Tristan Thompson's numerous infidelities have played out on a wildly public scale, each time leaving Khloé Kardashian in the aftermath to pick up the pieces. But regardless of everything she's been through with her ex-husband, as Kardashian explained on the Oct. 27 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she's still learning how to "unlove" Thompson, and that takes time. "I think it's the most ridiculous thing sometimes, like when something doesn't work out in your relationship and you're so deeply in love, and people are like, 'Oh yeah, well why can't you . . . ?' and I'm like, 'I think I might always still love that person,'" Clarkson said.

2 DAYS AGO