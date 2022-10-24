Make way for a slew of Mexican restaurants opening in Wichita. By my count, there are at least five in the foodie future. A new Rene’s Mexican Restaurant is in the works at 2424 S West St. in the former Subway space. I’m being told that this location won’t be open for a couple more months. It could very well be 2023 until Wichita sees a third Rene’s.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO