the visitors. The Devils pressed the action much of...
FREDONIA, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
fredonia.edu

Rosa Parks Scholarship event slated for Oct. 26

Scholarships valued at $350 will be awarded to Nyles Emile, Lilian Holman, and Chole Williams at the 34th Annual Rosa Parks Scholarship Competition awards ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at noon, in the Williams Center Horizon Room. Mr. Emile, a sophomore Acting major from Brooklyn, won the scholarship for the...
FREDONIA, NY
fredonia.edu

Finalists announced for the Claudette Sorel Piano Competition

The SUNY Fredonia School of Music has announced the Finalists for the 7th Claudette Sorel Piano Competition. The live Final Round concert will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at noon in the Juliet J. Rosch Recital Hall on the SUNY Fredonia campus. The event is free and open to...
FREDONIA, NY
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Niagara Falls, NY

If you’re looking for a perfect trip, fret not because the gorgeous Niagara Falls in Niagara County has got you covered. Tucked in northwestern New York along the border of the United States and Canada, Niagara Falls is abundant in natural attractions and outdoor recreational opportunities. Likewise, the eponymous...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo

If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo police announces new unit within its department

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'

The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
LEWISTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy