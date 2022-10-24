This rental is located at 2501 Sayles Street SE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,500 / 2br – 1157ft2 – Spacious 2BR/2BA condo (Sheridan Station/Anacostia Metro Station) Mid-Century Modern Townhomes of Sheridan Station. Located in Anacostia the area is known for its historical Influence and location along the Anacostia River. The neighborhood is situated across from the 11th street bridge where you quickly have access to Buzzard Point, Navy Yard, Downtown DC, and can pick up Route 295 towards Maryland or Virginia. Built in 2013 this lovely townhome features all of the updated modern details you’re looking for in a home: stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen, recessed lighting throughout, modern bathrooms, washer/dryer, and the homeowner recently placed new flooring. This welcoming home, with ample space to entertain features an open floor plan on the main level leading out to a Jr balcony. The attached parking garage can protect your vehicle from the elements and street parking is always available for guests. This home is also a commuter’s dream with a 4 minute walk to the Anacostia Metro Station (green line.) Snow Removal, trash, and common grounds are managed by the property.”

