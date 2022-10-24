ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tysons Corner (VA)

Tysons Corner is a city in the Northern part of Virginia, United States. Tysons Corner is commonly called Tysons. This city is part of Fairfax County. It is a modern suburban city with a peaceful atmosphere,. This city is the leading business and commercial center of Fairfax County. It had...
TYSONS, VA
ggwash.org

These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia

We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Lovisa to open boutique at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Is opening a boutique at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The fast-fashion jewelry brand was founded in Sydney, Australia by billionaire Brett Blundy in 2010. Since then, Lovisa has grown to a chain of over 400 stores worldwide. Lovisa will be on Level 1, next to Journeys, and is now hiring (use the QR code in the picture at bottom to apply).
BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the square footage and in unit washer/dryer, obviously

This rental is located at 2501 Sayles Street SE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,500 / 2br – 1157ft2 – Spacious 2BR/2BA condo (Sheridan Station/Anacostia Metro Station) Mid-Century Modern Townhomes of Sheridan Station. Located in Anacostia the area is known for its historical Influence and location along the Anacostia River. The neighborhood is situated across from the 11th street bridge where you quickly have access to Buzzard Point, Navy Yard, Downtown DC, and can pick up Route 295 towards Maryland or Virginia. Built in 2013 this lovely townhome features all of the updated modern details you’re looking for in a home: stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen, recessed lighting throughout, modern bathrooms, washer/dryer, and the homeowner recently placed new flooring. This welcoming home, with ample space to entertain features an open floor plan on the main level leading out to a Jr balcony. The attached parking garage can protect your vehicle from the elements and street parking is always available for guests. This home is also a commuter’s dream with a 4 minute walk to the Anacostia Metro Station (green line.) Snow Removal, trash, and common grounds are managed by the property.”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Here's how Initiative 82 could transform DC's restaurant industry

WASHINGTON - This November will mark the second time in roughly four years that D.C. voters can decide how tipped workers get paid. Just four years ago, a similar bill passed but the D.C. Council ultimately overturned it. Initiative 82 would require D.C. employers to pay $16.10 an hour to...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Five local wineries to visit this fall season

Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:. 61 Vineyard. 61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Washington Informer

D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103

Known widely in the District as “the Hat Lady,” Vanilla Powell Beane, the owner of a millinery store that catered mainly to African American women and who celebrated her 103rd birthday in September, died on Oct. 23. The post D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players

It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
georgetowner.com

Georgetown Possessed by Halloween and ‘The Exorcist’

Georgetown has always exhibited a spirit of Halloween with its stories of haunted houses and apparitions, but it really came into its own as a Halloween spooktacular in the last half century. For me, as a Georgetown University student, I witnessed some of the filming of “The Exorcist” on campus...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027

The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

A Halloween wedding was just what this Kensington couple wanted

The Couple: Joshua Simon, 30, grew up in Potomac and graduated from Winston Churchill High School. He is an actor and dog walker. Brandon Heishman, 38, grew up in Broadway, Virginia, and is a choir director and organist at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia, and an optician at Village Eye Center in Potomac. They live in Kensington.
KENSINGTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Man killed after shot in head inside DC apartment

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and died inside a D.C. apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellevue Street in the southeast. Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium

WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition. This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. tenants speak out about rent hikes

Tenants renting homes in Laurel, Maryland, turned out on Monday night to tell the City Council about the challenges they face from rent hikes. One by one, the renters spoke out, some speaking through Spanish language interpreters, telling of rent hikes as high as 25%. “I used to pay $1,320,...
LAUREL, MD

