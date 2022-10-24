Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Kansas Reads to Preschoolers FREE program and concerts
The City of Wichita released information about the Wichita Public Library “Kansas Reads to Preschoolers”. This is a program that helps young readers through early learning activities and sharing a common book. Libraries across the state will be participating this November. The month-long program promotes reading to Kansas...
wichitabyeb.com
Free books for all customers who dress up in costume at ICTBooks
Here’s something different from the regular trick-or-treat specials around town. ICTBooks, located at 1740 S. Colorado near Harry and West Street, is adding a book with that treat. The city’s largest discount book store, with over 50,000 books, CDs, and DVDs for a dollar each, wants to incentive people...
wichitabyeb.com
Taste of Wichita offers diners ten days of restaurant specials
Wichita deserves a restaurant week of its own, and that’s exactly what the Junior League of Wichita set out to do with their Taste of Wichita. The event, which takes place from November 4 to 13, gives diners the opportunity to visit restaurants over 10 days and purchase meals at a set price. The menus, listed at tasteofwichita.org, feature lunch specials or three-course dinners at either $15 or $30.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Win the ultimate vacation getaway by Visit Wichita
Visit Wichita does so many wonderful things for our city. They are doing a very cool giveaway to highlight our city and this package is worth over $1,000. They are giving away a Wichita weekend full of gift card and accommodations showing off what Wichita has to offer. This giveaway...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Free Halloween Displays to visit & Spooky Light Shows in Wichita
When I think of Halloween displays the first thing I think of is the College Hill neighborhood. It has been a family favorite for years. All over the neighborhood are houses that take Halloween decorating to the extreme. Some of the houses wait until Halloween Eve to put out their...
No tricks, just treats at Kansas Humane Society’s “Howl-o-ween” event
The Kansas Humane Society is inviting trick-or-treaters to dress up in their Halloween costumes to grab some candy in their lobby.
New 62-foot Christmas tree to be part of Illuminations at Botanica; how to get tickets
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica says you can now purchase tickets for Illuminations. The event will run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Illuminations will not run on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, and Christmas, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Tickets are $13 for non-member adults and $9 […]
wichitabyeb.com
The Walt’s Klassics building is on the move to downtown Wichita
Many readers have been chiming in that they saw the Walt’s Klassics building at 616 S. Tyler Road being transported. What you saw wasn’t an alien scene out of Independence Day. The move has been planned for months and is part of a grand plan to open a new restaurant in downtown Wichita.
wichitabyeb.com
Coming In November: Bronx Pizza & Pints
A new neighborhood hangout is opening in November. Bronx Pizza & Pints will be taking over the former Mizu Sushi space at 2140 W. 21st St. The new pizzeria is currently hiring wait staff and is tentatively planning to open in mid-November. Anybody interested in applying should call 316-239-6022. Once...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo celebrates 51-year-old elephant, among oldest in N. America
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. 12 News had the opportunity this week to see the work that goes into keeping Stephanie going strong. Sedgwick County Zoo...
wichitabyeb.com
A list of Mexican restaurants coming soon
Make way for a slew of Mexican restaurants opening in Wichita. By my count, there are at least five in the foodie future. A new Rene’s Mexican Restaurant is in the works at 2424 S West St. in the former Subway space. I’m being told that this location won’t be open for a couple more months. It could very well be 2023 until Wichita sees a third Rene’s.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Oct 25-30)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Trunk or Treat at Walser Auto...
Anchor owner says new restaurant will be a ‘grown-up’ version of the downtown favorite
Schane Gross shares details about her new Rail Hoppers restaurant and about her plans to temporarily close and redo The Anchor.
KWCH.com
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sept. 8 sale of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita comes with new owners and renovations plans calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere else to live. In a statement the new owners, Sage...
9 months after new owner takes over, Cameo Cakes being sold again
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Only nine months after taking over, the new owner of Cameo Cakes is selling the business. The new owner has owned the business since Jan. 1 and was trained by the previous owner until February. Candi Rockett, the new owner of Cameo Cakes, revealed that she would be selling the business […]
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
KWCH.com
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A full-ride scholarship program will be offered by WSU Tech to help address the need for hiring in the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers 8- to 10-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in January 2023 and WSU Tech says students who complete the program will leave with a certificate, job opportunities, and no college debt.
wichitabyeb.com
Another late night Mexican restaurant has closed
After a year in business, the El Ricardo’s Mexican Food at 9310 W. Central has closed. This was their second location that opened in 2021. I confirmed the closing, but their staff wanted to let readers know that their original location at 503 N. West Street will remain open.
