Rihanna Returns to the Red Carpet in a Sequined, Strapless Gown
Rihanna made a triumphant return to the red carpet at the premiere of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Hollywood on Oct. 26. Wearing a strapless olive-toned Rick Owens dress swathed in sequins, the singer's powerful presence was undeniable at the event, where she arrived hand in hand with partner A$AP Rocky to celebrate her release of the film track "Lift Me Up."
Florence Pugh recalls early project when Hollywood bosses tried to change ‘my weight’ and ‘my look’
Florence Pugh has said she “felt like I’d made a massive mistake” moving to Hollywood during the early years of her career. In a new interview, Pugh opened up about how studio bosses wanted to change her appearance after she landed the lead role as a pop star in a television pilot when she was 19. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old actor said: “All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what...
Christina Applegate Shows Off Her "Fancy" Canes For First Ceremony With MS
"Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate turned to her fans on Twitter to ask for some accessory advice: which cane should she choose for a fancy occasion? The Emmy Award-winning star shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in August 2021, and on Thursday, she posted a photo of five "fancy" canes to choose for a "very important ceremony coming up."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Walk First Red Carpet as Parents For "Black Panther 2" Premiere
Parenthood sure does look good on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The power couple just made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their baby boy earlier this year, attending the world premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Hollywood on Oct. 26. They coordinated outfits for the glamorous outing — Rihanna stunning in a beige sequin dress, while A$AP Rocky wore a denim-on-denim look in the same muted color. They could hardly contain their smiles as they posed side by side for the cameras.
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Romeo and Juliet Costume Might Have a Deeper Meaning
Did their hearts love till now? On Oct. 26, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham attended Tings Magazine's Halloween party in West Hollywood dressed as infamous star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet, inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes's characters in the 1996 Baz Lurhmann film. While their costumes may have seemed innocent enough, some fans are speculating that there's a hidden meaning behind their dress-up — namely, a dig at the rumored feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham.
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard's "Black Panther 2" Premiere Body Paint Honors Chadwick Boseman
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard didn't wear clothes to the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere on Oct. 26. Instead, the actor and stuntwoman covered her entire body in paint, paying tribute to late costar Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in the first "Black Panther" movie and passed away before filming the sequel. The...
Michaela Coel Admits It Was "Slightly Insane" to Receive Flowers From Beyoncé
Michaela Coel's incredible acting and writing credentials have seen her gain legions of fans, but there's one particular admirer who left the actor starstruck. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Oct. 25, Coel revealed she received a huge bouquet of flowers congratulating her after her historic Emmys win in 2021 from none other than Beyoncé.
Lupita Nyong'o's Hair For the "Black Panther 2" Premiere Is a Work of Art
Lupita Nyong'o's hair for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere on Oct. 26 exemplified the endless possibilities of beauty. Her "hair chandelier" — as hairstylist Vernon François called it — was the perfect mix of artful materials and top-notch styling. From the front, Nyong'o's hair looked like...
The Casamigos Halloween Party Brought Out the Stars Including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Paris Hilton
Celebrities brought their costume A-game for Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's annual Halloween bash, the Casamigos Halloween Party, held on Oct. 28 for some of Hollywood's brightest stars. This year's guest list included Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Tyga, Paris Hilton, and Rebel Wilson — all of whom appeared to put some serious thought into their costumes. Along with George Clooney and Mike Meldman, Gerber is the co-founder of Casamigos tequila, which is always flowing freely at the event, as reported by Forbes.
Adele Floats Along a River With a Glass of Rosé in the Dreamy "I Drink Wine" Video
A "cheers" is most definitely in order as Adele has finally released another music video from her "30" album. It's been a year since we were treated to the visuals for "Easy on Me" and 10 months since "Oh My God", so fans were long overdue another hit single. Adele teased fans on Instagram on Oct. 25 with a snippet of the video for "I Drink Wine," revealing that it was actually the first one she shot from the album. A day later, the full version dropped, opening with Adele floating along a dream-like river holding, of course, a glass of rosé.
"Raising Kanan" Creator Sascha Penn Teases a Potential Romance Between Raquel and Unique
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Over the last two seasons, "Raising Kanan" has delivered its fair share of unexpected moments. However, the most surprising of them all has arguably been the turn of events in Raquel (Patina Miller) and Unique's (Joey Bada$$) relationship that takes place in season two's shocking finale that aired on Oct. 23.
Millie Bobby Brown Says a Musical Collaboration With Mariah Carey Could "Potentially" Happen
Millie Bobby Brown could be diving into the music world — with a little help from one of the greats. In an interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" on Oct. 27, the "Stranger Things" star opened up about her friendship with Mariah Carey and revealed that a collaboration between the two isn't off the table. "Potentially," Brown replied when asked if they might be working on a musical project. "She's always doing something. She's the busiest woman ever . . . She's the most talented singer ever."
Ashanti on Irv Gotti's Degrading Comments: "Sad to See a Grown Man Conduct Himself in That Manner"
Ashanti is finally speaking out about Irv Gotti and the comments he's made about the nature of their relationship. The "Foolish" singer's response comes months after Gotti, founder of Murder Inc. Records, released his five-part BET docuseries recounting the history of his record label — which included salacious comments about their alleged intimate moments and deserving ownership of her masters (Ashanti is currently in the process of rerecording her self-titled debut album). After staying silent and refusing to appear in Gotti's documentary, Ashanti set the record straight during her appearance on Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast.
Khloé Kardashian on Trying to "Unlove" Tristan Thompson: "It Doesn't Happen Overnight"
Tristan Thompson's numerous infidelities have played out on a wildly public scale, each time leaving Khloé Kardashian in the aftermath to pick up the pieces. But regardless of everything she's been through with her ex-husband, as Kardashian explained on the Oct. 27 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she's still learning how to "unlove" Thompson, and that takes time. "I think it's the most ridiculous thing sometimes, like when something doesn't work out in your relationship and you're so deeply in love, and people are like, 'Oh yeah, well why can't you . . . ?' and I'm like, 'I think I might always still love that person,'" Clarkson said.
Lil Nas X Reveals He's Already Writing His Next Album: "I'm in This Really Interesting Pocket"
Lil Nas X may be busy with his "Long Live Montero" world tour right now, but he's already thinking about his next album. The "Industry Baby" artist released his debut album, "Montero," in September 2021, roughly three years after he made a huge splash with his Grammy-winning "Old Town Road" record. Now, the singer tells POPSUGAR he's "absolutely" in the midst of creating his next solo body of work.
"Buying Beverly Hills" Star Farrah Brittany Is Happily Taken
Mauricio Umansky is expanding his real-estate empire with a new Netflix series. "Buying Beverly Hills," out Nov. 4, takes place at Umansky's global luxury brokerage, The Agency, and follows its group of agents, which includes daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky, whom he shares with his wife, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards. Based on the trailer, which dropped on Oct. 7, it also looks like we'll get a glimpse of Brittany's love life, specifically her relationship with Beverly Hills Car Club owner Alex Manos.
Millie Bobby Brown's Plunging, Backless Gown Spotlights Her New Tattoo
Millie Bobby Brown stepped out in a gorgeous plunging gown for the premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" on Oct. 27 in New York City. Wearing an ethereal pink bespoke dress by Louis Vuitton, the 18-year-old actor oozed elegance as she posed with cast members, including Henry Cavill, as well as her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.
Choose Your Fighter: There's a Magic Mike For Everyone in New Miami Show
Lovers of the male form are gearing up for the final installment of Channing Tatum's sexy juggernaut franchise "Magic Mike." But before the film hits theaters next Valentine's Day, there's a delicious show waiting for you in sunny, sizzling Miami. Magic Mike Live hit Miami this month and has the making of the best night out with your girlfriends, including a sexy bar for preshow cocktails and even an accompanying restaurant — aptly titled Wildfire by Meat N' Bone, to keep the fun going all night long.
Raven Knows Her "Love Is Blind" Jumping Jacks Moment Was "Cringe to Watch"
"Love Is Blind"'s Raven Ross knows her onscreen jumping jacks were a wild moment to watch. If you recall from episode two of season three, Ross decided to take a quick exercise break during one of her pod dates. The only problem is, she took it right in the middle of a heartfelt conversation with her costar Bartiste Bowden, who was spilling his heart out about his parents' divorce. But Ross tells POPSUGAR that she's remorseful (and a little embarrassed) about the moment now.
Metallic Fashion Is Taking Over TikTok — Here's How to Style the Fall Trend
The '80s called — and it seems the loud, flashy, and downright robotic-like styles of fashion's grooviest decade have been brought back to life with the help of TikTok. It's true: metallic clothing has made its long-awaited return to mainstream fashion, with major labels and supermodels alike all infusing their own twist into the shimmery style fad. Whether you're hoping to experiment with the trend this season or you lived it in real time and are already digging through your closet to revive those storied pieces, there are so many fun ways to play around with the metallic aesthetic this fall.
